Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Grief & Gratitude with Em's avatar
Grief & Gratitude with Em
5h

Just got the notification for my 15 yr reunion and I’m like… how did that happen? There’s so much anxiety around returning to our classmates who were the entire world to us as one point. If you think about it developmentally, our peers were extremely influential in how we developed into our adulthood and the beliefs (or lies) we believed about ourselves. Good on you for going!

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Paulette Bodeman's avatar
Paulette Bodeman
5h

I love this so much.

How many of us have felt that angst? I'm feeling it now as I stand my ground and inform my husband, it's his reunion, and I am not going. Go, enjoy, and I'll see you when it's over. Hard enough to attend one's own reunion.

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