Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Clockwise from top left: From Electric Literature, art by Gabrielle Maurer via Unsplash; From Narratively, illustration by Noa Denmon; From Oldster, The Ramones performing onstage in circa 1977. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; From Granta, Artwork by Julian Stanczak, Inward – Yellow Filtration, 1981 Courtesy of the Stanczak Foundation; From The Walrus, photo by Bell Media; From LitHub, an excerpt of Lolita with redactions.

Essays from Partner Publications…

Caesura

By Victoria Kornick

“The year I started writing poetry was also the year I had the worst migraines of my life. I was nineteen, in my second year of college, and enrolled in a workshop for the first time. The genre seemed true to my experience of being alive: images flashing over broken lines, rhythm and meter giving the illusion of familiarity, of a connection or meaning just outside of sense.”

Electric Literature

Why Was I in Such a Rush to Have Sex for the First Time?

by Jesse Sposato

“If there are two camps when it comes to your v-card, those who want to hang onto it, and those who are eager to get rid of it, I fell into the latter category, big-time. At 16, I wanted my virginity gone fast, with the kind of urgency you feel after a car has splashed you with a giant puddle and you need to peel your dirty clothes off immediately.”

Narratively

50 Years On, My Brain Remains Shaped by The Ramones

“My friends and I were convinced. We must start a band at once. It was our senior year at Massapequa High School, and auditions were coming up for the acts that would play the Senior Variety Show, held in the school’s auditorium, which could pack in up to a thousand kids. This annual mélange of comedy sketches, musical performances, and dance routines had slots for three bands. Could we form one in time to get one of those spots?”

Oldster

Good Medicine

by Sheila Heti

“Checking my phone, I noticed a message from the editor of this magazine, asking if I would write something for their ‘Therapy’ issue. I mentioned this to my boyfriend of fifteen years, a criminal defense lawyer, who requested, for this article, that I call him Handsome Jack. What could I write about? I asked him. After thinking about it for a moment, he said, ‘You’re so interesting when you write about your own mind. Why don’t you try a bunch of psychedelic therapies and report on what they feel like?’”

Granta

Heated Rivalry Holds Up a Mirror to My Deepest Self

by Filipa Pajevic

“For me, a bisexual woman born in the former Yugoslavia and raised in Ukraine, Heated Rivalry triggered a reckoning. Watching a character like Ilya Rozanov—queer, Slavic, and shackled to his homeland despite living in “the West”—unleashed a memory spiral I thought I’d kept neatly well shut.”

The Walrus

Finding the Publishing World in the Epstein Files

by Maris Kreizman

“I don’t know what to do with these names. I hope they are all investigated thoroughly, even though I’m not counting on it. It is certainly not my place to. But I do hope that, at least in the world of book publishing, we can start to have a conversation about what it looks like to protect victims and make work environments safe.”

LitHub

Essays from Around the Web…

I Miss My Black Brooklyn

by Naomi Jackson

“I once lived in a Black mecca. But by the summer of 2022, my toddler son and I were often the only Black folks on the playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a fact that felt both alienating and surreal. We moved to Bed-Stuy that summer to be close to my sister and her family. Reeling from a recent separation and scrambling for child care in a different neighborhood, I often found myself on the playground, trying to make sense of both our new life and this new community. In the heat of summer afternoons, I sweated and watched with morbid curiosity as my child played with a gaggle of white and mixed-race children. When we met the rare Black family, I was too eager to speak to them, a moth to a proverbial flame of racial solidarity.”

Curbed/NYMag

Quitting

By John Phipps

“For the one obvious catch, cigarettes seemed to me like the perfect drug. They didn’t derange or disinhibit or cause you to act in ways you would later regret. They barely even interfered with fine-motor skills. While they provided pleasure, they answered a need in a way voluntary pleasure did not. If the difference between a need and a desire is that a need can be satisfied, then the need for nicotine was unique because it could go on being satisfied all of the time: twenty, forty, even a hundred times a day.”

The Point

Surrender

by Maria Lata

“The oncologist confirms that the risk is high. Cancer is probable. “Hormone therapy is one of the things we can do, but it can mess with your fertility and at twenty-four you’re too young.” Too young, the words linger. I divert my attention out of the window toward the mountain layers in the distance. Floating elsewhere, blankly gazing, I am no longer receiving the words he is speaking. Something about a complete removal of my breasts. A bilateral prophylactic mastectomy.”

