Interviewing the Interviewer

Readers,
Last fall I published an excerpt of author and teacher Brian Morton’s excellent craft book, Writing as a Way of Life: A Book About Art, Craft, and Devotion.
I included an interview with him, embedding it inside the post:
After the post was published, Brian said that some time, he’d like to turn the tables and interview me about my memoir, And You May Find Yourself…Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo.
Earlier this week we finally got around to it. It was a fun conversation—about my career path, the book, why I chose to go into memoir and personal essays, why those categories mean so much to me, what makes them work, and more.
It was also fun for me to play the role of subject for a change. (Although I did submit to taking The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire in May, 2025.)
You’ll find the video of our interview up above. ⬆️ If you’re interested in memoir and personal essays, I think you’ll find it interesting.
Thanks for reading and watching!
Brian Morton is the author of five novels, including Starting Out in the Evening and Florence Gordon. He has been a recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship, the Koret Jewish Book Award, the Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner award and the Kirkus Prize in Fiction. He teaches at Sarah Lawrence College and lives in New York. Previously he took The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire.
Sari Botton‘s memoir in essays, And You May Find Yourself...Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo, was chosen by Poets & Writers magazine for the 2022 edition of its annual “5 Over 50” feature. An essay from it received notable mention in The Best American Essays 2023, edited by Vivian Gornick. For five years, she was the Essays Editor at Longreads. She edited the bestselling anthologies Goodbye to All That: Writers on Loving and Leaving NewYork and Never Can Say Goodbye: Writers on Their Unshakable Love for New York. She publishes Oldster Magazine and Memoir Land. She was the Writer in Residence in the creative writing department at SUNY New Paltz for Spring, 2023.
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