Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Casey Mulligan Walsh's avatar
Casey Mulligan Walsh
11h

Thanks so much for including my essay in Memoir Monday, Sari. Your support means everything!

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Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois
12h

OMG OMG OMG!! I’m in Memoir Monday!!!! Ahhhhhhhh, my week is so made! Thank you, Sari! 💜

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