Split Lip Magazine

What We Owe the People We Write About

by Kathryn Smith

“Katrina was a girl we’d gone to elementary school with. Her father had molested me, several of our classmates, and dozens of girls in our community in the 1970s and 80s. He’d been tried and sentenced in 2008. In the article, I didn’t mention Katrina’s name, but I did mention her father’s name, which could draw the story back to her. Maybe I should reach out to her. But what would I say? ‘I think it’s the right thing to do,’ my friend said.”

Brevity

KPop Demon Hunters: A Roadmap Through Korean Historical Grief and Healing

by Jungwon Kim

“The first time I watched K-Pop Demon Hunters, I was simply content to savor the ambrosia of cultural visibility, no small thing for a people who have endured generations of erasure. When I saw it again a week later, I marveled at the deft use of Korean cosmology to dissolve traditional Western binaries: hero and villain, capitalism and mysticism, mainstream appeal and thematic profundity. My third time was an experience I can only describe as an initiation. The beating heart of KPDH entered my own before leaping out of my chest as I sang-sobbed my way through the finale. I felt renewed. As if I had released something from within me that was not of me.”

Crush Life Manifesto

About Time

by Emily James

“A thought that just came to me: a few days after I separated from my ex, I was at my sister’s flat with my dog, listening to a voice essay in a literary magazine I’d also been published in. The writer spoke of the ancient Chinese myth of the red thread of fate, an invisible red cord which was said to join the little fingers of two soulmates destined to be together. I remember wondering whether this meant my red thread was joined to another finger, not that of my spouse but somebody I hadn’t even met yet. Now, my take is different. Like the red string that helped Theseus leave the labyrinth, my red thread is helping me navigate this process, too. There may be steps backwards, it may be labyrinthine rather than linear, but I am moving forwards overall. I’m finding my way out.”

The London Clock

Loving my daughter through her battle with addiction

by Annemarie Whilton

“My girl is whip-smart, beloved and industrious. The only thing she has ever been a fool for is heroin. It began 14 years prior at parties thrown by South Shore teens — “Oxys, so fun!" But Oxycontin leads to heroin, heroin leads to fentanyl, and fentanyl leads to death. At least 28,000 dead in Massachusetts thus far. This particular tale of destruction is as old as Purdue Pharma’s mega fortune is new. Even I get tired of the never-ending narrative. There is enough heartache here to cripple the able-bodied. But, unbelievably, there is also unexpected love.”

WBUR/Cognoscenti

My High School Boyfriend Gave Me a Sex Ultimatum

by Ainsley Cunningham

“The ultimatum itself should have been enough for me to break up with him. But I didn’t. I’d been conditioned by media and culture and everything else to be a nice girl who considered other people’s needs before my own. I’d also been taught by TV and movies that boys needed sex, and that girls had the impossible but important task of figuring out how to not be a slut but also not be a prude.”

Open Secrets Magazine

I was ghosted by my friend of 50 years. I never expected an ASICS outlet to be my breaking point

by Marcia Abboud

“I rummaged through the sale rack at the ASICS factory outlet, searching for that hidden bargain gem. There's always something there, overlooked or ignored by those who shun last season's fashion because it's not the latest. Sam and I used to love that rack and couldn't care less if a particular shade of blue was out and a new shade was in. People can be pedantic and weird. We'd laugh about that…”

Mama Mia

🚨Announcements:

📢 Don’t Miss the 2026 Open Secrets Magazine Live Personal Storytelling Summit—where I will be on Blaise Allysen Kearsley ’s Identity Panel

Tickets are NOW ON SALE for personal storytelling summit Open Secrets Live 2026! The event will take place Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with a ticketed after party from 6-8 p.m., at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, 250 W. 95th Street, New York (95th and Broadway).

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 The Motherlode Retreat, April 26-30, Boyds Mill, Pennsylvania

Have you or someone you know found it challenging to write about your relationship with your mother? KindWrite Studio co-founder and award-winning writer and instructor Diana Friedman hosts The Motherlode Retreat, where we explore those messy and challenging relationships with our mothers and how to master writing about them.

At the Motherlode, we tackle this subject from various angles by exploring topics such as:

The Mother Wound. What is it, how does it manifest for us each, and how do we write about it?

