Memoir Land

Memoir Land

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toni Brayer's avatar
Toni Brayer
5h

This is one of the best essays about the angst of middle school that I’ve ever read. Everyone should have a Gwen in their lives. Wonderful read…thank you!

Reply
Share
MonalisaSmile's avatar
MonalisaSmile
4hEdited

With a lifetime of never having the inside match the outside, I fully understand this piece.

Some of us just never quite fit in. Now I’m grateful for forever being an outsider. It develops awareness. The ability to watch and listen.

“Only fascists like middle school,” indeed.

I’ve had my Gwen. She was called Amy and wore studded black leather and fishnets with dyed blonde hair, cigarette dangling from a red lipsticked mouth. She was everything I wanted to be. Thank GOD for Gwen’s and Amy’s of the world.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture