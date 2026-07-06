Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Going forward, for various practical reasons, I’m going to use this stock art for Memoir Monday instead of art from essays. vector/Getty Images

Essays from Partner Publications…

Train Corridor

by Weike Wang

“A train is a public space and when traveling alone, I am more vigilant of my surroundings and the security of my things. I don’t strike up conversations with strangers, unless it is an Amtrak employee, the cafe car worker for example, who kept saying “long story short” but then told me a long story about how the funeral home had misplaced (he thinks sold) his mother’s ashes, given him someone else’s ashes, and how, thanks to a distant cousin who saw a poster about his mother’s unpaid debt, he had heroically gotten his mother back.”

Electric Literature

Homeless at ‘Harvard High School’

“At school, an invisible cloak of shame drapes over me, pressing me downward into isolation, but no one is any the wiser. I smile and laugh as if life as I know it hasn’t fundamentally shifted, but I’m never fully there. I can’t talk to anyone, because I don’t know how. I’m homeless at one of the top private high schools in New York City, and no one knows. Camilla and I barely speak now.”

Narratively

The sound myths make when they crack

by Evy Peña

“But the grief of democratic idealism can make space for a different kind of exceptionalism in America — one rooted not in the belief that any country is uniquely destined for freedom, but in our stubborn refusal to surrender to disappointment and fear. To keep choosing collective agency — the mess of it, the weight of it. Perhaps that is why, despite everything, I find myself more hopeful than many Americans around me. Because to me, democracy was never the fireworks. It has always been the numbing silence after the cracking sounds and the haze left after the spectacle fades. The realization that the answers were never up there, but rather right here, among us.”

WBUR/Cognoscenti

Testimony

by Susan Nguyen

“I’ve never seen photos of my parents dancing and partying. Skipping stones. Skipping home. Children are children everywhere. But when I gift my parents a jigsaw puzzle made from a family photo, I learn my mother has never assembled one. This makes me heave. I spend hours sorting photos and ordering them carefully in albums. What if a line had not been drawn across their country, their body’s grammar split in half?”

The Rumpus

What I Did For Love #3: Kissed the ‘Baby’

by Joyce Wadler

“I go in to the nursing home one day and my mother says, ‘I want a baby.’ I’m stunned. I say, ‘Ma, you hated babies. You told me my whole life you expected me to be like a little doll and I screamed all the time.’ ‘I want a baby.’ I say, ‘Ma, you’re 89. You’re too old to have babies.’ ‘I want a baby.’”

Oldster

Essays from around the web…

If Not for Diana

By Boman Desai

“Diana deserves a book to herself, maybe a dozen books, but let me dedicate at least a couple of paragraphs to this lovely woman. I credit her with saving my life and, during her tenth decade, visited her three times in London from my home in Chicago, afraid each time might be my last—but she outfoxed me, living to be 101, and publishing four memoirs during this time, for which she was knighted by Charles III (then still Prince of Wales).”

Chicago Review of Books

I wanted to be Anthony Bourdain—until I met him.

by Cailey Rizzo

“I do not think Bourdain was the problem, not in travel journalism and certainly not in my life. I do not hold him responsible for the myths he inherited, then passed on. I do not blame the man for decades (hell, centuries) of a culture that repeated sincerely and with conviction that it was better to burn out than to fade away. He was just a single point in the constellation of great pained people, and you can’t blame the North Star for shining brightest for you.”

Body Count

An Ambivalent Jew Returns to Germany for Taylor Swift

by Dana DuBois

“But no. My results came back as 96% Eastern European Jew. No countries identified—I guess the Jewish diaspora transcends borders?—and the remaining 4% hinted I might be a little Scottish, but inconclusive. Identity is so interesting. I don’t choose to identify as Jewish or raise my children as Jewish. Yet Judaism is baked into my very cells, a hard-coded part of what makes me, me. I may not practice, but I also can’t deny it. I was hoping a genetic test could tie me to a specific country or two in Europe, but no. Just Jewish, still, in spite of my choices otherwise. It seems I can’t choose not to be Chosen.”

