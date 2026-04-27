Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Going forward, for various practical reasons, I’m going to use this stock art for Memoir Monday instead of art from essays. vector/Getty Images

Essays from Partner Publications…

Metmorphosis

“The roads are deserted. Heatwaves simmer ghostly above the asphalt while the power lines hum over our heads and a chickadee dee-dees to some bird-love in the forest. We have the place to ourselves, it seems. The world.”

Electric Literature

Boxing: Against the Games We Are Given

by Alina Stefanescu

“‘Writing is a game to me,’ I told my philosopher-friend as we shared a lukewarm Ursus, a beer named Bear. ‘Writing is a game that cannot be won, and there is no end to it. Those who believe they can win it with a bestseller are playing a different game…a Disneyland game.’”

Guernica

What I Did for Love #2: Say it Out Loud

by Joan Juliet Buck

“I’d failed the love test. You pass the love test by getting married and staying married, by having children. You pass the love test through one great love, by being consistent, loyal, true. I’d been the broken-hearted teen who goes on to have a lot of adventures because when you start with a broken heart, most of the love stuff looks like play-pretend.”

Oldster

The Power of a Number: Erin Vincent on Grief, Loss, and a Fixation on Fourteen

by Erin Vincent

“Sometimes I imagine what it would look like if I could cut the number fourteen from my life and create a whole new story. So many possibilities, but maybe not a hundred thousand billion of them.”

LitHub

Essays from around the web…

Mom and Dad: The Center of My Life

By Jake Reiner

“I was robbed of so many things that day. My parents won’t be at my wedding, they won’t get to hold their future grandchild, and they won’t get to see me have the successful career I’m still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me.”

Substack

Surrogacy Nearly Destroyed Our Marriage. It Also Brought Us Back

“We thought finding a gestational surrogate would be the hardest part. Turns out, we were wrong. Instead, we were totally unprepared for the ways surrogacy was going to change our marriage.”

Self Magazine

Learning to Love the Hyphen: Bangladeshi-American

“At the beginning of class four, after moving to a new school, a white kid names Taylor looked at me during roll call and said ‘Istiaq? What kind of a name is...Istiaq?’ His tone suggested it was ridiculous that such a name could exist.”

The Daily Star

Language Lessons: Fluency inside and outside immigration court

by Shifra Sharlin

“I am pleased with myself that I figured out how to say “Do you have a lawyer?” on my own, before I got the booklet. It was the first sentence in Spanish that I ever spoke to one of our neighbors. The two of us had left court and exited the building together. I waited until we were safely on the sidewalk before speaking the sentence I had been practicing. “Tienes abogado?” My neighbor’s face brightened and then she looked sad again when she realized that her response went way beyond my well-meaning Spanish.”

Lopsided

Changing My Hair Color Used to Be an Act of Rebellion. Now I Know It Means So Much More

by Heather Sweeney

“There were countless things out of my control because of the divorce, but my hair was one thing I had complete control over. I couldn’t change my custody schedule. I couldn’t change how my husband was parenting our children in his home. I couldn’t change where the military was sending him. But I could change my hair. I could change who I saw in the mirror. I could change the identity I had lost in my marriage and find the sense of self I needed in order to move on with my life.”

Open Secrets Magazine

Downpour: An Anatomy of Emotional Weather and the Sky’s Oldest Lesson—that Everything Changes State

by Marie Anne Arreola

“On the table: yesterday’s newspaper, the landline off its hook. My aunt’s voice fraying over static as she told us my grandmother had been washed away by another kind of flood. Grief rearranged itself into weather, something you prepare for with small rituals: folding tea towels, slicing fruit, anything to keep the hands from drowning.”

ANMLY

Brain Baby (an audio essay)

By Nicole Gulotta

“We're transferred to a radiology oncologist, who is excited about the new technology available to treat brain tumors. It's targeted, more precise than ever. He tells us this while Emma falls over in the patient room, yelps in pain. He draws us pictures on the white board. A circle to represent her brain. A square around the circle. Lots of arrows. A graph showing follow up treatment schedules and potential outcomes. He describes these next few days as being marked by layers and layers of uncertainty.”

Susurrus

Homesick in My Own Hometown

“It’s a surprising feeling to be homesick in the town where you grew up. I was raised in Concord, Massachusetts, and born on April 19th, so Patriots’ Day and all the parades and celebrations always felt like they were for me—at least that’s what my parents told me. But today, it’s not quite the same. The town looks familiar, but the familiar faces are gone. I no longer run into old neighbors, parents’ friends, or childhood classmates. It leaves an emptiness and a longing that can only be described as homesick—it’s the only word that fits.”

What We Keep

🚨Announcements:

📢 THIS SATURDAY: Don’t Miss the 2026 Open Secrets Magazine Live Personal Storytelling Summit—where I will be on Blaise Allysen Kearsley ’s Identity Panel

Tickets are NOW ON SALE for personal storytelling summit Open Secrets Live 2026! The event will take place Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with a ticketed after party from 6-8 p.m., at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, 250 W. 95th Street, New York (95th and Broadway).

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Lilly Dancyger : Three new workshops, all 20% off until the end of April…

Everything but the Book: This three-week bootcamp will demystify all of the questions and tasks and expectations that swirl around in the background as you prepare to try to land a book deal. With segments on platform, submission materials, and submission strategies, writers will leave with clear and actionable plans for everything else they should be thinking about and working on while they finish their manuscripts.

Learn More/Sign Up



Essay Revision Intensive: A three-hour session in which writers break down an essay draft that's been giving them trouble, and build it back up better than ever. Come with an essay you've been struggling with, leave with a polished revision—and tools you can use again and again.

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Art and the Self: Writing Personal/Critical Essays: In this three-hour generative session, read and discuss examples of personal/critical essays—essays that engage with art as a way to articulate something personal—and generate new writing that incorporates both art criticism and memoir.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Submissions Are Open at How I Learned

Blaise Allysen Kearsley is considering essays of up to 1500 words and micro-essays between 500 and 800 words for her excellent magazine, How I Learned.

“What to send: Sharp, personal narratives with an evocative spin on existential-leaning themes. Stories about the horror and the hilarity of being in the world. The profound and the absurd; the texture, the nuance; a particular way of seeing. How we change, or don’t change; how the world changes, or fails to. How people try. Moments of discovery conflict with the old narrative and challenge a long-held belief. Little things are big. Not everything aligns. Nothing resolves neatly. Make meaning out of chaos, but leave us wondering what happens after it ends.”

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Orion Magazine: Environmental Writers’ Workshop June 14-19, 2026 at Omega Institute

Join a community of writers, improve your craft, and reimagine how you think about nature. Guided by award-winning instructors, the Orion Environmental Writers’ Workshop provides an intimate space to connect with writers, artists, and editors, spark creativity, and renew, illuminate, and deepen your relationship with place. This week-long workshop is cosponsored by the Omega Center for Sustainable Living.

You’ll be studying with: Hannah Dela Cruz Abrams, Erica Berry, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Maria Pinto, Roger Reeves, Nicholas Triolo, and Isle McElroy.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From The Oxford American—2026 Home Double Issue: Call for Submissions

The Oxford American is now accepting pitches for our special Summer/Fall 2026 double issue dedicated to Home. It’s an idea as gloriously complicated as the South itself, and we’re interested in works across genres that tackle it from all angles. We think of home as our region, but also as our physical houses and apartments. Home can be our sanctuary, but also our cage. It can represent our connection to a community, and can be troubled by violence, displacement, and loss within that community. It’s deeply personal, but always political…

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsche: Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30

Four days of yoga + guided writing in an intentionally intimate group. You’ll return to what’s true for you and leave with real momentum on the page and in your life. Peel away from the demands of day-to-day life and chart your own unique path forward in the Catskill Mountains. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to pause and reconnect with yourself and your creative purpose.

Dates: Aug 27–30, 2026

Where: Spruceton Inn, West Kill, NY

Group size: Only 7 guests (intimate by design)

Rooms: All private rooms

Includes: Lodging + all meals + daily yoga + daily writing sessions

Investment: $3,000 (includes $500 deposit to secure your spot) Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Writing Co-Lab: Peitho's Gift Writing Retreat in Crete, Greece

Join us for a week-long writing retreat at a lovely hotel on a quiet beach on the southern coast of Crete. Away from the crowds, Peitho’s Gift offers writers a peaceful place close to nature and steeped in history to connect with their creative spirit and partake in the joys of an intentional creative community. Your facilitators, Trish Fancher and Brian Gresko, will provide a structure designed to help you maximize your day’s productivity. The mornings are free for writing and enjoying the sea, while afternoons provide opportunities for socializing, and the day ends with writing salons and local delicacies.

Learn More/Apply

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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