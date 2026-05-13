Readers,

Last year Memoir Land began a collaboration with the Literary Liberation newsletter called “Freedom Ways,” featuring first person narrative essays that explore writing as a transformative and liberatory practice. The series illuminates the ways in which writing can be a powerful tool for personal and collective liberation, challenging oppressive structures and creating new possibilities for understanding, resistance, and healing.

The next essay in this now quarterly series will appear in the fall. And at some point this summer, we will host a live, virtual reading of the essays so far.

But in the meantime, we wanted to call your attention to what we’ve been up to, and point you to the the wonderful essays and interviews in the series so far, and to the latest workshops Literary Liberation is offering.

It’s a great series. Take a look…

Memoir Land and Literary Liberation pay contributors to this series. You can help us continue to do that…

The series illuminates the ways in which writing can be a powerful tool for personal and collective liberation, challenging oppressive structures and creating new possibilities for understanding, resistance, and healing.

The Essays in the Series So Far…

First came this essay, by Iris (Yi Youn) Kim:

Next we had this one by Emma Akpan:

After that we published this essay, by DW McKinney:

First Person Singular Writing into the Truth about Black Mental Health DW McKinney · November 2, 2025 "I first read I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings when I was in high school. It was around the time my mother had threatened to enroll me in charm school after she confronted me about my demeanor during a drive home from track practice. 'Why do you look like that all the time,' she shouted, as she pounded her fists into the steering wheel. 'Why are you always so sad? What do you have to be sad about?'” Read full story

The Interviews…

Check out these interviews in the series:

Literary Liberation’s Four New Workshops…

Poetic Justice: Writing Toward a Better World with Mya Matteo Alexice:

Transform personal and political insight into accountable, impactful poetry through study, reflection, and community critique. Deepen your voice, engage urgent questions with care, and leave with work that not only speaks-but stands for something.

Saturdays: May 30 - June 20 // 6 - 8p EST. Price: from $229 (Memoir Monday readers can use MEMOIR10 for 10% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

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Writer’s Block Isn’t Real: On Embracing Stillness with Jasper “Jaz” Joyner:

Reframe “writer’s block” and equip yourself with practical tools-like an inspiration checklist and a personalized prevention plan-to reconnect with your creative flow. Transform frustration into clarity and leave with a grounded, repeatable approach to sustaining your creativity long after the session ends.

Saturday, June 13 // 11a - 2p EST. Price: from $159

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That’s All She Wrote: Short Stories by Black Women with Savannah Balmir Bowen:

Explore powerful stories by Black women writers to deepen your understanding of voice, form, pacing, and perspective while generating new work. Sharpen your storytelling toolkit, write alongside a vibrant community, and leave with fresh drafts and language that transforms how you read and create short stories.

Mondays: June 15 - July 6 // 6 - 8p EST. Price: from $229 (Memoir Monday reader can use MEMOIR10 for 10% off)

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Entering The Page: Found Poetry Through Toni Morrison with Dr. Tonia Dixon:

Step into language as living terrain where you’ll craft original poems guided by intuition, close reading, and a deep trust in your own voice. Move through Morrison’s language in a way that feels personal and alive, and leave with new work shaped from both her words and your own.

Thursday, June 18 // 5 - 7p EST. Price: from $119

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Thanks as always for reading. Be sure to check out all the great work at Literary Liberation.

Check out Literary Liberation