Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Tove Danovich's avatar
Tove Danovich
10h

Oh I loved reading this. My first NYC apartment was a rent controlled place I shared with a friend who'd inherited when his mom died. 6th st between 1st and A! Also had a bathtub in the kitchen and eventually three cats who hated each other. But no mice in coffins at least.

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4 replies by Sari Botton and others
Laura LeBleu's avatar
Laura LeBleu
11h

Dilapidated rent-controlled apartments, Joe Coleman, a faded musical theater actress…I don’t think it gets more NYC than this story. Thanks for sharing, Sari!

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1 reply by Sari Botton
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