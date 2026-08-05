Paul Gauguin’s Arearea ( 1892)

It started in Tahiti. No, let me try again. It started in a lecture hall on the Floridian panhandle. Or maybe it started on a dark highway tunneling into the Midwest. What I mean to say is this: relationships rarely begin their dissolution in a single place. They don’t combust from one moment but a series of them, each a trickle of gunpowder that compounds into a hard, wounding ball.



But for the sake of brevity, sure, let’s go to Tahiti.

I had my first encounter with Paul Gauguin’s Tahitian paintings in an introductory art history class 22 years ago. I was 19, exhausted by my demanding course load and crack-of-dawn shifts as a barista at a local cafe. Most afternoons, I nodded off to sleep in the darkened lecture halls, but the moment I glimpsed Gauguin’s Arearea on the projected slideshow, I sat up straight, arrested by the unexpected appearance of brown people on the canvas, a rarity in classical art studies.

But for all his technical prowess, Gauguin’s artistic gaze was a complicated one. Driven by financial troubles, the Post-Impressionist painter traveled to the French colonies in search of a simpler existence, capturing what he felt to be the essence of the locals through a primitivist style of art. Using expressive strokes and vibrant hues, Gauguin depicted fertile fields and sleepy animals lounging near half-clothed bodies. I was most struck by one of his later works, Nevermore, in which his mistress, Pahura, lays naked on a bed in her hut, grieving the loss of her first child with Gauguin. At the time, Gauguin was 48 years old and married to another woman. Pahura was 15.

The painter had once purportedly said, “I shut my eyes in order to see.” I wondered what exactly he had to shut his eyes to, in service of his desires.

Later that night, I leaned across one of the tables at the coffee shop where I worked, recounting the lecture to my boyfriend, a capital-A Artist, seething with indignation. We liked talking about art together. Or maybe it’s most accurate to say he liked me to listen to him talk about art. That night, I attempted to borrow the expert’s hat from him, railing about Gauguin’s problematic style and naming Pahura as a victim of an undeniable power imbalance. I spoke of consent and narcissism, fumbling over these new-to-me terms.

Then, I did not yet have the language to articulate why it was so important for him to see the wrongness of their artist-muse relationship. Now I know that’s partly because I wanted him to understand the ways that I smarted under the sexualizing and infantilizing gaze frequently directed toward women of color. I also wanted him to acknowledge the tensions inherent in our own eleven-year age gap. The explosive fights. The parallel jealousies. My increasing isolation from my friends and family, which filled me with a vast, rootless anxiety.

As I spoke, I searched for the answering outrage in his eyes, or maybe a sad resignation, some sign that he understood my anger, which was at its heart a stultifying fear. But his gaze was so blank that I felt myself ramping up in volume, hoping to move him through my own passion.

“And now,” I finished, voice ringing with righteousness, “Gauguin is celebrated in art history classes, while women artists are forgotten all the time. No one thinks of Pahura.”

Paul Gauguin’s Nevermore (1897)

A long and expectant pause hung between us. I heard the clacking of chess pieces from a table over. The scream of the milk steamer from the espresso machine. The Artist himself, tapping the toe of his sneaker on the worn floors like an adult tolerating a child’s tantrum.

Finally, he said, “You’re reading too much into it. It’s just a painting.”

Startled by his dismissiveness, I pushed back. I used art history jargon I didn’t really understand, wanting to be taken seriously. As I argued, his expression hardened into stone. His weapon of choice was pragmatism. He said I was confusing the artist with the work, his tone revealing that he found me overwrought. He rejected the notion of primitivism altogether. The more distant he became, the more virulently I fought. I felt as if I were screaming at a canvas that had not yet been touched by a human hand, devoid of empathy.

Of course, neither of us really gave a shit about Gauguin. We were arguing about subjectivity and permission, the ageless question of whether the art can be separated from the artist. And, under those theoretical questions, we were also arguing about ourselves. In addition to the years between us, we diverged in race, class, and education. We never directly addressed these differences, supposing we existed on a plane where such things didn’t matter. But that night, I saw these differences as a chasm, wondering how we could reconcile such contrasting worldviews.

Finally, I shot from the table with such force that my chair clattered onto its side. The older chess players glanced over with unreadable expressions as I stalked away, flushed as an island sunset. At the door, I looked back. The Artist was staring into his coffee cup, still immobile. Was it possible that we were hovering on the brink of separation because of Paul Gauguin, a man long-dead, one I hadn’t even heard of before that day? I knew that if I apologized, telling him that he knew best, of course he did, he would take me back into his arms. I could return to being the adored, if mute, lover.

I kept walking. Miserably, I trudged home on a starlit road that stretched under the tall oaks like an incomplete sentence. Every so often, I peered behind me, hoping to find the Artist loping to catch up. He never did.

*

Months earlier, I’d fallen for the Artist on the prettiest spring day you can imagine: Impressionist blue skies, Muscovy ducks waddling around a pond plunked in the panhandle of Florida. I’d been finishing my shift at the cafe, absently loading drinks into the fridge when the Artist surprised me by wrapping his arms around me from behind. He rested his chin on my shoulder and breathed me in. I froze, hand still gripping the neck of a soda bottle.

Before that moment, we’d never touched or exchanged more than a few cursory words. His presumption unnerved me. Or maybe it intrigued me. Later, when I asked him why he hugged me without knowing whether I would welcome the overture, he shrugged. I just felt like it.

