Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Going forward, for various practical reasons, I’m going to use this stock art for Memoir Monday instead of art from essays. vector/Getty Images

Essays from Partner Publications…

What a crime-fighting otter taught me about search and rescue

by Asha Dore

“Most sources define closure as finding a way to peacefully live with the fact of someone else’s death. To Hadsell, having Splash find the bodies of missing people was a pathway to that peace, as if understanding the story of how a person lost their life could soften the permanence of losing them. I wondered what I could learn from their approach. While I accepted my family members’ deaths, I didn’t feel at peace. I was afraid of being in Florida, like it had an inherent viciousness and the ground could crack open at any time and swallow me up.”

WBUR/Cognoscenti

Swan Song for the Republic (Excerpted from Freedom: Essays )

by Zinzi Clemmons

“I put money away, but it is always eaten up. The city becomes too expensive, so I move to a smaller city, and when that becomes unaffordable, I move to the countryside. Then to another coast. Our lives are shuffled around in boxes.”

Electric Literature

At the Autograph Show

by Kevin Jack McEnroe

“My mother had an autograph show in September. At just 62 she can no longer read or write, but she can sign her name—the celebrity part of her brain remains relatively untouched. She’s still Tatum O’Neal, the actress, after all, which is how she used to introduce herself when she made reservations.”

Oldster

On this Father’s Day

by Davon Loeb

“Father’s Day, in many ways, has functioned as the most confusing day of the year for me because I both felt love from a man who fathered me and rejection from a man who was my father. The complexity of the day has always felt immense and affects me as a father, like an anxious, looming shadow—a presence sticking to me. It seems that some fathers are there, and some are just not.”

The Rumpus

Essays from around the web…

A Diehard Drinker Accidentally Quits

By The Real Sarah Miller

“By my mid-fifties I had decided that the most mature path was to accept that I wasn’t going to quit while hoping for a miracle that would make me drink less. Sometimes, while nursing two-day hangovers, I’d write in the margins of my notebooks, ‘please god let something happen to make me stop.’ And since I had successfully asked God—whom I probably don’t believe in, but am happy to use as a figure of speech—for certain things in the past (boyfriends, money, new Frye boots), I was quick to add, with witchy paranoia, ‘but don’t let it be a D.U.I.’”

The New Yorker

My Scheme to Honor My Father’s Legacy

by Griffin Dunne

“My father, Dominick, was a young man then, in perfect health, a television executive early in his career. But he read the obits most days — sighing over the loss of Clara Bow, gloating about a dead NBC honcho who’d treated him poorly — and my earliest misguided insight was that unless the New York Times announced your death, you hadn’t really lived.”

NYMag/Vulture

Why can’t you eat when you have a crush?

by Sharanya Deepak

“Sometimes I try to draw a direct line between the failure of my romantic relationships and the suppression of my appetite. I eat happily with friends, siblings and family, but the same appetite dissipates in the presence of romance. The fraught connection between my appetite and my sexuality can feel like something I’ve imposed on myself – or so I have been told. ‘Bahut sochti ho tum’, someone will say to me now and then, suggesting that these are knots of my own making, that these limits on my body are an effect of the analytical quality of my mind.”

Vittles

Holding Hands: Three Essays by Ed Wolf

by Ed Wolf

“It was a very busy morning on the AIDS ward and I went back and forth from a patient’s room as he did his work, which is what it was: working to breathe. His mother was alarmed as he repeatedly gasped for air and she called for the nurse who added another dose of morphine to his central line. The father sat near the window, on the edge of his chair, ready, it seemed, to fly away if there were any sudden movements...”

KHÔRA

Artificial Light

by Jen Bryant

“As the months go on, you learn to make yourself smaller: less confident, more apologetic, a blank canvas onto which customers can project their frustrations. The honey-sweet tone you use on furious callers feels as synthetic as the lighting overhead, but often calms them to the point that they end up apologizing to you. This improves your quality scores. Paradoxically, the better you get at your job, the worse you feel about it.”

Sneaker Wave Magazine

Flight

by Joyce Rosenfeld

“I had just enough time for a little nap before the baby woke up. Before I had to make supper for her father. I lay down on the couch, and just as I drifted off into the oblivion of sleep, I heard: 'Someday he'll kill you, you know.' And I thought, if he kills me, who will take care of the baby?”

