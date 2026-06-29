Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Going forward, for various practical reasons, I’m going to use this stock art for Memoir Monday instead of art from essays. vector/Getty Images

Essays from Partner Publications…

When 'Prison Nana' Came Home

“I thought my mother-in-law, Gail, would die in prison, denying my kids any real time with their paternal grandmother, and leaving me to have hard conversations with my husband, Russell, about things like the cost of flying a body to Georgia from Florida. Sent away in 2008 at age 65, she’d been sentenced to 20 years and 11 months at a minimum-security federal prison — I figured it may as well have been life.”

Narratively

The Magic of summer camp at Tanglewood

by Akemi Ueda

“Before that summer, I’d never been in a place where everyone’s sole focus was to make art, to create beauty. Growing up, my parents had steady, sensible jobs as a chemist and pharmacist. I’d always worked hard in school to get into a “good college.” I’d been taught that music was something to appreciate and even learn to play, but not a life path — not something meant to consume you. As I walked from rehearsal to my dorm, listening to the music permeating the atmosphere, I’d been transported to a different world.”

WBUR/Cognoscenti

Inborn

by Colleen Morrissey

“I had pressured my tiny baby daughter to eat. I had created an aversion to food, to eating, the most basic of human activities, the very thing I was so staunchly determined to nurture. I was ready to shield her from all the negative cultural forces that would come for her young, too young. But I never imagined this could happen before she was able to hold up her own head. Feeding my baby was one of my only jobs as a new mother, and I’d fucked it up.”

Electric Literature

Unusual Mortality Event

by Vauhini Vara

“I had, since childhood, been obsessed with whales. They were the subject of my third-grade science fair project; later, Moby-Dick became my favorite novel. And I regularly clicked on any whale-related headline, which is how, sometime in mid-2019, I found out about a mysterious die-off of eastern North Pacific gray whales. ‘Gray Whales Wash Up on West Coast at Near-Record Levels,’ one headline read, and then, days later, ‘Surge in Whale Deaths Puzzles Scientists.’”

Orion Magazine

Remembrance of Illnesses Past—and Present

by Sydney Lea

“Father’s Day, in many ways, has functioned as the most confusing day of the year for me because I both felt love from a man who fathered me and rejection from a man who was my father. The complexity of the day has always felt immense and affects me as a father, like an anxious, looming shadow—a presence sticking to me. It seems that some fathers are there, and some are just not.”

Oldster

Essays from around the web…

My Daughter, Bagelface: I’ll never quit posting my emoji-obscured kid on Instagram, no matter what you think.

By Jason Diamond

“We didn’t give Lulu an online alter ego in order to create some air of mystery around her. In fact, if Emily had her way, our daughter wouldn’t be on social media at all, something she told me before Lulu was even born. I was a little disappointed at first; I’m a writer who sits around alone all day, so I relish the little dopamine hits I get from people pushing the heart button on something I post. Plus I was proud of becoming a dad and liked the idea of showing my kid off to the world. But it started making sense to me the more we talked it over.”

NYMag/The Cut

They Made Me a Criminal: a Brief History of My Life as a Pain Patient

by Maxine Rosaler

“There were always a few drug addicts in the crowded waiting room. I helped one of them, an emaciated man, his face frozen in a wince, faded tattoos on his arms, all but his two front teeth missing, fill out a questionnaire. He had been talking to himself: Normal routine: Don’t have none.Sleep: Two hours a night. Maybe. Tops. Two hours a night. Ability to concentrate? I have that thing . . . What the fuck is it called? That thing . . .ADHD, I volunteered. Yeah. That’s it.”

Adelaide Literary Magazine

Impostor Syndrome: Food Edition

by Rachel Wallace

“Looking back, I also realize that the sense that we should know how to cook started to wash over me and my friends around the same time we were all jump-scared by that page in The Care and Keeping of You. In fifth grade, my friend Shelby and I were obsessed with the idea of ‘making dinner.’ One time, she slept over and my mom got us a chicken fettuccine alfredo kit from ShopRite and let us have at it. We absolutely trashed the kitchen–I’m talking alfredo sauce on the ceiling, probably. My mom was pissed—so pissed she didn’t even let us attempt to clean anything. Next we begged Shelby’s mom to let us make dinner at her house. She said okay, but left us with a babysitter that night and told us we had better clean up after ourselves. Again, we trashed the kitchen.”

