An Interview with Emma Tourtelot

Readers,

Earlier this week I spoke with Emma Tourtelot over Substack Live. We were originally supposed to have this conversation onstage at the Morton Library in Rhinecliff in late January, but heavy snow and bad driving conditions kept me home that night. (Fortunately Norm Magnusson was able to fill in for me.)

I really enjoyed Emma’s debut novel, No One You Know, and didn’t want to miss the chance to talk with her about it.

More than that, though, I wanted to hear about her decision to publish it with She Writes Press, a hybrid publisher, especially as an author who’d previously co-published books with Big Five publishers (as one half of The Em & Lo Down, with Lorelei Sharkey).

Tourtelot acknowledges that there was once a stigma attached to putting out a book with a hybrid publisher, but in the current publishing climate—with big houses shrinking, and the industry all but collapsing—that’s changing. She quotes Brooke Warner, president and publisher of She Writes, and her perspective on “green-lighting yourself.” I found that inspiring.

(Incidentally, in the 2010s, back when she was at Seal Press, Brooke was the acquiring editor for my first NYC anthology, Goodbye to All That: Writers on Loving & Leaving NY!)

Have you published with She Writes or another hybrid press? How was that? Let us know…

Leave a comment

Tourtelot and I also talked briefly about both meeting our husbands on Nerve Personals in the early aughts. Tourtelot was one of the Nerve’s founders, and she wrote the dating site’s clever questionnaire.

I hope you enjoy the interview. Thanks for watching and reading!

-Sari Botton, editor-in-chief