Navy Pen

The Vietnam War Killed My Father Decades After His Tour. Am I a Middle-Aged Gold Star Child?

by Karen Hartman

“A Jewish-Buddhist vegetarian, my dad held to the ethical principle of Ahimsa (non-harm). When mice colonized the garage, he bought a humane trap so he could drive them to a nearby field and release them. He was a Make Love, Not War kind of guy who raised four arty adults, including me. He was also an Army surgeon for the 52nd Artillery Group in Pleiku, Vietnam, in the late 1960s. He was poisoned the whole time, my whole life.”

The War Horse

Dolls Like Chucky

by Alexandra Dos Santos

“When I saw Chucky propped up on the table next to my graduation cake, I screamed with love. Chucky was the guest of honor at that party. I held him in photos, danced with him at the bar, and passed him around my friends who kissed his cheek and slipped sunglasses on him. He was more than a doll that night: He was a bridge my mom crossed for me.”

Split Lip Magazine

What It’s Actually Been Like as a Trans Person Working in Gender Affirming Care at a Major Pediatric Hospital in Trump’s America

by Friendly Neighborhood Tranpa

“But I served an important role at my institution outside of the gender care space as well, which was to be the general go-to person for any trans related query, whether employee or patient facing. I have gotten calls from about everything ranging from “We have a new employee coming on that needs their name updated in our systems” to “I have a family friend who has a trans kid. Do you have research I can send them?”

Open Secrets Magazine

Daddy’s Boy

by Steve Majors

“But every boy has to grow up. If we’re lucky, they find a partner, marry and have children of our own. We are no longer cool. And as fathers, there are many moments when we lack confidence or feel weak. The form-fitting T-shirts that once revealed our muscles are replaced by sweatshirts that hide dad bods. Our kids make fun of our jokes and laugh, and younger guys—gay and straight—think we’re weird. We come to realize in time, there is no one model for masculinity and that any love, affirmation or validation that we missed out on from our dads or college friends, or even straight men, we need to find within ourselves.”

The Queer Love Project

A Pregnant Threat

“This past winter, I wanted to go on walks more than ever before. I was a few weeks postpartum with my second son, Linus, and was trying to reclaim small pieces of myself. And that meant I needed to get outside, because getting outside has always been how I reconnect with myself. But I couldn’t. Instead of going for a walk, I was stuck staring out my living room windows at hazy skies. I pulled up my AQI monitor. Red. I already knew it would be. We kept the windows shut and the air purifier running. My two-year-old, Lukas, kept walking to the door and asking to go outside. I kept telling him we had to wait. I kept telling myself the same thing.”

Earth Island Journal

🚨Announcements:

📢 From Off Assignment, " Writing the Book Proposal " led by Raksha Vasudevan , with class visits from writers Irvin Weathersby Jr. and Alex Marzano-Lesnevich, as well as literary agent Noelle Falcis Math, & editor Pilar Garcia-Brown

How to craft a book proposal? How to begin when there are so few examples publicly accessible? How do you get agents and editors excited about a project that doesn’t yet exist? And how do you do it all while allowing space for the mystery and experimentation that’s crucial to the artistic process? This course will address these questions and more. Together, we will study the anatomy of successful proposals from real-world examples, learn how to balance clarity with imagination, and explore how to make the case for a book’s urgency and perspective. Open to writers at any stage, this course is designed to transform the proposal from a daunting publishing requirement into a generative, guiding force for the book to come. By the end, students will have a working draft or detailed outline of their proposal (25–35 pages, not including sample chapters), and a deeper sense of how to shape it into something that excites agents, editors, and themselves.

Dates: Tuesdays: July 28 - August 18 // 7 - 9:30 p.m. EST

Price: $420 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 A New Workshop from Anne Liu Kellor : Both/And: Reading and Writing the Mixed-Race Experience (online)

As multiracial people, it can be hard to know where we belong. In conversations around race, our perspectives often get overlooked or we may feel pressure to simplify our experiences. This workshop holds space for mixed-race people to share freely about our evolving, multi-layered identities in a respectful environment. Each week we will read and discuss a diversity of essays, memoir excerpts, or other nonfiction, and free-write from prompts that explore topics such as: coming of age, messages we learned about race, whiteness, privilege, microaggressions, silence, non-binary thinking, ancestry, trauma, community, and belonging.

