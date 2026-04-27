Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Heather Sweeney's avatar
Heather Sweeney
1d

Thanks so much for including my Open Secrets essay in this awesome roundup!

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Nicole Gulotta's avatar
Nicole Gulotta
1d

Honored to be included in this impressive group!

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