Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Next week’s “Memoir Monday” newsletter will be crowd-sourced, as I’ll be busy with family stuff this week, and too busy to read everything. Get ready to share your favorite personal essays published recently…or ever.

Going forward, for various practical reasons, I’m going to use this stock art for Memoir Monday instead of art from essays. vector/Getty Images

Essays from Partner Publications…

Man with Fish

by Rebecca Swanberg

“No. We would trudge on. Together in his bug-eyed ’91 Miata convertible, our hair (equally long, his a little more lush) twisting in the Montana valley wind, soundtracked by Counting Crows, pointed away from whatever it was that chased him. I was determined. If we stayed together, at least then we wouldn’t have to trudge alone.”

Electric Literature

There are more than recipes in my beloved cookbooks

by Billie Munro

“Armed with manageable ambition and an organizing principle borrowed from Marie Kondo, I stood before the overstuffed shelves that house my cookbook collection. Together they offered a portrait of past enthusiasms, culinary aspirations and brief but sincere identities: the earnest King Arthur bread book I bought during Covid, when I imagined I might become a person who maintained a sourdough starter; the glossy tome of Tuscan recipes; books devoted entirely to soups; Ina Garten’s party guides, which assume a level of advance preparation I will never attain.”

WBUR/Cognoscenti

I Eat Things That Make Me Sick and I Don’t Know Why

by Laura Lippman

“After five decades of a deeply dysfunctional relationship with food, I gave up dieting, jettisoned all rules, and tried to model sanity for my daughter. Overall, it’s been great—except for my selective amnesia, which destines me to return, again and again, to food that literally makes me sick.”

Oldster

What Our Views of the Elderly Reveal About Our Culture

By Lucy Schiller

“Of course, it is one of the oldest things in the world, at least in some cultures, being afraid of time passing. Taken further, it is one of the oldest things in the world, the fear of emerging as older, and among the ranks of the aged.”

LitHub

The Godbrother

by Miriam Kuznets

“Eric once visited a shy woman writer in Georgia who was afraid to wear sandals because she was ashamed of a few hairs she had on her toes. I imagine her wearing gladiator sandals when this generous man ushered her and me out of the slush pile and into his charming shelter, till we were ready for the next chapter of our lives.”

The Rumpus

Essays from Around the Web…

How to Tell If You’re in a Cult

by Sara Eckel

"Today I tell friends I never believed the man was a king, or anyone special at all. But let’s review the footage: I’m feather-dusting his portrait in the shrine room. I’m chanting his copyright-protected words with my classmates. I’m stepping toward the guru on his throne, bowing my head as he taps me with a wand."

It's Not Us

People considered me ugly as a child. Now, I know they were wrong

by Stephanie Fairyington

“I had already understood that the aesthetic chasm between my mother’s traditional good looks and my own was wide. But I’d never heard, until that moment, anyone outwardly express what I inwardly felt. My mom, perhaps sensing the silent critiques, always tried hard to convince me that I was ‘beautiful,’ but it was difficult to believe when the culture was telling me otherwise.”

CNN

Bone Mother

by Danna Schmidt

“There is no spellcasting the inheritance of disease. What lives in her, lives in me and vice versa. The phenomena of microchimerism hints at this, wherein babies pass cells to their mothers via the placental cord during pregnancy. The cord is cut at birth, but is it ever truly severed? My birth mother had been slowly drinking herself from a place of functionality to bone diminishment for years. Making peace with her means making peace with the potion she consumed to fill this primordial wound.”

The Audacity

My Doctor Saw Something Unusual On A Very Intimate Place On My Body. She Didn’t Know She Was Saving My Life.

“The cells placed in the vial were melanoma, specifically, a labial or vulvar melanoma. Though I was familiar enough with melanoma to know that, as a pale redhead with previous sun exposure, I should be checked for them annually, I had no idea one could occur literally where ‘the sun don’t shine.’”

Huffington Post Personal

Stalker. Or, When The One With the One Becomes a Rerun

by Mitzi Akaha

“I’ve always stayed too long. All men are my father, and the greatest men—by which I mean not great attributes but great power, prestige, intelligence, stoniness—hold the greatest power to abolish the wound of not-enoughness I carry into every relationship. I can know intellectually when I’m lying to myself, but the drive to rewrite the story of me and my dad and my worth is the rest of my body, the thesis of the work of my entire nervous system. Only if he likes you will you matter.”

Mitzi's Substack

Jaysus, There’s No Money in That! An Irish family story about vocation, ambition, and what truly pays off

by Fergus Tuohy

“‘Jaysus, there’s no fuckin’ money in that!’ my Uncle John thundered some 22 years ago when I told him I was planning to go into the priesthood.

