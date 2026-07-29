Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
2h

This was so compelling. I can't wait to read your book and review it. Also subscribing to your Substack.

I remember buying groceries with food stamps; most of the kids I went to school with didn't live in the barrio, but I'd look around first before getting in line for a cashier.

I can't believe that monster is cutting SNAP benefits while spending billions on a stupid war. No, of course I can believe it.

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Abby Alten Schwartz's avatar
Abby Alten Schwartz
2h

Beautiful writing. Looking forward to reading your book.

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