I’d met him weeks earlier when he’d strode into the cafe with a gaze that seemed fixed on me from the start. I noted the way his thin arms swung around his slouched frame, like he was readying for a brawl. He ordered black coffee in a voice pitched slightly high. My attraction wasn’t immediate, but something inside of me jerked upright, as if sensing a turn in the distance that required my complete attention.

“Be careful,” my boss cautioned. She was a 40-year-old law professor who’d taken me under her wing. “I’ve met men like him before.”

I could not say the same. Possessed of that youthful cocktail of stubbornness and romanticism, I refused to heed her warnings or those of my coworkers, who spoke of the Artist with a vague, shadowy distaste. The external disapproval only made us cling more resolutely to each other.

Then, I did not yet have the language to articulate why it was so important for him to see the wrongness of their artist-muse relationship. Now I know that’s partly because I wanted him to understand the ways that I smarted under the sexualizing and infantilizing gaze frequently directed toward women of color. I also wanted him to acknowledge the tensions inherent in our own eleven-year age gap. The explosive fights. The parallel jealousies. My increasing isolation from my friends and family, which filled me with a vast, rootless anxiety.

On our first date, the Artist and I went to a grocery store, where he bought supplies for a salad that he dressed with an unbearably tart vinaigrette that hurt my tongue, but I pretended to like. We sat on a bench outside the ramshackle house he shared with four roommates, talking and picking at our food as dusk shuffled in. At one point, a group of frat boys in a truck rumbled by and threw eggs on the lawn. One splattered near my elbow, yolk flying onto the buttered lettuce on my plate. I was shocked, but the Artist only wiped the egg from his shoulder, and continued talking, as if he were accustomed to being assaulted with food.

On that date, he told me he wanted me to have his children. The echo of those words turns my stomach now; but back then I was nonplussed by his bold, unapologetic self-expression. Because that was the thing about the Artist: he said exactly what he felt. I confused his honesty with wisdom; his erratic behavior with passion.

In time, he became all I could see. I was drawn to his independence and Spartan lifestyle, his dedication to his artwork and insouciance toward petty concerns like steady employment. Despite my uncertainty, he moved in with me after only a few weeks of dating, cramming his scant possessions among my books and clothing. If I occasionally felt suffocated by the force of his desire and his need for control, I did not voice it. To my mother and my friends, I gushed instead about the Artist’s singularity, how he was so clear about his ambitions for his career and for us. Because never once did a vision of his future not, also, include me. It was intoxicating to be so unquestionably desired. But on the other side of our codependency, it was just as excruciating to be rejected by him.

*

The night of our argument, as I paused under the flickering porch light of our shared apartment, I found myself trading my earlier bravado for doubt. Why couldn’t he have acknowledged that art was power, that relationships were power? Why did he shut down so completely when I wanted to talk about these dynamics? And—most pressingly—why couldn’t I let it go? Afraid to search too deeply for the answers, I let myself into the empty apartment and waited.

Later that night, he slid into the bed next to me, wrapping his arms around me from behind. He did not apologize and neither did I. We didn’t even agree to disagree. Wearily, we painted over the evening, as if we could create a better story by layering the moments we wanted to remember over ones we didn’t: warm limbs on a cold night, half-smiles exchanged over a sketchbook.

But we did not emerge unscathed or forgetful. After Gauguin, I didn’t share more about my art history classes. When I graduated and began working in design, I made sure to downplay my interest. I wasn’t, I assured him and myself, the real artist here. He likely made similar, silent concessions. We learned that the vertex on which we stood was too fragile to withstand prolonged scrutiny.

Now I know that while both art and relationships require frank negotiation, more often than not, we turn to purposeful obfuscation to blur the jagged corners of perception. What an interesting piece. What a lovely couple. We look away or, rather, we look around, hoping that a painting can remain just a painting and an argument can signify nothing more than its surface conflicts. The alternative is to see—really see—and some of us mightn’t ever be ready for such a challenge.

*

Years later, some art historians have posited that Gauguin’s Tahitian paintings are a deconstruction of primitivism, not a celebration of it. But that distinction wasn’t what the Artist and I were circling around that night. He wanted to look at a painting as a formal exploration of line and color. I couldn’t regard anything—much less my first, adult relationship—without the crucifying light of context. It wasn’t art that nearly broke us up. We were cleaved by the lens through which we each regarded the world.

The Artist and I did not stay together, parting ways a year later. At this point, I haven’t seen him in almost two decades, decades in which my opinions about everything have stretched and transformed. Even as I write this piece, I understand that he isn’t all I’ve captured here. He has his own story, his own wounds. What I know is only a piece of him, one that alternately sharpens and fades, as memories do. And if we’re talking about art and power, I’m obliged to admit that the storyteller always exercises her own power. Hers is the voice that abides.

These days, the memory of the Artist only emerges when I encounter a mention of Paul Gauguin, as I frequently did over the course of my research for my new novel. The painter has become a personal metonym for our failed yet instructive relationship, a reminder of what it means to dangle so precariously on the edge of reason, to fold oneself into an identity that would never fit. Now, a glimpse of a Gauguin painting no longer fills me with anger or confusion. It only reminds me that two people can be staring at the same scene and still find themselves swept to entirely different places.