The brash retail executive was racing us across Dublin in his new Saab as I gripped the handle above my window with both hands. John always drove Saabs, and he always drove them fast.”

Substack

Food Processors

“I hated it when Dad tossed a burlap bag in the trunk of the car; it meant he expected to drive past some good foraging spot. I would slink down in the passenger seat, dying of embarrassment and hoping none of my friends would bicycle past, whenever he pulled over to clamber down an embankment or bushwhack under a tree, stooping to gather elderberries or day lily tubers.”

Farmerish

When He’s Gone

“Ever since my atheist husband and I moved back to Colorado, I've been sifting through the shards of my faith, pressing on them harder and harder to find out what they're made of, and maybe in the process I'm grinding the glass down to dust. Belief doesn't feel like something I can choose anymore; it feels like an entity that's abandoned me without my consent.”

Backsliders Magazine

Are straight people OK? On the end of Love Island s8, the 'definition' of a 'situationship,' and what we could all learn from John Cage’s principles of indeterminism

“My situationship with the classical pianist lasted several months and did not end amicably. While it was ongoing I was often confused about not only her feelings toward me, but my own feelings toward her. The truth was: I didn’t know what I wanted, and I don’t think she did, either. We were in our late twenties, after all, both recently out of long-term relationships, and both fairly new to queerness. We weren’t sure about each other, and in the end I don’t think we were actually that compatible.”

Drop the Metaphor

Bodies I Have Bathed

by Kathleen Blackburn

“I almost wrote: the Moby Smart Sling 3-Stage Tub stayed the same size as my son grew, which is factually true. But the tub appeared to shrink, an aesthetic counter-fact to its trademark promise to grow with my child. Obviously, there’s been no false advertising, just standard issue manufacturing grift. The tub appears to become smaller as my child’s legs expand into shapes that would make a baker weep. Water contours his eyelashes. See: head of red curls, white teeth. At the end of the bath, I wrap him in a towel and hold him until he’s dry. His head tucked under my chin. Below us, the tepid water in the gray whale reflects a square of light.”

Wayfarer

The Myth of the Perfect Home

by Katie McCrory

“I’m well-versed in the language around the mental load, and the research which shows that working women in heterosexual relationships still perform far more housework than their working male partners, on average. I know that in the year 2026, four decades after my parents brought me back from the hospital to a home they had both cleaned, homemaking is still a heavily gendered activity that centres on women. I know that being a housewife is an occupation whilst being a househusband is a joke.

And yet. Today, I find myself obsessed—for there is no better word for it—with the act of homemaking.”

Hurs

Dancing Girl

by Kelly Thompson TNWWY

“We’ve locked eyes and I can’t believe this girl whose heart, like mine, can’t be cloistered. Her laugh strikes like a match, and mine ignites hers — a laugh that comes from deep in her guts and opens my heart until I am flying.”

KHÔRA

The No-Cry Zone

by Ellen Notbohm

“One man hoisted his bomber jacket by the collar and brought it crashing down on the headstone with a guttural hiss of ‘Bastard!’ Another raised his fleece hoodie and lashed the stone with ‘Son of a bitch!’ Then the young man between the other two heaved his pea coat double-fisted and smote the grave, bellowing ‘Motherfucker!’…I stood rooted to the road, terrified to make the smallest movement or sound. If they looked up and saw me watching them, what might three angry young men do to silence a lone woman twice their age?”

The Forge

🚨Announcements:

📢 From The Shipman Agency : Master Class: Writing Your Memoir with Jerry Stahl

Award-winning author, journalist and screenwriter, Jerry Stahl is the author of twelve books, including three memoirs -- Permanent Midnight, made into a movie starring Ben Stiller; O.G. Dad: Weird Shit Happens When You Don’t Die Young, and Nein, Nein, Nein!: One Man’s Tale of Depression, Psychic Torment, and a Bus Tourof the Holocaust, which was included in Kirkus Reviews 100 Best Books of the Year and optioned by Robert Downey Jr.

In this masterclass, he shares the techniques and ingredients you need to turn your life into a compelling book. This session is geared for writers who believe their personal journey is one worth sharing. But before they do, they’ll need a structure and blueprint to get them going.

Saturday, August 15 1:00-3:00pm ET; $150.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Telling Your Story: Memoir with Laurie Woolever September 21-26

Join New York Times bestselling Care and Feeding author and longtime Anthony Bourdain lieutennant Laurie Woolever for a special writing retreat on a private island in West Cork. Indulge all of your creative senses on this bespoke 5 night writing retreat featuring Laurie Woolever, the author of the memoir Care and Feeding. Our all-inclusive experience includes craft workshops on topics such as recipe writing and the purpose and function of food and travel writing, as well as individual feedback sessions. We’ll meet local artisans and chefs and spend time in nature as we hone our craft.