How do unbalanced narratives from our mothers haunt us, and how do we move past them in our writing?

How can we bring our mothers to life on the page when we remain emotionally connected and activated by them?

How can we transform our mother-offspring experiences into powerful narratives?

Held at the Highlights Foundation, run by Boyd’s Mill, the retreat is located in a bucolic setting which offers fresh, healthy food, en suite private rooms, and plenty of trails and walks outdoors. You’ll receive professional writing instruction, build camaraderie with other writers, tuck into curated meals, and have sustained time to focus on your work.

The Motherlode Retreat is open to writers at all levels and working in all genres: memoir, fiction, poetry, plays, screenplays, as well as anyone seeking to use writing to explore their matrilineal relationship.

$100 discount if you book by February 15.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 All February, at Blaise Allysen Kearsley ’s How I Learned : 28 x 20: Daily Prompts for Writing Super-Short Personal Essays in 20 Minutes

“28 X 20 is an invitation to dive into the daily rhythm of crafting short pieces. 28 days. 28 prompts. 28 micro-stories. 20 minutes each. No time to overthink it. No toe-dipping. Grab momentum, sharpen your skills, blow out your range, and end the month with a richer, more confident practice. Y'all. February is the shortest month. You can do this.”

For paid subscribers to How I Learned. (Save 25% on subscriptions now…)

Learn More/Sign Up/Save 25%

📢 Marcia Yudkin's weekly Substack newsletter, Introvert UpThink, seeks personal essays

Attention Introverts! Marcia Yudkin's weekly Substack newsletter, Introvert UpThink, seeks personal essays, 700 to 1500 words, on some aspect of what it's like to be an introvert or to deal with an introverted friend, family member, co-worker, neighbor, etc.

“In this new series of posts, I would like to feature your insights and experiences related to being an introvert or dealing with an introverted spouse, child, employee, boss, neighbor, etc. The more specific you are about the setting and the relationship dynamics involved, the better.

Please send your essay/article/post to innies@yudkin.com.

Target length is 700 to 1500 words. If I use your post, I will of course credit you with a byline and a brief bio.” First example here.

📢 From Writing Co-Lab: Peitho's Gift Writing Retreat in Crete, Greece

Join us for a week-long writing retreat at a lovely hotel on a quiet beach on the southern coast of Crete. Away from the crowds, Peitho’s Gift offers writers a peaceful place close to nature and steeped in history to connect with their creative spirit and partake in the joys of an intentional creative community. Your facilitators, Trish Fancher and Brian Gresko, will provide a structure designed to help you maximize your day’s productivity. The mornings are free for writing and enjoying the sea, while afternoons provide opportunities for socializing, and the day ends with writing salons and local delicacies.

Learn More/Apply

📢 Literary Liberation wants your workshop proposals!

Literary Liberation is looking for workshop proposals that crack open new worlds, sessions that make space for the voices this world tries to silence, and courses that remind us writing is both weapon and salve. Sounds like a place you want to share your expertise? Pitch your workshop to us!

Deadline: February 28, 2026

Propose a Workshop

Freedom Ways essay submissions close March 1

Memoir Land and Literary Liberation’s ongoing essay collaboration will stop accepting submissions this year on March 1, 2026. We will publish four essays in 2026. Take time to read our submission guidelines prior to submitting. We only consider and accept submissions by writers of the Global Majority. To get a clear idea of what we publish, read through the entire series so far. We pay for every published essay through paid subscriptions. Upgrade/manage your membership at any time to keep this series and others like it alive and healthy.

Check out the first three essays in the series…

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Best American Essays Editor Kim Dana Kupperman : The Art & Practice of the Essay Workshop

Guided by Best American Essays series editor and award-winning author Kim Dana Kupperman, open the doors to the art and practice of the essay through an immersive, generative process of reading to write and reading to re-vision.

Dates: Mar 24, 2026 – Apr 14, 2026 View session dates & times Levels: Beginner, Intermediate Workshop Fee: $450 Workshop Duration: 12 hours over 4 sessions (Tuesdays, 1-4 pm ET) Workshop Location: Online Class Size: 8

Learn More/Register

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

Notebooks! Shirts! Mugs! Get Your Memoir Land Merch!

Memoir Land Merch