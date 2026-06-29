Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Lisa Marie Basile's avatar
Lisa Marie Basile
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I am so HONORED to have my essay GHOST OF SUMMERS PAST included in this round-up. Thank you so much @Memoir Land. Alongside SO many brilliant writers, too!

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