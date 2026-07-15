Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Lee Knapp's avatar
Lee Knapp
2h

My grandmother ran a rooming house in a tiny railroad town in North Carolina. Six of the ten bedrooms housed teachers and railroad workers who all shared one bathroom with a tub! Postwar prosperity, for all its benefits, changed that paradigm. Excellent essay. I'm jealous of your parents as my three 40-ish sons live far away. So glad you overcame some society-induced shame and created something new from your experiences.

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Annie Evans's avatar
Annie Evans
2h

I completely relate to this. After my divorce, I moved back in with my mom at the age of 31. I felt like such a failure, but it turns out that the time I spent back at home with my people, was exactly what I and my family needed. Thank you for writing this.

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