Impostor Syndrome

My Father, a WWII Refugee, Would No Longer Recognize Our Country

by Alex Poppe

“Once, toward the end of WWII, when my father and grandmother were in an air raid shelter, a few Russian soldiers came in, sat in the middle of the room and started cleaning their rifles. Dad told me: “They would aim the weapon at one of us, but not fire it. They seemed to have fun with it. I thought for sure I was going to die that day.” He was only 12. I heard his words again when I read about federal immigration agents descending from a Black Hawk helicopter, breaking down doors, and zip-tying U.S. citizens and immigrants in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood last September.”

Chicago Tribune

How to Dissolve a Woman

by Judith Hannan

“When I was 11, I watched my mother dissolve. The year was 1964, and I’d become accustomed to the sight of my mother retreating to her darkened bedroom where she would crawl beneath her bedclothes, and of her vacant eyes at the dinner table, a condition made worse by the Valium and Miltown, freely dispensed at that time to thousands of “hysterical” women.”

Provoked Magazine

Hi, My Name is Sophia (And I’m a Fatherless Daughter)

by soph

“So every day, I wake up and live with my little tragedy. I carry it with me to work, to dinners, to birthdays, to all the ordinary places a person goes while privately managing the fact that one of the central relationships of my life became something I had to survive.”

Substack

Gentle Parenting

by Tatiana Johnson-Boria

“I don’t tell anyone that I’m envious of my son’s body. How it lives unscathed, unburdened, joyful, free. I must have been like this once, yet I have no memory of that version of myself. Perhaps, I’m angry instead of envious, full of rage for what has made me forget who I used to be.”

Seventh Wave Magazine

I Grew Up With Jeffrey Epstein. Our Neighborhood Held Dark Secrets.

by Gabrielle Glancy

“I took a screenshot of the kid whose head was circled in red magic marker and saved it on my phone so I could take a closer look. That’s Jeffrey Epstein? I couldn’t believe it. I recognized him. Epstein, I thought, had been one of our stickball clients…As it turns out, I grew up on the same street at the same time as Jeffrey Epstein. That’s not a metaphor. It’s a fact. I know it sounds ridiculous, but it’s true. Sea Gate, Coney Island. 1959-72…”

Rolling Stone

The Ghost on the Zoom Call

“Including my mother, we inhabit seven squares. At the beginning of each Zoom session, my mother asks who we are. This is the time of day for sundowning—she loses track of the world, loses track of her mind. Her mind goes away with the sun, confusing day and night.”

Short Reads

Ghosts of Summers Past

by Lisa Marie Basile

“At times, the recall of my years in foster care is kaleidoscopic, made up of vague or half-memories. Other times, I find myself gazing into a void. But where my mind draws a blank, my body holds sensation. Each year, for instance, when spring sharpened into summer, when it got warm and sticky out, my insides recoiled. Was it fear, sadness, dread? Why did I always feel this way?”

Psyche

Heart Troubles: A Lamentation

by Wendy Mages

“Stunned, as if physically assaulted, I felt defenseless as my world crumbled around me. I looked at my cousin and realized she knew what had happened even before she’d walked in the door; she’d come over so I wouldn’t be by myself when I received the call. She meant well, but I felt tricked, betrayed. As pain sliced and twisted my grief-sick heart, I wanted to be alone, to escape.”

Grief Dialogues

🚨Announcements:

📢 Telling Your Story: Memoir with Laurie Woolever September 21-26

Join New York Times bestselling Care and Feeding author and longtime Anthony Bourdain lieutennant Laurie Woolever for a special writing retreat on a private island in West Cork. Indulge all of your creative senses on this bespoke 5 night writing retreat featuring Laurie Woolever, the author of the memoir Care and Feeding. Our all-inclusive experience includes craft workshops on topics such as recipe writing and the purpose and function of food and travel writing, as well as individual feedback sessions. We’ll meet local artisans and chefs and spend time in nature as we hone our craft.

