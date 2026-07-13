Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Going forward, for various practical reasons, I’m going to use this stock art for Memoir Monday instead of art from essays. vector/Getty Images

Essays from Partner Publications…

When Someone Wants to Publish Your Correspondence With a Famous Writer

by Alice Mattison

“Jane was remarkably open, even with strangers. However, she emphatically did not want her husband, Donald Hall, to know some secrets she’d told me. And even apart from the secrets, her letters were private. As her literary executor, Don gave permission for them to be published, but I didn’t know if Jane would have agreed. Legally, I could prevent publication only of my own writing. But if I said no, there would be no book.”

LitHub

Finding my father through his work — and my own

by Kylie Harrigan

“After photographing the factory in Fitchburg, I began to see the beauty in his work and share in his love for the history of these old, deteriorating buildings. I began to see him as a kind of explorer, discovering and rediscovering worlds destroyed by water or human interference, or warped and forgotten by time and neglect. He usually works alone, crawling through basements and attics and every floor between, investigating mid-19th-century boiler rooms, 20th-century elevators and abandoned vaults under the city streets. As a kid, it’s easy to forget that your father is a full human being, with a life outside of being your soccer coach, biggest fan and protector. It’s easy to take him for granted. Through this project, I want to honor all the parts of him and all that he does for me and my sisters in the only way I know how — with photographs.”

WBUR/Cognoscenti

You’ve Got to Keep Going Till It Bleeds

by Christopher Hartnick, M.D.

“The first time I met Douglas, it was in a hospital that smelled of bleach and overripe fruit cups. The air conditioners rattled in their metal sleeves, pushing out air that felt both cold and stale. It was July in the Bronx in the mid-1990s, and I was a first-year intern — too new to know what I didn’t know.”

Narratively

When the Future is Now

by Janet Clare

“[My cousin] told me he had no intention of going down the inevitable path before him, or words to that effect, and instead he planned to go to Switzerland, where he would die through compassionate assisted suicide. Strangely, I wasn’t really surprised or aghast. I understood as much as anyone on the outside could understand, and I thought, Yes, I would do the same faced with similar circumstances.”

Oldster

Essays from around the web…

I Was a Mess in My 20s. This Store Was My Salvation.

By Alison Leiby

“Loehmann’s was my meditation. It was where I practiced mindfulness. It was my Zen garden where the rest of the world washed away. It was how I kept myself calm and sane. These days, I just rage-scream into my bathroom mirror every morning to the dismay of my cat and neighbors. Maybe it seems odd to consider a discount department store a way of feeling complete oneness with the universe, but I think it’s perfect.”

Harper's Bazaar

Other Fish in the Sea

by Kimberly Diaz

“My first husband kept a fish tank in our living room. I felt sorry for the fish. They could’ve had a whole ocean and were stuck in that algae-covered rectangular glass cage. One night he wanted to go buy cocaine in a notoriously dicey part of town. I was opposed to the idea. I hid the car keys so he chased me around the house, threatening to kill me. In desperation, I knocked the fish tank over to try to slow him down, put a barrier between us. He caught up with me outside and kicked me in the stomach. At least I wasn’t pregnant then. I was eight months along when I married him. They say your brain shrinks when you’re pregnant.”

Dorothy Parker's Ashes

The Loneliness of Other People’s Plans

“She listed everything she had for the next six weeks. She had friends flying in for the weekend, the next weekend she was going to Oklahoma for her 20th high school reunion, the weekend after that she was going out of town for a sailing camp with another friend, and then her family always has a big blowout for July 4th. My weekend plans were going to my nephew’s t-ball game, reading comics and maybe recording some music. Not a bad weekend, but indistinguishable from all my weekends, and I’d be spending most of it by myself. Even though my dates’ schedules sounded exhausting to me, hearing about them still hurt.”

It's Not Us

My Abusive Father Was Raised by a Nazi Family. Learning What He Survived Helped Me Forgive

by Jason Prokowiew

“As a kid, I knew my Russian dad was adopted by a Nazi during World War II. My father spoke of warplanes descending from the sky and shooting at him while he was a 10-year-old at summer camp in Belarus in 1941. When he returned home to Minsk two weeks later, he found his apartment scorched, walls collapsed, surrounded by piles of dust that were once other buildings. His mother was nowhere to be found. He was 10, alone in a world at war.”

People

To Let My Son Live, I Had to Kill the Dream of Having a Daughter

by Leah Eichler

“I can still see myself sitting on the floor of my 3-year old daughter’s room and helping her play dress up. She’s wearing her favorite outfit ― a cat leotard with kitty ears ― but wants my help to change into the magical butterfly with a wand. Before I can slip on the butterfly’s sparkly wings, she decides the outfit doesn’t work. Then comes the line that will haunt me for years to come. ‘Can I be a boy?’ She stared at me waiting, as if the answer to the question was as simple as a change of clothes.”

Huffington Post Personal

That Onto Which One Steps: A Life Shaped by Traps

by Dawn McCombs

“When I arrived in Bamako, I stayed at a Peace Corp volunteer house while waiting to fly home. The volunteers swapped stories about their experiences in the small villages, and I told them stories too, but never revealed the terrible thing that happened to me. And I didn’t tell anyone when I returned home.”