Substack

How to Wrap a Box in the Psych Ward

by Arlo

“At 26, nothing was more torturous to me than watching others live happily. I hadn’t planned to spend the July 4th at a hospital, let alone a psychiatric hospital. Two weeks earlier, however, I attempted to end my life. Now my reality included sitting in a wheelchair with a pelvic fracture, a handful of pills, and a hip-to-chest plastic brace that protected my fractured spine.”

The Queer Love Project

Tripod, Walking

by Ellen Notbohm

“You’re expected to carry your incipient impairment with grace and acquiescence. But you’re only human. You have your moment when you fantasize about accidentally letting your stick drift a few inches into their lane. You watch the tripping, the falling. You look down upon their royal prone-ness and issue a caution and a droll observation. Not so fast, you ageist, ableist asshat. Yes, you hurt. You hobble. You hurry—slowly. But you’re not yet running on empty. Perhaps you, like Pythia, are an oracle of stability, authority, and divine knowledge.”

Does It Have Pockets

Maybe It’s All Fairy Dust

by Casey Mulligan Walsh

“Or maybe it’s genetic, this sense of being entitled to a place in the world. Perhaps some—the lucky ones—inherit the secret password and hand it down to their children, never knowing what it’s like to worry about being accepted. I wonder how that would be, even now, waking up in the world like you already know you belong there.”

Open Secrets Magazine

hello, chelsea

by Max Winter

“[My father] always credited the Chelsea’s legendary manager Stanley Bard for taking him in at his lowest moment. ‘If it weren’t for Stanley,’ he’d say. ‘I’d be homeless or dead.’ He wasn’t alone. Stanley was famous for giving starving artists rooms in exchange for art. Years later, I saw how much that paid off. I was helping Stanley get a literary agent to shop a memoir and he gave me a tour of his home art collection. It must have been worth tens of millions by then.”

Substack

Holding

“For six straight weeks, I take off again and again in Tucson. I strap into the cockpit, set the altimeter, listen to the weather report. I am belted beneath a five-point restraint harness. It crosses my chest, clicks at the center, where I keep my own secrets. Hide them behind the fabric of my olive flight suit, seal them with stubborn zippers. I will never tell anyone on my crew that each day on the plane, before starting all four engines, I think of my brother, addicted to the drugs that the government pays me to find, to track, to help destroy. Shame is a contiguous border I share with my brother. I orbit in the wide sky over the Gulf of California.”

Craft Literary

Summer Sensation

by Penny Nolte

“Locals told how a barge sank back in the 30’s, during a sudden violent storm, but not before it crashed into the then-new concrete dock repeatedly. While the barge broke up and sank, the dock stood, riddled with cracks. Over the years, after each winter thaw, new pieces of concrete would slough away under the water, with the shore community helpless to prevent its slow-motion demise. This was not the only summer hazard we encountered.”

The Orange Rose

🚨Announcements:

📢 From The Queer Love Project and Jerry Portwood , Writing Queer Love Stories, Tuesdays July 14-28

This workshop with Jerry Portwood, the founder and editor of the Queer Love Project, helps you find both the point of view and the genre for the queer love story that only you can tell. We begin by reading works by foundational queer authors such as Audre Lorde, Edmund White, and Dorothy Allison. Then we use a writing prompt to get you started on a queer love story of your own, developing the piece together with personalized feedback on your draft.

