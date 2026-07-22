Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Char Breshgold Words/Pictures's avatar
Char Breshgold Words/Pictures
7h

Thank you for this piece and the intro to Maggie. It is an ongoing journey for all artists, writers, musicians - day job related or completely separate. 🙏🏼

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Irwin Epstein's avatar
Irwin Epstein
7h

Your “Kill the Poor” story reminded me of an experience I had some years ago with other social work professors, all Manhattan apartment dwellers.

I was invited to a showing of a small apartment house on the

Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The originating concept was we buy a building together and each own an apartment and walk to work at Hunter College. Cool idea. Like a “commune”.

The real estate agent was even cooler—shaved head, jeans, great tee-shirt, earring. He even brought healthy vegan snacks—celery and carrot sticks, hummus, dried fruit. Perfect.

The building wasn’t totally unoccupied however. “Some old people in rent-stabilized apartments paying peanuts” he said “for prime realty. But they could be easily persuaded to move to Florida. We do that all the time.”

That’s when I checked out. I feared Plan B was euthanasia.

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