The year is 2011, it’s February in New Orleans, and my husband Kevin and I are enjoying a rare quiet moment in an outdoor Bourbon Street café. Across from us sits a pirate with a matted mess of beard and tattooed biceps courting an aging piratess, his treasure of gaudy plastic beads tossed on the floor beside him. But I barely notice the two of them, riveted as I am instead by the perfectly ordinary family at the next table, a middle-aged couple with their 30-something son.

It’s my son Eric I see, though he’s been gone nearly twelve years. This has happened before—a sighting, I like to call it—but today’s is so strong. It’s his buzz-cut hair, the freckled, sun-kissed complexion, the clothing he wears. There’s the body, a soccer player’s build, those strong arms and tree-trunk legs sending shivers down my spine.

I need Kevin, whom I met after Eric died, to look, too. Now! There! You see? That’s him, that’s my son. See how he is, who he is in the world? That boy was mine. It’s who he would have been.

He has to know how much this matters to me, this chance for him to see the boy he never knew, and in seeing him, see me.

I look again. He’s not spot-on Eric, but it’s his manner, conversing with a smirk, that shit-eating grin and the irreverent glint in his eye that draw me in and tug at my heart. It’s the boy who waved at everyone as he drove—too fast—down Main Street, whipping into the parking lot to leap from his car, in a hurry to share his latest adventure, to hear about yours. His approach to life was flat-out electric.

And like electricity, it could also be fatal.

Who it’s not is the frightened boy, overcome by the tornado of trouble that had shaken the world he thought he knew. I cringe, remembering the venom he spewed, a reaction to circumstances that for another boy may have been only a bump in the road, but that ultimately stole my boy’s tenuous life as, hope fading, he took every risk with abandon. He often hurled those harsh words at me, like a baseball through a window. I was far from shatterproof then, splintering into shards that flew everywhere, in all directions, ultimately slashing my own heart —a heart I would have ripped out of my chest to give to him, to save him, if only I could have.

That’s Eric I see, all right, past the anger, past the angst, past his need to make me the target, the outlet for all the very real pain that was his cruel companion throughout that last year of his life. It’s the Eric who so often said, growing up—and would have, again, I know it—I love you, Mom. There, with his parents, is the boy who had the chance to walk through it all, figure things out

He’s the Eric who lived.

Kevin’s a good man, and he loves me, so he tries. Casting sidelong glances at the object of my obsession as the waiter floats past with a tray of Hurricanes, he smiles knowingly. Yes, I see, I do. But it doesn’t feel like enough.

What do I really want from him? To look again, harder? To be there with me in that terrible, losing-everything time when I needed him desperately? To have known my now unknowable son? I ask myself this, and, in asking, understand I cannot make him pay a debt he does not owe.

I turn to my husband, who never tires of trying to fill in the gaps, to give me in pieces this nameless thing I need. This yearning comes in waves, a tide that ebbs and flows. I think of how, like the sea, he is constant, sometimes soothing, sometimes challenging, sometimes smoothing out the rough edges, always there. A treasure.

There’s a rustle next to us, and the family of three is standing now, about to leave. The young man looks my way.

He looks nothing like Eric.

Kevin watches me watch Eric-not-Eric walk away, and he rests his hand on my arm. It’s no small comfort, this. Only now, as my shoulders drop, do I realize I’ve been holding my breath and bracing my body, on high alert since the moment I spied that young man across the room.

These sightings cut, yet each fills me in a way that carries me through to the next. My heart, still broken, a little less splintered each time.