You leave this workshop with the beginnings—or even a finished draft—of a great story. You also have the opportunity to pitch your idea for an upcoming edition of The Queer Love Project, a platform that includes an online magazine, a quarterly print edition, and a podcast. No matter how you identify, you are encouraged to attend. This is the perfect time to share your perspective on queer love. $125. Scholarships available.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Telling Your Story: Memoir with Laurie Woolever September 21-26

Join New York Times bestselling Care and Feeding author and longtime Anthony Bourdain lieutennant Laurie Woolever for a special writing retreat on a private island in West Cork. Indulge all of your creative senses on this bespoke 5 night writing retreat featuring Laurie Woolever, the author of the memoir Care and Feeding. Our all-inclusive experience includes craft workshops on topics such as recipe writing and the purpose and function of food and travel writing, as well as individual feedback sessions. We’ll meet local artisans and chefs and spend time in nature as we hone our craft.

This takes place on a small private island in the heart of West Cork, Ireland’s food artisan capital, complete with 50 acres of woodland walks, a walled garden, and an indoor pool. $5,000.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Off Assignment, " Writing the Book Proposal " led by Raksha Vasudevan , with class visits from writers Irvin Weathersby Jr. and Alex Marzano-Lesnevich, as well as literary agent Noelle Falcis Math, & editor Pilar Garcia-Brown

How to craft a book proposal? How to begin when there are so few examples publicly accessible? How do you get agents and editors excited about a project that doesn’t yet exist? And how do you do it all while allowing space for the mystery and experimentation that’s crucial to the artistic process? This course will address these questions and more. Together, we will study the anatomy of successful proposals from real-world examples, learn how to balance clarity with imagination, and explore how to make the case for a book’s urgency and perspective. Open to writers at any stage, this course is designed to transform the proposal from a daunting publishing requirement into a generative, guiding force for the book to come. By the end, students will have a working draft or detailed outline of their proposal (25–35 pages, not including sample chapters), and a deeper sense of how to shape it into something that excites agents, editors, and themselves.

Dates: Tuesdays: July 28 - August 18 // 7 - 9:30 p.m. EST

Price: $420 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Writing Co-Lab’s Summer Camp!: Saturday, July 11th to Saturday, August 1st, 2026, online

Invigorate your creative practice at Writing Co-Lab’s Summer Camp, a three week online program of generative sessions, feedback and accountability groups, and panels on writing designed to inspire and motivate you in midsummer.

Everything takes place live on zoom and each session is recorded so campers can choose to experience them again or on their own schedule. This year’s faculty includes Jiordan Castle, Edgar Gomez, Brian Gresko, Lisa Ko,Chin-Sun Lee, Sara Lippmann, Ilana Masad, Soraya Palmer, Amy Shearn, Mia Arias Tsang, Alejandro Varela, and Katie Yee.

If you’re looking to restart or recommit to your writing practice, or if you’re a new and curious writer looking to get work done in community, this camp is for you.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Submissions Are Open at How I Learned

Blaise Allysen Kearsley is considering essays of up to 1500 words and micro-essays between 500 and 800 words for her excellent magazine, How I Learned.

“What to send: Sharp, personal narratives with an evocative spin on existential-leaning themes. Stories about the horror and the hilarity of being in the world. The profound and the absurd; the texture, the nuance; a particular way of seeing. How we change, or don’t change; how the world changes, or fails to. How people try. Moments of discovery conflict with the old narrative and challenge a long-held belief. Little things are big. Not everything aligns. Nothing resolves neatly. Make meaning out of chaos, but leave us wondering what happens after it ends.”

Learn More/Submit

📢 ONLY TWO SPOTS LEFT! // From Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsch : Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30

Four days of yoga + guided writing in an intentionally intimate group. You’ll return to what’s true for you and leave with real momentum on the page and in your life. Peel away from the demands of day-to-day life and chart your own unique path forward in the Catskill Mountains. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to pause and reconnect with yourself and your creative purpose.

Dates: Aug 27–30, 2026

Where: Spruceton Inn, West Kill, NY

Group size: Only 7 guests (intimate by design)

Rooms: All private rooms

Includes: Lodging + all meals + daily yoga + daily writing sessions

Investment: $3,000 (includes $500 deposit to secure your spot). Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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