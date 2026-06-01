Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Kelly Thompson TNWWY's avatar
Kelly Thompson TNWWY
5h

So thrilled to see Caitlin’s piece up! Another great Memoir Monday!

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
6h

Such a great line up. I loved Diary of a Degenerate Gambler Turned Hollywood Writer

by James McSherry. Brilliant, real, funny.

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