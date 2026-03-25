Electric Literature Turns a Page

Readers,

Change is afoot at Electric Literature—an award-winning digital literary publication that, since 2009, has been publishing ground-breaking writing, fostering community, and supporting underserved writers as a nonprofit.

I’ve long admired Electric Literature’s work, its mission, and its staff, so I wanted to learn more about what’s in store for the publication in light of some big news.

In February, Executive Director Halimah Marcus announced her resignation, indicating she was passing her position on to Editor-in-Chief Denne Michele Norris, and that there’d be additional promotions—Managing Editor Wynter K. Miller would become Director of Operations and Fiction Editor; and Senior Editor Katie Henken Robinson would become Deputy Editor.

Eager to know more about this changing of the guard, I invited Marcus and Norris for an interview over Zoom. You can find the video from our chat up above. ⬆️

Outgoing Executive Director Halimah Marcus (left) with incoming Executive Director & Publisher Denne Michele Norris (right)

Marcus has been at Electric Literature since 2010, a year after its founding, beginning as an intern. In 2012 she relaunched the publication as a nonprofit, brought it fully online, and co-founded Recommended Reading, the publication’s weekly fiction series—which just published its 721st issue, and of which she is the editor. She held various titles before becoming the organization’s founding Executive Director in 2016.

She’ll stay on at Electric Literature until May 31, and will consult with the publication part-time through June. Marcus also recently sold her debut novel, Slush, to Pamela Dorman Books. It’s expected in 2027. Previously she edited the 2021 anthology Horse Girls for Harper Perenial.

Left to Right: Horse Girls, an anthology edited by Halimah Marcus; Both/And, an anthology edited by Denne Michele Norris; When the Harvest Comes, and novel by Norris.

Norris—who last year edited the Electric Litearture anthology Both/And, and published her debut novel, When the Harvest Comes—joined the publication as editor-in-chief in 2021, becoming the first Black, openly trans woman to helm a major literary magazine. On June 1st she’ll become Executive Director and Publisher.

It was great talking with these two literary power houses about the good work they’ve done, and their vision going forward. I appreciate their contributions each week to the “Memoir Monday” essay/workshop/calls for submission newsletters. (Other partner publications: LitHub, Granta, Narratively, The Rumpus, Guernica, Orion, The Walrus, and Oldster Magazine)

I hope you enjoy the interview! - Sari Botton

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