Chigaco Story Press

Two Courtyards

by Minaz Ansari

“I sometimes wonder what the night sky would look like if one lay down in the courtyard in my grandmother’s home? Which stars and constellations would it frame in different times of the year? What cloud formations would pass over these voids? Which birds would sing their tunes in the mulberry tree? Sadly, the answer to these, I will never know.”

Substack

Who gets to tell America’s story?

by Gregory Werkheiser

“Somewhere between childhood and law school, I stopped dreaming about finding history and started wondering who had been left out of its telling. I’ve seen the powerful results of prioritizing the voices and histories of excluded people in cases around the world, but especially in my work here in Virginia. When my colleagues and I helped the mayor of Richmond remove “Lost Cause” Confederate monuments in 2020, some people insisted history itself was being erased. Yet no battle disappeared. No archive burned. What changed was who had the authority to explain what those monuments represented and whether all Richmonders could see themselves reflected in the stories told on their own public streets.”

Style Weekly

I was DOGEd from USAID: 14 Million Will Die

by Alex Poppe

“On my second day in my new role, a woman very high up in the State Department met me for coffee. She very clearly and seriously told me that our foreign assistance was seldom motivated by purely altruistic intentions. Everything we did had a geostrategic intention behind it, and this was especially truly for the Democracy Delivers Initiative, which spanned four geographic regions.”

Informed Comment

🚨Announcements:

📢 From The Queer Love Project and Jerry Portwood , Writing Queer Love Stories, Tuesdays July 14-28

This workshop with Jerry Portwood, the founder and editor of the Queer Love Project, helps you find both the point of view and the genre for the queer love story that only you can tell. We begin by reading works by foundational queer authors such as Audre Lorde, Edmund White, and Dorothy Allison. Then we use a writing prompt to get you started on a queer love story of your own, developing the piece together with personalized feedback on your draft.

You leave this workshop with the beginnings—or even a finished draft—of a great story. You also have the opportunity to pitch your idea for an upcoming edition of The Queer Love Project, a platform that includes an online magazine, a quarterly print edition, and a podcast. No matter how you identify, you are encouraged to attend. This is the perfect time to share your perspective on queer love. $125. Scholarships available.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Telling Your Story: Memoir with Laurie Woolever September 21-26

Join New York Times bestselling Care and Feeding author and longtime Anthony Bourdain lieutennant Laurie Woolever for a special writing retreat on a private island in West Cork. Indulge all of your creative senses on this bespoke 5 night writing retreat featuring Laurie Woolever, the author of the memoir Care and Feeding. Our all-inclusive experience includes craft workshops on topics such as recipe writing and the purpose and function of food and travel writing, as well as individual feedback sessions. We’ll meet local artisans and chefs and spend time in nature as we hone our craft.

This takes place on a small private island in the heart of West Cork, Ireland’s food artisan capital, complete with 50 acres of woodland walks, a walled garden, and an indoor pool. $5,000.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Off Assignment, " Writing the Book Proposal " led by Raksha Vasudevan , with class visits from writers Irvin Weathersby Jr. and Alex Marzano-Lesnevich, as well as literary agent Noelle Falcis Math, & editor Pilar Garcia-Brown

How to craft a book proposal? How to begin when there are so few examples publicly accessible? How do you get agents and editors excited about a project that doesn’t yet exist? And how do you do it all while allowing space for the mystery and experimentation that’s crucial to the artistic process? This course will address these questions and more. Together, we will study the anatomy of successful proposals from real-world examples, learn how to balance clarity with imagination, and explore how to make the case for a book’s urgency and perspective. Open to writers at any stage, this course is designed to transform the proposal from a daunting publishing requirement into a generative, guiding force for the book to come. By the end, students will have a working draft or detailed outline of their proposal (25–35 pages, not including sample chapters), and a deeper sense of how to shape it into something that excites agents, editors, and themselves.

Dates: Tuesdays: July 28 - August 18 // 7 - 9:30 p.m. EST

Price: $420 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Submissions Are Open at How I Learned

Blaise Allysen Kearsley is considering essays of up to 1500 words and micro-essays between 500 and 800 words for her excellent magazine, How I Learned.

“What to send: Sharp, personal narratives with an evocative spin on existential-leaning themes. Stories about the horror and the hilarity of being in the world. The profound and the absurd; the texture, the nuance; a particular way of seeing. How we change, or don’t change; how the world changes, or fails to. How people try. Moments of discovery conflict with the old narrative and challenge a long-held belief. Little things are big. Not everything aligns. Nothing resolves neatly. Make meaning out of chaos, but leave us wondering what happens after it ends.”

Learn More/Submit

📢 ONLY TWO SPOTS LEFT! // From Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsch : Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30

Four days of yoga + guided writing in an intentionally intimate group. You’ll return to what’s true for you and leave with real momentum on the page and in your life. Peel away from the demands of day-to-day life and chart your own unique path forward in the Catskill Mountains. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to pause and reconnect with yourself and your creative purpose.

Dates: Aug 27–30, 2026

Where: Spruceton Inn, West Kill, NY

Group size: Only 7 guests (intimate by design)

Rooms: All private rooms

Includes: Lodging + all meals + daily yoga + daily writing sessions

Investment: $3,000 (includes $500 deposit to secure your spot). Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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