This takes place on a small private island in the heart of West Cork, Ireland’s food artisan capital, complete with 50 acres of woodland walks, a walled garden, and an indoor pool. $5,000.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Off Assignment, " Writing the Book Proposal " led by Raksha Vasudevan , with class visits from writers Irvin Weathersby Jr. and Alex Marzano-Lesnevich, as well as literary agent Noelle Falcis Math, & editor Pilar Garcia-Brown

How to craft a book proposal? How to begin when there are so few examples publicly accessible? How do you get agents and editors excited about a project that doesn’t yet exist? And how do you do it all while allowing space for the mystery and experimentation that’s crucial to the artistic process? This course will address these questions and more. Together, we will study the anatomy of successful proposals from real-world examples, learn how to balance clarity with imagination, and explore how to make the case for a book’s urgency and perspective. Open to writers at any stage, this course is designed to transform the proposal from a daunting publishing requirement into a generative, guiding force for the book to come. By the end, students will have a working draft or detailed outline of their proposal (25–35 pages, not including sample chapters), and a deeper sense of how to shape it into something that excites agents, editors, and themselves.

Dates: Tuesdays: July 28 - August 18 // 7 - 9:30 p.m. EST

Price: $420 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

There’s no way to write about ourselves without writing about all the people we’ve encountered over the course of our lives. In the intimacies of all kinds of relationships, writers often find both their subject and their story. What are the responsibilities towards someone you trust and love? What about the responsibilities for someone you distrust and hate? What about all of the above, all at once? How can a writer, in their work, keep their standards for their art high and the standards for their people fair?

This course is an invitation to discuss the ethics of writing a memoir that includes the lives and stories of other people, as well as a practical exercise in writing and revising memoir pieces. There will be a wide range of readings from memoir essays that provide valuable insights into the delicate balance a writer must keep when writing about real people. Classes will be seminars, each including a craft discussion, a prompted writing practice, and conversation with guest authors.

Mondays: August 3 - 24 // 7 - 9:30 p.m.ET; $450 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Two New Offerings from Literary Liberation : Sentence Club and Eating Our Poems: Writing About Food with Karen Zheng

Sentence Club, a craft book bookclub from Literary Liberation, starts August 1st! Join Sherisa de Groot, Shawna Ayoub, and Emma Akpan as we work our way through our first selection over the next three months. We all need to take words more seriously. We also need to play more. Maybe that sounds contradictory, but something that social media has made blatantly clear is we all have a responsibility to learn language. To be meaning makers.

Order the book! We’ll read together, annotate together, and meet a few times live to write and discuss what we’re learning. This is free for all subscribers. Don’t miss our kickoff event on July 31st!

Learn More/Sign Up

Eating Our Poems: Writing About Food, led by Karen Zheng, will explore the works of poets like Jane Wong, Nikki Giovanni, and Kemi Alabi to discover how contemporary poets “eat” within their poems. Learn tactics for cooking food into poetry and discover the metaphorical depth of food as a love language, economics, scarcity, and doubt.

Details: Sunday, August 16 | 11a-2p ET | 15 seats available.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Submissions Are Open at How I Learned

Blaise Allysen Kearsley is considering essays of up to 1500 words and micro-essays between 500 and 800 words for her excellent magazine, How I Learned.

“What to send: Sharp, personal narratives with an evocative spin on existential-leaning themes. Stories about the horror and the hilarity of being in the world. The profound and the absurd; the texture, the nuance; a particular way of seeing. How we change, or don’t change; how the world changes, or fails to. How people try. Moments of discovery conflict with the old narrative and challenge a long-held belief. Little things are big. Not everything aligns. Nothing resolves neatly. Make meaning out of chaos, but leave us wondering what happens after it ends.”

Learn More/Submit

📢 ONLY TWO SPOTS LEFT! // From Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsch : Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30

Four days of yoga + guided writing in an intentionally intimate group. You’ll return to what’s true for you and leave with real momentum on the page and in your life. Peel away from the demands of day-to-day life and chart your own unique path forward in the Catskill Mountains. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to pause and reconnect with yourself and your creative purpose.

Dates: Aug 27–30, 2026

Where: Spruceton Inn, West Kill, NY

Group size: Only 7 guests (intimate by design)

Rooms: All private rooms

Includes: Lodging + all meals + daily yoga + daily writing sessions

Investment: $3,000 (includes $500 deposit to secure your spot). Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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