Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Minaz Ansari's avatar
Minaz Ansari
2h

Thanks for including Two Courtyards 💕

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
2h

You’ve Got to Keep Going Till It Bleeds was amazing. I keep thinking about it, days later.

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