10 Tuesdays, June 30th - September 1st, 5-7 pm Pacific on Zoom

Priority deadline for scholarship applications: 6.15.26

Price: $650 (or $65- $325 for scholarship awardees)

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Ethan Gilsdorf : Online Summer Seminar Writing Craft Series on Wednesdays in July, 6:30-8:30pm ET

Over 2 hours, participants will explore the fundamentals of an essential craft element. These seminars include discussion of examples and time for in-class writing exercises to try out what you’ve learned. For all levels of writers. Online via Zoom. $75 each or → BEST DEAL: Summer Seminar Series Four Pack: Sign up for all 4 for $200. More info and register.

-July 1: The Art of the Scene in Nonfiction and Fiction

-July 8: Experimental Forms in CNF/Essay/Memoir

-July 22: Using Interiority and Reflection in Nonfiction and Fiction

-July 29: Playing with Style and Voice

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Writing Co-Lab’s Summer Camp!: Saturday, July 11th to Saturday, August 1st, 2026, online

Invigorate your creative practice at Writing Co-Lab’s Summer Camp, a three week online program of generative sessions, feedback and accountability groups, and panels on writing designed to inspire and motivate you in midsummer.

Everything takes place live on zoom and each session is recorded so campers can choose to experience them again or on their own schedule. This year’s faculty includes Jiordan Castle, Edgar Gomez, Brian Gresko, Lisa Ko,Chin-Sun Lee, Sara Lippmann, Ilana Masad, Soraya Palmer, Amy Shearn, Mia Arias Tsang, Alejandro Varela, and Katie Yee.

If you’re looking to restart or recommit to your writing practice, or if you’re a new and curious writer looking to get work done in community, this camp is for you.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Lisa Cottrell : The Someday Salon, beginning this Wednesday, June 24th

“These will be salons (on Zoom), rather than workshops or classes. A workshop involves sharing work with a group and receiving feedback, which might feel intimidating. In a class, I’d be giving more thorough instruction and critique, so when I do teach classes, they’ll be a bit longer and cost a bit more. Salons are known for sharing ideas/experience/knowledge, and writing in community—and this is what I most want to do with you!

Each Zoom session will begin with an introduction and some sort of theme with examples. (Upcoming topics will include Hermit Crab Essays, Point of View, Sensory Details, and Prompt-a-Palooza!). I’ll briefly share how people might write something using our theme or example as a guide, then we’ll have time to get some writing started. We’ll reconvene for discussion of how it went, to answer questions, and if anyone would like to share something, I’ll leave space for that too. If not, I’ll be prepared with a next step or example. After each session, participants will receive resources and recommendations for further reading and writing with this theme.

These salons are appropriate for beginners, as well as experienced, published writers. I know my subscribers run the gamut here! Even if you don’t consider yourself a writer and you’ve never attended something like this, I’d encourage you to give it a try. All you need is a pen and paper. We’re going to be writing in community… I’m planning to run The Someday Salon twice this first month: Wednesday, June 24 at 7pm CDT, and Sunday, June 28, at 3pm CDT.”

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Submissions Are Open at How I Learned

Blaise Allysen Kearsley is considering essays of up to 1500 words and micro-essays between 500 and 800 words for her excellent magazine, How I Learned.

“What to send: Sharp, personal narratives with an evocative spin on existential-leaning themes. Stories about the horror and the hilarity of being in the world. The profound and the absurd; the texture, the nuance; a particular way of seeing. How we change, or don’t change; how the world changes, or fails to. How people try. Moments of discovery conflict with the old narrative and challenge a long-held belief. Little things are big. Not everything aligns. Nothing resolves neatly. Make meaning out of chaos, but leave us wondering what happens after it ends.”

Learn More/Submit

📢 ONLY TWO SPOTS LEFT! // From Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsch : Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30

Four days of yoga + guided writing in an intentionally intimate group. You’ll return to what’s true for you and leave with real momentum on the page and in your life. Peel away from the demands of day-to-day life and chart your own unique path forward in the Catskill Mountains. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to pause and reconnect with yourself and your creative purpose.

Dates: Aug 27–30, 2026

Where: Spruceton Inn, West Kill, NY

Group size: Only 7 guests (intimate by design)

Rooms: All private rooms

Includes: Lodging + all meals + daily yoga + daily writing sessions

Investment: $3,000 (includes $500 deposit to secure your spot). Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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