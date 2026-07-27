Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Kelly Thompson TNWWY's avatar
Kelly Thompson TNWWY
1h

Thank you, Sari! Love this curation, and every Monday. 🫶

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Caroline M. Grant's avatar
Caroline M. Grant
33m

I always look forward to this round-up and am so pleased to be included this week; thank you!

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