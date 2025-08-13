Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Jennifer Covell's avatar
Jennifer Covell
Aug 13, 2025

I love everything about the Sari and Brian love story, no matter who is telling it. This brings up so many vivid memories.

I was eight months pregnant with my now adult twin daughters. I had to walk down 27 flights of stairs and walk to my boss’s place in the West Village (it was incredible how many people offered me water and asked if I was OK). I couldn’t reach my husband (who, for all he knew, missed the birth of our kids). Eventually, I found our way back to our place on 14th between Avenues B and C. He was hanging outside having cocktails with all of our neighbors, most of whom we had never spoken to before). They were all relieved that I wasn’t in the hospital. It was a crazy night but restored my faith in this crazy city.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Not The Enemy's avatar
Not The Enemy
Aug 13, 2025

"New York had given us each other." Two souls at a bonfire in the dark. Connecting in person a few months later. And now, married 20 years! So very sweet, and what a metaphor!

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