Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Irwin Epstein's avatar
Irwin Epstein
7h

This saddens me so, wondering whether there is any hope for getting beyond this historical impasse.

Two days ago I saw Jane Campion’s brilliant film “The Piano” for the second time as though it was my first. A secondary theme was the relationship between the settler “Kiwis” and the indigenous Māori people but the primary theme was about gender, love, sex and power among the colonizers.

Gauguin was a transgressor. Identifying with his gaze at the Met made me one.

When I first saw the film decades ago, I identified with the husband—not with his violence but with his hurt and sense of betrayal. This time I connected with the lovers who allowed their vulnerabilities to show to each other.

But how long did it take me to make that change?

Yesterday on the subway a young couple signaled to me that my phone’s light was on. I turned it off and thanked them. They were arm in arm and deep in tender conversation. Neither was talking down to the other. Just sharing affectionately. Sometimes both quietly laughing about something one had told the other.

When I got off the train, I thanked them again about my phone and told them that I liked that they were so nice to each other. They both smiled and thanked me.

Maybe there is hope.

and the

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Nancy Fisher's avatar
Nancy Fisher
7h

What a wordsmith. There were multiple phrases and sentences I highlighted throughout this piece, not just for their precision of language, but for the eviscerating clarity of their perception. So many times I found myself dropped seamlessly into the writer's experience. I've been stung, too many times, by people who fight back with pragmatism or sheer imperviousness, as though passion itself were evidence against an argument. More than emotional distance, it's the failure of moral imagination that leaves me feeling most alone—the inability or unwillingness to inhabit another person's experience long enough to be changed by it. I've done that walk on the starlit road so many times. I'm sure I'll walk it again, but maybe next time I'll remember Thao Thai and it won't feel so alone.

If I had to choose a favourite sentence it might be this one: "Now I know that while both art and relationships require frank negotiation, more often than not, we turn to purposeful obfuscation to blur the jagged corners of perception."

I've reached a place where I've lost any ability I once had to practice obfuscation. All I'm left with are the jagged corners—and the hope of finding people willing to examine them with me. My guess is that often memoirists are those people.

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