This takes place on a small private island in the heart of West Cork, Ireland’s food artisan capital, complete with 50 acres of woodland walks, a walled garden, and an indoor pool. $5,000.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Off Assignment, " Writing the Book Proposal " led by Raksha Vasudevan , with class visits from writers Irvin Weathersby Jr. and Alex Marzano-Lesnevich, as well as literary agent Noelle Falcis Math, & editor Pilar Garcia-Brown

How to craft a book proposal? How to begin when there are so few examples publicly accessible? How do you get agents and editors excited about a project that doesn’t yet exist? And how do you do it all while allowing space for the mystery and experimentation that’s crucial to the artistic process? This course will address these questions and more. Together, we will study the anatomy of successful proposals from real-world examples, learn how to balance clarity with imagination, and explore how to make the case for a book’s urgency and perspective. Open to writers at any stage, this course is designed to transform the proposal from a daunting publishing requirement into a generative, guiding force for the book to come. By the end, students will have a working draft or detailed outline of their proposal (25–35 pages, not including sample chapters), and a deeper sense of how to shape it into something that excites agents, editors, and themselves.

Dates: Tuesdays: July 28 - August 18 // 7 - 9:30 p.m. EST

Price: $420 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 A New Workshop from Anne Liu Kellor : Both/And: Reading and Writing the Mixed-Race Experience (online)

As multiracial people, it can be hard to know where we belong. In conversations around race, our perspectives often get overlooked or we may feel pressure to simplify our experiences. This workshop holds space for mixed-race people to share freely about our evolving, multi-layered identities in a respectful environment. Each week we will read and discuss a diversity of essays, memoir excerpts, or other nonfiction, and free-write from prompts that explore topics such as: coming of age, messages we learned about race, whiteness, privilege, microaggressions, silence, non-binary thinking, ancestry, trauma, community, and belonging.

10 Tuesdays, June 30th - September 1st, 5-7 pm Pacific on Zoom

Priority deadline for scholarship applications: 6.15.26

Price: $650 (or $65- $325 for scholarship awardees)

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Ethan Gilsdorf : Online Summer Seminar Writing Craft Series on Wednesdays in July, 6:30-8:30pm ET

Over 2 hours, participants will explore the fundamentals of an essential craft element. These seminars include discussion of examples and time for in-class writing exercises to try out what you’ve learned. For all levels of writers. Online via Zoom. $75 each or → BEST DEAL: Summer Seminar Series Four Pack: Sign up for all 4 for $200. More info and register.

-July 1: The Art of the Scene in Nonfiction and Fiction

-July 8: Experimental Forms in CNF/Essay/Memoir

-July 22: Using Interiority and Reflection in Nonfiction and Fiction

-July 29: Playing with Style and Voice

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Writing Co-Lab’s Summer Camp!: Saturday, July 11th to Saturday, August 1st, 2026, online

Invigorate your creative practice at Writing Co-Lab’s Summer Camp, a three week online program of generative sessions, feedback and accountability groups, and panels on writing designed to inspire and motivate you in midsummer.

Everything takes place live on zoom and each session is recorded so campers can choose to experience them again or on their own schedule. This year’s faculty includes Jiordan Castle, Edgar Gomez, Brian Gresko, Lisa Ko,Chin-Sun Lee, Sara Lippmann, Ilana Masad, Soraya Palmer, Amy Shearn, Mia Arias Tsang, Alejandro Varela, and Katie Yee.

If you’re looking to restart or recommit to your writing practice, or if you’re a new and curious writer looking to get work done in community, this camp is for you.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Submissions Are Open at How I Learned

Blaise Allysen Kearsley is considering essays of up to 1500 words and micro-essays between 500 and 800 words for her excellent magazine, How I Learned.

“What to send: Sharp, personal narratives with an evocative spin on existential-leaning themes. Stories about the horror and the hilarity of being in the world. The profound and the absurd; the texture, the nuance; a particular way of seeing. How we change, or don’t change; how the world changes, or fails to. How people try. Moments of discovery conflict with the old narrative and challenge a long-held belief. Little things are big. Not everything aligns. Nothing resolves neatly. Make meaning out of chaos, but leave us wondering what happens after it ends.”

Learn More/Submit

📢 ONLY TWO SPOTS LEFT! // From Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsch : Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30

Four days of yoga + guided writing in an intentionally intimate group. You’ll return to what’s true for you and leave with real momentum on the page and in your life. Peel away from the demands of day-to-day life and chart your own unique path forward in the Catskill Mountains. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to pause and reconnect with yourself and your creative purpose.

Dates: Aug 27–30, 2026

Where: Spruceton Inn, West Kill, NY

Group size: Only 7 guests (intimate by design)

Rooms: All private rooms

Includes: Lodging + all meals + daily yoga + daily writing sessions

Investment: $3,000 (includes $500 deposit to secure your spot). Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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