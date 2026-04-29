Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Jean Iversen's avatar
Jean Iversen
9h

I just ordered the book! Congratulations, and thank you for shining a light on this topic. If your book tour ever swings through Chicago, I'd love to attend.

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
9h

Understood. After my wife died, I cut ties with my stepdaughter and her husband whose corporate-inspired shallowness, insensitivity and value differences made my life a living nightmare while my wife was dying. But while she was still alive I simply swallowed it. That was hard but she needed me too.

Shortly after when a dinner was suggested next time they’re in town, I declined saying I’m “unwilling to play happy family anymore”.

My therapist hadn’t suggested but supported that decision. Outsiders were shocked. On stage, we played it so well.

I’d wager that those of us who are still alive are happier for it. I made it clear that if any of their children ever reached out to me I’d be happy to respond. They haven’t. They probably won’t.

If I wanted “Happy Family” I could order it from any Chinese takeout. My only challenge is how to write about it in my next book.

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