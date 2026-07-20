Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Sam's avatar
Sam
6h

Super excited to dig through these essays!

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Chicago Story Press's avatar
Chicago Story Press
1hEdited

Thank you so much for including one of our pieces, "Saying Yes," in Memoir Monday. So honored!

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