Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

**Because I’ll be traveling this week and too busy to read a lot of essays, the next edition of “Memoir Monday” will be crowd-sourced. Get ready to share you favorite essays that were published recently, or ever…I’m thinking of doing this once monthly to lighten my load, and also enjoy YOUR recommendations.

Going forward, for various practical reasons, I’m going to use this stock art for Memoir Monday instead of art from essays. vector/Getty Images

Essays from Partner Publications…

Someone to Swim With

by Anne Marina Pellicciotto

“I do. Is that, finally, the feeling of true love? Or am I still pretending? Could speaking vows before a minister, a congregation of friends and family – even if only his people, my side of the pews empty – stained glass light shining down upon the floor where we stand – transform our sinful affair into sacred union? Even young me knows the answer; but it’s too late. I do.”

The Rumpus

On the Workplace Accident That Changed Amazon Union-Leader Chris Smalls’s Life (Excerpted from When the Revolution Comes: A Fight for the Future of the Working Class )

by Chris Smalls

“It was already dark outside. I was moving a row of carts back to the parking area, pushing with my legs to get more leverage because they were heavy. Suddenly I felt a sharp, shooting pain in my right ankle and calf. I didn’t know what happened, but it was not like any pain I’d ever felt in my life. I fell to the ground instantly and looked up to see that a white Mercedes had hit me from behind. I was trying to deal with the agony, but it was intense. I was in shock. The car had stopped. A white couple got out; they were middle-aged, maybe late thirties or early forties. I remember the wife was driving. They stood on either side of the car looking at me as I lay writhing on the asphalt. Then, without a word, the two of them looked at each other, got back into the car, and slowly drove off, leaving me there.”

LitHub

Holding Hands: While caring for her mother, Yi Xue recalls earlier times, when her mother cared for her.

by Yi Xue

“I noticed a pink heart-shaped button clipped on Dr. Kou’s stethoscope. It triggered a memory from many years ago and my mind suddenly saw a tiny elephant, with fuzzy grey fur and a pink tongue sticking out, also clipped to a stethoscope.”

Oldster

Love, loss and what I wear now

by Emily Franklin

“In ninth grade, I wanted a BD Baggies button-down: expensive, oversized. It came in a cotton laundry bag. They were cool. They were also for men. I saved money from babysitting jobs, then my mother watched me pick it out. I held the blue one. ‘Are you sure?’ My mother asked. I looked at her perfectly made up face, and swapped the shirt for the pink version. ‘Let me get it for you,’ she said. Almost 40 years later, going through my closet trying to figure out something to wear for my book tour this year, I found the shirt again. In it, I saw my name in my mother’s handwriting. ‘So no one takes it,’ She’d sad. ‘That way, it won’t get lost.’ But while the shirt did not get lost over all that time, parts of me did.”

WBUR/Cognoscenti

Who Can I Dance With?

by Arash Dabestani

“After the 1979 Iranian Revolution and the rise of Islamists under the leadership of the Ayatollah Khomeini, dancing and singing were banned by his decree. People were divided: Khomeini’s supporters believed they could see the Ayatollah’s image on the moon, while others, by contrast, were captivated by Michael Jackson’s invention of the moonwalk. All the dance clubs were repurposed after the revolution. One former Tehranian nightclub and restaurant-bar, Chattanooga, was well-known and featured in many films. But after the revolution, it became a storage place; its doors and walls all plastered over, it was now filled from floor to ceiling with cables and wires. This was my workplace for years.”

Guernica

Essays from around the web…

Ours Was a Green Card Wedding. It Also Wasn’t At All.

“By the time of the interview I had published my first book, and what I wanted more than anything was to hand the interviewer this novel—a story so thinly veiled in its inspiration that the protagonist not only shared a name with my husband but whose words could be seen as acts of ventriloquism. It was about a girl and a boy who’d fallen in love over text. Whose phone batteries would drain, their conversations were so long and rife with inside jokes. It was called Emergency Contact because it was about two people who’d met by chance and would become each other’s emergency contacts. It was about the responsibilities that arrived with love. The promises that were kept.”

Vogue

Morley Safer of 60 Minutes was my father. He would be disgusted by what Bari Weiss is doing to CBS

by Sarah Safer

“Over the years, I’d ask my dad if his occasional sharp criticism of the CBS brass or its sponsors was wise. His usual response was: ‘What are they going to do? Fire me?’ This week we learned that under CBS’s current regime, the answer would be yes. While organizing his papers after his death in 2016, I found copies of letters that if written today would likely threaten his job. ‘You have ruined this company,’ he wrote to Larry Tisch in 1990, a couple of years after Tisch famously slashed the news division’s budget and fired hundreds of staffers in the name of cost-cutting.”

The Guardian

All Day Yesterday

by Janet Steen

“When I look back on the scene in my unfinished novel where the ephemera collector meets the woman in Panera, I can see what I was trying to do, what I was trying to set up for later in the story, but when I read it now I just see failure of what I really wanted and hoped for. I also see two characters who I recognize some of myself in, which is not what I intended when I first wrote it. But some of me slipped in like a ghost.”

Pittsburgh Review of Books

Excerpt from The Hour of Lost Boys by Matthew Aquilone

by Matthew Aquilone

“At the nightclub with my brothers Michael and Vinny, everything dissolves inside the eruption of sound and light. Whatever membrane that once held my place in the world now dematerializes in the collective rapture of the crowd. My heart is every heart in the place. It beats in the slick, shirtless torsos of men by the thousands flashing red and white and blue and velvet black.”

Craft Literary

How Losing the Ability to Write Made Me Want to Write the Book That Matters Most

by Peter Bognanni

“In 2019, just a few months before Covid shut down the world, I contracted a rare autoimmune disease called Guillain-Barre syndrome that left me completely paralyzed. It all happened very quickly. One day, I felt some mild tingling in my legs, and the next day I couldn’t get out of the bathtub without help. Less than 24 hours after that, I could no longer blink.”

Writer's Digest

How Bob Smith Changed My Life

by Steven Jude Tietjen

“Sometimes the 11-year-old boy that no one liked escapes from his cell in the back of my head and pays me an uninvited visit. He sits in the space behind my eyes and takes inventory. The octopus ring on my left hand, the portrait of Anna Akhmatova hanging on my neck, the Ukrainian shawl draped deliciously over my narrow shoulder blades. These are some of the weird amulets I’ve collected over the decades, the things that mark me as different, something that still frightens the little boy into hiding. Then I remember the things I learned on my Saturday nights, alone but not lonely.”

The Queer Love Project

Thirteen Ways of Looking for a Knife

“I wasn’t always afraid of knives. As a kid, before it happened, I didn’t mind slashers. I didn’t mind the sight of blood and guts on a screen. I even laughed sometimes. I laughed when you were supposed to laugh. I laughed at the slashing, at the blood spurting. I laughed when a half-naked dumb blond got killed. She was usually wearing a towel or some busty halter top. I didn’t cover my eyes, dig my nails into my skin. That came later. After the murder.”

Northwest Review

The Sun, the Moon, and the Agony of Fire

by Athavarn Srikantharajah

“Wealth afforded Tha-tha a certain level of protection—like many other Tamil business owners at the time who survived the earlier pogroms unscathed—but he could always feel someone watching. There was a group of soldiers who often huddled outside Tha-tha’s door, their rifles hanging from their shoulders, demanding he serve them tea. Without opening the door he’d call for Pahti, who would rush to the kitchen and set a kettle to boil. Perhaps paradise was—and could only ever be—temporary.”

ANMLY

His Bed

by Alex Poppe

“Vini held his hands out for my coat, promising that I didn’t have to worry about drinking around him because if we ever had sex, it would happen because I initiated it, not him. The bed remained in the wall. We sat on the floor and ate sloppy, saucy pizza off sogging paper plates and talked like two people who’d never run out of things to say to each other. But when he came back from Aspen, Vini betrayed that promise. Still a virgin, I woke up to him drunkenly and clumsily, but not violently, trying to have sex with me. The next day, he didn’t remember what had happened. I had to tell him. Ashamed, Vini said I had experienced “a bottle of good Vini and a bottle of bad Vini, and now the two were mixed,” tainting me and our relationship. He couldn’t see me anymore. Heartbroken and limerent, I pined for months.”

Halfway Down the Stairs

🚨Announcements:

📢 “Inside Jokes”: A Comedic Memoir Workshop from Elissa Bassist at the 92nd Street Y

This workshop will help you turn raw material into a memoir that sells. You’ll write a lot, workshop your writing for suggestions and compliments, and receive instructor feedback with meticulous line edits. Expect hilarious readings, infinite handouts, in-class brainstorming and discussion, and solicited and unsolicited advice on writing, publishing, and promoting your work and fart jokes. Come with memoirs in mind or in progress, or come to be inspired. This course is the chance of a lifetime to expand your humor writing portfolio, experiment with voice and form, and gain the skills and the confidence to make readers—and yourself—laugh. June 19-July 9th.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 A New Workshop from Anne Liu Kellor : Both/And: Reading and Writing the Mixed-Race Experience (online)

As multiracial people, it can be hard to know where we belong. In conversations around race, our perspectives often get overlooked or we may feel pressure to simplify our experiences. This workshop holds space for mixed-race people to share freely about our evolving, multi-layered identities in a respectful environment. Each week we will read and discuss a diversity of essays, memoir excerpts, or other nonfiction, and free-write from prompts that explore topics such as: coming of age, messages we learned about race, whiteness, privilege, microaggressions, silence, non-binary thinking, ancestry, trauma, community, and belonging.

10 Tuesdays, June 30th - September 1st, 5-7 pm Pacific on Zoom

Priority deadline for scholarship applications: 6.15.26

Price: $650 (or $65- $325 for scholarship awardees)

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Ethan Gilsdorf : Online Summer Seminar Writing Craft Series on Wednesdays in July, 6:30-8:30pm ET

Over 2 hours, participants will explore the fundamentals of an essential craft element. These seminars include discussion of examples and time for in-class writing exercises to try out what you’ve learned. For all levels of writers. Online via Zoom. $75 each or → BEST DEAL: Summer Seminar Series Four Pack: Sign up for all 4 for $200. More info and register.

-July 1: The Art of the Scene in Nonfiction and Fiction

-July 8: Experimental Forms in CNF/Essay/Memoir

-July 22: Using Interiority and Reflection in Nonfiction and Fiction

-July 29: Playing with Style and Voice

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Writing Co-Lab’s Summer Camp!: Saturday, July 11th to Saturday, August 1st, 2026, online

Invigorate your creative practice at Writing Co-Lab’s Summer Camp, a three week online program of generative sessions, feedback and accountability groups, and panels on writing designed to inspire and motivate you in midsummer.

Everything takes place live on zoom and each session is recorded so campers can choose to experience them again or on their own schedule. This year’s faculty includes Jiordan Castle, Edgar Gomez, Brian Gresko, Lisa Ko,Chin-Sun Lee, Sara Lippmann, Ilana Masad, Soraya Palmer, Amy Shearn, Mia Arias Tsang, Alejandro Varela, and Katie Yee.

If you’re looking to restart or recommit to your writing practice, or if you’re a new and curious writer looking to get work done in community, this camp is for you.

Learn More/Sign Up

On Sunday, June 14th, celebrated novelist, essayist, short-story writer, and professor Peter Orner shares the Five Things He’s Learned about the ways that great writers bind fact and invention to create something new: the fictions we cherish.

Learn More/Sign Up

Use the discount code MEMOIRLAND10 to save ten dollars off the ticket price to the class—and now through July 1st, to any Five Things I’ve Learned class, including my own (Sari Botton) recent class, Five Things I’ve Learned about what Aging Means to Oldsters.

📢 Three of Literary Liberation ’s New Workshops…

Writer’s Block Isn’t Real: On Embracing Stillness with Jasper “Jaz” Joyner :

Reframe “writer’s block” and equip yourself with practical tools-like an inspiration checklist and a personalized prevention plan-to reconnect with your creative flow. Transform frustration into clarity and leave with a grounded, repeatable approach to sustaining your creativity long after the session ends.

Saturday, June 13 // 11a - 2p EST. Price: from $159

Learn More/Sign Up

***

That’s All She Wrote: Short Stories by Black Women with Savannah Balmir Bowen:

Explore powerful stories by Black women writers to deepen your understanding of voice, form, pacing, and perspective while generating new work. Sharpen your storytelling toolkit, write alongside a vibrant community, and leave with fresh drafts and language that transforms how you read and create short stories.

Mondays: June 15 - July 6 // 6 - 8p EST. Price: from $229 (Memoir Monday reader can use MEMOIR10 for 10% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

***

Entering The Page: Found Poetry Through Toni Morrison with Dr. Tonia Dixon :

Step into language as living terrain where you’ll craft original poems guided by intuition, close reading, and a deep trust in your own voice. Move through Morrison’s language in a way that feels personal and alive, and leave with new work shaped from both her words and your own.

Thursday, June 18 // 5 - 7p EST. Price: from $119

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Off Assignment: Writing Hybrid Memoir with 𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕧𝕖𝕝𝕝 Wallace, with class visits from Alexander Chee, Melissa Febos, Nina Renata Aron, and Megan Stielstra

Many of the most powerful memoirs go beyond the author’s own experience, bringing the reader a deeper, more multi-faceted story. Why shouldn’t memoir encompass more than the personal? After all, we’re defined not just by what happened to us, but also what we read, what we obsess over, what we love. Hybrid memoir, or “memoir-plus,” elegantly reflects that multiplicity within the self, while also lending readers the chance to transcend the particulars of one person’s life.

In this four-week course, we’ll explore the craft and possibilities of hybrid memoir and examine how hybrid memoirists draw power from their willingness to go beyond personal narrative into broader subjects like class, education policy, mental health, botany, ecology, and even the craft of writing itself. Students will have the chance to pose questions directly to guest authors and learn more about how they conceived of, executed, and published their books. Through in-class prompts, discussion and guided analysis, we’ll explore both the complications and exaltations of weaving multiple threads into one coherent piece of writing.

Mondays: June 8 - 29 // 7 - 9:30 p.m. Price: $420 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 A New Workshop from Lilly Dancyger :

Art and the Self: Writing Personal/Critical Essays: In this three-hour generative session, read and discuss examples of personal/critical essays—essays that engage with art as a way to articulate something personal—and generate new writing that incorporates both art criticism and memoir. Saturday, June 13, 1-4pm EDT via Zoom.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Submissions Are Open at How I Learned

Blaise Allysen Kearsley is considering essays of up to 1500 words and micro-essays between 500 and 800 words for her excellent magazine, How I Learned.

“What to send: Sharp, personal narratives with an evocative spin on existential-leaning themes. Stories about the horror and the hilarity of being in the world. The profound and the absurd; the texture, the nuance; a particular way of seeing. How we change, or don’t change; how the world changes, or fails to. How people try. Moments of discovery conflict with the old narrative and challenge a long-held belief. Little things are big. Not everything aligns. Nothing resolves neatly. Make meaning out of chaos, but leave us wondering what happens after it ends.”

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Orion Magazine: Environmental Writers’ Workshop June 14-19, 2026 at Omega Institute

Join a community of writers, improve your craft, and reimagine how you think about nature. Guided by award-winning instructors, the Orion Environmental Writers’ Workshop provides an intimate space to connect with writers, artists, and editors, spark creativity, and renew, illuminate, and deepen your relationship with place. This week-long workshop is cosponsored by the Omega Center for Sustainable Living.

You’ll be studying with: Hannah Dela Cruz Abrams, Erica Berry, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Maria Pinto, Roger Reeves, Nicholas Triolo, and Isle McElroy.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 ONLY TWO SPOTS LEFT! // From Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsch : Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30

Four days of yoga + guided writing in an intentionally intimate group. You’ll return to what’s true for you and leave with real momentum on the page and in your life. Peel away from the demands of day-to-day life and chart your own unique path forward in the Catskill Mountains. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to pause and reconnect with yourself and your creative purpose.

Dates: Aug 27–30, 2026

Where: Spruceton Inn, West Kill, NY

Group size: Only 7 guests (intimate by design)

Rooms: All private rooms

Includes: Lodging + all meals + daily yoga + daily writing sessions

Investment: $3,000 (includes $500 deposit to secure your spot). Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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