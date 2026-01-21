Jennifer Acker, right, as a child, with her mother.

When I was growing up, Mom was always in a book club. The members morphed over the years, but they were always other women, and they always read the books. Mom had little tolerance for groups that sipped wine with closed novels in their laps. And she was never short on hot takes. She hated A.S. Byatt’s Possession, when that novel took book groups around the country by storm; for Mom, it was too long and melodramatic. “It needed a good editor” was her reliable comment for unwieldy novels that failed to keep her interest the whole way through.

Mom, a mental health therapist by training, inherited her love of reading from her own mother, a chemist who made up stories on the spot for her grandchildren and read aloud to us Alice in Wonderland. As a girl, Grandma had once absent-mindedly shaved off her eyebrows with a pair of scissors she happened to be holding while deliciously absorbed in a book. Grandma used to say that our matrilineal literary interests, including my penchant for writing, came from her mother, a German-American housewife who wrote short stories for ladies’ magazines and delightfully rhyming poems for her children.

Mom was therefore determined to cultivate my early devotion to reading, a habit I apparently picked up at the age of four. I could be caught encouraging my fellow kindergarteners to sound out sentences. Mom always enrolled me in summer reading clubs at the library in Augusta (the gold stars that appeared with each book completed!), and, when I was in sixth grade, teamed up with her friend Lucy, a local newspaper writer, to form an extracurricular Great Books club to supplement the offerings at my rural Maine public school. We loved Much Ado About Nothing (so many sex jokes!) and hated Jack London’s “To Build a Fire,” which we girls referred to as the story about the smart dog and the stupid man.

I used to show Mom everything I wrote, from a fake dictionary with terms I made up (her favorite was “appetitious”), to my first attempts at short stories. She was reliably full of praise—“I just love the way you put words together”—but didn’t hold back from criticism either. She has an analytical mind and would point out factual errors or plot inconsistencies, or simply scenes or characters that didn’t “ring true.”

Sometimes, though, I thought Mom was pushing me too hard. She wanted me to excel at whatever task was set before me, but as I grew older, I became choosy about what I poured my top-level effort into. No, I didn’t want to do a science fair project my senior year of high school—I’d gotten into college already and deserved to coast. And no, I didn’t want to revise that email one more time; it was good enough the way it was. It became clear that Mom is a perfectionist, and I am not.

Acker and her mother, center, with Teju Cole and friends at Amherst College LitFest in 2025.

When I turned 30, as I was starting grad school, I had the idea to start a new literary magazine. Or rather, after years of working various entry-level publishing jobs, I realized I needed some kind of long-term career based in our small town in Western Massachusetts where my husband was a tenure-track professor. A mentor suggested that I start a literary magazine, and I naively thought this wouldn’t be too hard. I would become the “good editor” that Mom thought many creative works needed.

Two years later, in 2011, I’d earned my MFA. I’d finished a draft of a novel I believed in. And I’d launched the first issue of that magazine. Following the advice of peers and mentors, I’d gathered all the pieces I imagined I needed: a place-based editorial vision, a top-tier designer, and a star-studded editorial board. I’d worked hard to solicit pieces from authors that would signal our mission and inspire other writers to contribute. Wouldn’t all these things, along with a working knowledge of the “sum” function in Excel, be enough?

A literary magazine is, I quickly learned, a business of the nonprofit kind, and by starting one, I was unwittingly following another path my mother had already tread. For Mom had not only run Maine Family Planning for seven years, she’d also started her own mental health nonprofit. At first, Mom cheered me on from the sidelines and offered occasional advice, giving me room to make my own mistakes and learn from them. But by the magazine’s second issue, I was in a panic.

How would I keep the business end of this thing going?

Some issues of The Common .

We—she already had begun to take joint pride in the project—needed a CRM. A what? A constituent relationship manager would track subscriptions, events, author contributions, and, most importantly, donations. Despite my previous work as a project manager, I was not fluent in these kinds of relational databases. What’s more, I had little interest in figuring them out.

While the fun parts of my new job—engaging authors, editing, throwing launch parties—beckoned, I was simultaneously bored and overwhelmed by researching the technical tools that were clearly necessary. I have no head for learning new technology more complicated than an iPhone.

After researching and choosing the best CRM, Mom, who had gone back to school to get a second BA in computer science in her 60s, quickly moved on to tackling other organizational deficiencies.

She was the first one to suggest—to insist—that we hold regular staff meetings, a weekly time built into the calendar in which all key employees, including student interns, come together and report on projects and ask for help or clarification. Previously, I’d been loathe to intrude on people’s time. Weren’t we all more productive when we worked steadily at our own pace, on our own schedules?

Acker, far left, her mom, far right, and the staff of The Common at AWP 2025.

Not always. As we discovered during the pandemic, in-person gatherings are useful not only for keeping teams accountable but also for building community. Our staff meetings, which Mom always joins by zoom if she can’t be there in person (she still lives in Maine), are now some of my favorite moments of the week. We share highlights from our days and binge on snacks from Trader Joe’s.

But as I gained experience in the executive seat, I began to develop more resistance to some of my mother’s more idealistic plans. She’s a big picture thinker, and just like in her book clubs, she is not known for keeping her opinions to herself.

This was where our mother-daughter relationship would sometimes rear its fractious head. Mom is smart and strategic and empathetic and carries decades of experience as a therapist and coach. Many of my friends have come to rely on her for advice. But because she is the woman who raised me, who set limits on my life when I didn’t always want them, who offered her unvarnished feedback whether I asked for it or not, I sometimes responded to her suggestions with a kneejerk Aren’t I the boss? Why was my mother (still!) telling me what to do?

The most delicate moments were inevitably those when we disagreed in front of magazine staff. She might have an idea about how to grow our readership, and maybe it was an interesting one, but I might decide we didn’t have the resources to pursue it and say no. She’d reiterate why it was a good idea. I’d again decline. Her perfectionism insisted on the best path, and I, wearing too many hats, was after expediency. I would become both defiant and embarrassed in a way that I never did with colleagues I’m not related to. I was overly sensitive to being disrespected. She was flabbergasted that I couldn’t see the rightness of her idea.

Afterwards, over dinner or during the drive home if she was visiting, or sometimes on the phone, we’d have to talk through our reactions. I sometimes found these conversations exhausting. I didn’t have post-mortem heart-to-hearts with anyone else I worked with!

Mother and daughter.

Of course, Mom’s strident suggestions were also a reflection of how much she cared. She had been my most fervent cheerleader since I conceived of the magazine. While my husband was consistently skeptical, my mom always believed. She was the first person I told of any successes—receiving a grant or winning an award. She still attends all our launch events and fundraisers, enthusing about her favorite moments afterwards, and often telling me I did a great job. Mom also loves being immersed again in conversations about writing. While she joins book clubs at the local library, she doesn’t have the same community of readers as when I was a kid. Being part of the literary magazine world allows her to talk about stories and essays, and it’s gratifying for me to have brought her back to her beloved books.

Mom turned 80 this fall, and she’s still volunteering for The Common. Her official title on the masthead is “nonprofit specialist.” As she explains to outsiders, this means she does the things that the writers running the magazine (the managing editor and I) are ill-suited for. Mom and I have a standing weekly meeting in which we talk through what she’s working on. These phone calls inevitably slide into personal matters—medical and family updates, plans for Thanksgiving. We still get on each other’s nerves occasionally, but we’ve learned to accept these disruptions and not turn them into power struggles. As we both age, we have realized how special and unusual it is that we have the chance to work together on a shared project. These days, even if the magazine had the money to hire a stranger to take over her role, I wouldn’t let her go.