Memoir Land

Memoir Land

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
patricia mccormick's avatar
patricia mccormick
3h

Such gorgeous writing, amazing the way the author straddles the gap between the child's POV and the adult's. I especially like how she re-calibrates her view of Peggi's abruptness, to see it with kindness.

Reply
Share
Julianne McCullagh's avatar
Julianne McCullagh
33m

THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL ESSAY-- WHAT A TEN-YEAR-OLD CAN PERCEIVE-- EVEN IF IT TAKES SOME YEARS TO PROCESS. THANKS FOR SHARING.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture