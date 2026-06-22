Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Red Hoffman, MD, ND's avatar
Red Hoffman, MD, ND
11h

What a pleasure to lie in bed and have such delicious treats as these served to me! My mind is so satiated! Thank you.

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Lisa Cottrell's avatar
Lisa Cottrell
11h

Thank you so much for the mention! ❤️😊

I’m so excited for Wednesday and I love knowing how many people will see this and have the opportunity to join us! 😁

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