Interviewing the Interviewer

Readers,

Last fall I published an excerpt of author and teacher Brian Morton’s excellent craft book, Writing as a Way of Life: A Book About Art, Craft, and Devotion.

I included an interview with him, embedding it inside the post:

After the post was published, Brian said that some time, he’d like to turn the tables and interview me about my memoir, And You May Find Yourself…Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo.

Earlier this week we finally got around to it. It was a fun conversation—about my career path, the book, why I chose to go into memoir and personal essays, why those categories mean so much to me, what makes them work, and more.

It was also fun for me to play the role of subject for a change. (Although I did submit to taking The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire in May, 2025.)

You’ll find the video of our interview up above. ⬆️ If you’re interested in memoir and personal essays, I think you’ll find it interesting.

Thanks for reading and watching!

- Sari Botton