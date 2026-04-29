When I cut ties with my father in my twenties, I didn’t know what to expect. Along with relief, I felt crushing guilt and shame, and the dissonance overwhelmed me. I knew that the weight that had sat on my chest for years had lifted, that my suicidal ideation had stopped, that the world looked a little brighter. But what daughter cuts off her parent? What kind of monster was I? My father asked me these questions in frequent voicemails and emails. I did not respond—I had told him I wouldn’t—but my boundaries didn’t yet feel like freedom or peace or even like the right path. Rather, they seemed a precarious barricade, my untethering a temporary solution at best, even if I felt true to myself for the first time ever.

At the time, twenty years ago, I searched for resources to guide me through this breakup with my father, for books representing my experience, or for stories in which I could find solace and connection, but none seemed to exist. The few websites and online articles discussing the topic consistently encouraged adult children to rekindle the relationship with their parent. Hint: I was the problem. But from where I stood, reconciliation did not seem feasible, not until my father changed, and that didn’t look likely. I had to find my own way.

My decision was neither wrong nor malevolent. It saved me. Twenty years after cutting ties, I remain “no contact” with my father—and with other family members now, an unwitting consequence. Thanks to therapy, a loving marriage, and supportive friendships, I’ve learned to stand strong in my boundaries.

My decision was neither wrong nor malevolent. It saved me.

Over the years of my estrangement, nothing has validated my heartbreak or my truth more, or propelled my healing further, than connecting with other estranged individuals and hearing their stories. Being open about my experience, I often meet people who are eager to share their own. They too have opted to cut contact; they too were disowned or ghosted by family; they too have grieved their kin through enforced distance. As it turns out, estrangement is quite common. A Cornell University study led by family sociologist Karl Pillemer found that at least 27 percent of American adults are estranged from a family member, and recent elections likely widened the rift.

Estrangement has become an epidemic, according to psychologist Joshua Coleman; and on her podcast, Oprah Winfrey explored the “rising trend” of going no contact. But I question this framing. Estrangement has always existed, because certain families have always treated their members poorly. Just as mental illness and addiction have long torn families apart, there’s nothing new about shunning, abandoning, or disowning our own. Black sheep and scapegoats have always walked among us. In other words, family abuse and dysfunction are no modern phenomenon. What seems to have changed in recent years is a growing sense of permission to reject them, a flourishing desire to demand better from our familial relationships.

This shift, I suspect, stems from both the expansion of therapy and the connections fostered by the internet. In therapy, we work toward mental health and clarity. Online, we share our stories, call out bullshit, praise accountability and empowerment, and find supportive communities. A statistical increase in estrangement may simply represent a collective refusal to stay silent or passive in the face of problematic family behavior and chasms in values. That seems objectively healthier than an epidemic. And if estrangement is indeed a widespread ailment, the cure is not simply “less estrangement.” We must untangle our roots for meaningful change to happen. Rather than a trend, estrangement is a reckoning.

Estrangement sometimes simply is —a stable, not liminal, state of existence in relation to our family systems.

In recent years, the cultural tide seems to be turning. Memoirs and self-help books now directly address the topic of estrangement, while support groups and social media influencers, even research labs and nonprofit organizations, dedicate their efforts to the matter. Estrangement also pops up in the news with some frequency, though it is too often the subject of articles lacking nuance and judgmental op-eds that dismiss the complexity or validity of the experience.

The glossy lure of a united family remains powerful. It appeals to our most innate sense of belonging. The mending of fractured relationships represents a feel-good conclusion peddled in media and literature alike. Hollywood demands the forgiving, tearful hug between father and daughter and the rueful return of inside jokes between estranged siblings, no matter how toxic their entanglement may prove through a realistic lens. With just a little effort, reunification is within reach, the message goes, no matter how irreparable the rupture or inaccessible the choice may be. This forced “happy ending” presumes that adult family members belong together, that we can solve our differences, that blood is indeed thicker than water. And while reconciliation is undoubtedly desired and, in some cases, achievable for certain families, this trope fails to address a reality faced by countless others.

Estrangement sometimes simply is—a stable, not liminal, state of existence in relation to our family systems.

Families fall apart and individuals cut ties for myriad reasons. Estrangement exists on a spectrum. It can be temporary or permanent, mutual or firmly one-sided, focused on one relationship or permeating the entire family tree. But one thing is certain, encompassing nearly all cases: No one wants to be estranged from family. By choice or circumstance, it is simply the only path forward—no matter how painful. […]

If stories teach us empathy, then a chorus of them can help drive a shift in ingrained perspectives. The voices gathered in this book buck a status quo rooted in the obligation to reconcile in response to estrangement. Shining a light on the many facets of this difficult experience, they focus instead on the resignation, healing, and authenticity found in the rupture from family. […]

In estrangement, we may lose family, but we can also find ourselves anew—stronger and whole. By sharing these brave voices with you, I hope to spark compassionate thought and deepen the conversation around estrangement. Perhaps in time we may all become better equipped to expect and develop healthy family relationships. In the meantime, peace exists in no contact.