Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

*Recently we added WBUR’s Cognoscenti column as a partner publication. Welcome aboard, WBUR.

**I’m a week behind, so I haven’t had a chance to read some of the essays most recently submitted. Please have patience with me!

Going forward, for various practical reasons, I’m going to use this stock art for Memoir Monday instead of art from essays. vector/Getty Images

Essays from Partner Publications…

How to Turn a Human Body Into Soil, and Other Things I’ve Learned

by Mallory McDuff

“On the first day of class, my hands shook with nerves and uncertainty. Though I’d chronicled my own journey revising my final wishes with climate, cost and community in mind for my book, I didn’t know how my students would confront matters of life, death and earth. What young person would be ready to plan for the end of their lives?”

Narratively

Minor Meats

by Billy Lezra

“I’m afraid I’ll die if I have this surgery. I’m afraid I’ll die if I don’t have this surgery.

I don’t have a panic button for the panic I create. I am the hydra: I cut down one head, turn around, and there I am.”

Electric Literature

I gave my stepmother a hard time as a kid. Now I can’t imagine life without her

by Ethan Gilsdorf

“The shrapnel of the original injury may remain buried in our family, but as the years between 6-year-old and 59-year-old Ethan expanded, so did my heart. Susan’s notes (and emails) grew longer. Now, my father is 88. As his tireless and patient companion, Susan — aka Suzie Q — is the one who usually reaches out, not him. She offers a kind ear, listens without judgment, and offers measured counsel, without making any demands.”

WBUR/Cognoscenti

Alice and Me: How My Struggle With Cancer Mirrored My Protagonist’s

by Caitlin Shetterly

“I was supposed to have my mammogram months before. But I was writing a new novel—and so deeply steeped in it, gunning for my deadline, that I felt I couldn’t take the time for a routine screening. Then, in February, I got a call from the hospital’s radiology department. She told me that the mammogram I’d had that previous Saturday had shown ‘an area of concern’ in my left breast and that I needed to come back into the hospital for further imaging. The first words out of my mouth were, ‘Are you sure you’ve called the right person?’ I was thinking: ‘You meant to call Alice, not me. There’s been a mistake.’”

LitHub

What Fun We Had and Against what Odds

by Karen Malpede

“All these final five days, we are up most of the night, George and I, talking, I talking to and with him, though he is mainly silent, but for sounds, and odd words. He is alert. He takes everything in…When, on the night of July 29, his last full night alive, he managed to whisper to me, ‘I’m afraid,’ I knew we should speak of nature, or I, to him, saying many of the things we always said about the beauty of the eternal life force to which he is about to return.”

Oldster

Essays from around the web…

Adventures in Wigland

“My mom shows up at my front door in the middle of the afternoon, unannounced. ‘I’m ready for a wig,’ she declares, walking right past me and pulling off her coat. I have asked her again and again to warn me before she shows up, but she never has, not once. Then again, I keep letting her in. ‘A wig!’ I reply, cautiously delighted, and a little confused. She’s been bald as an egg from chemo for months; I wonder what has shifted.”

Cup of Jo

My Postpartum Addiction (Excerpted from This is Me: A Reckoning )

by Hayden Panettiere

“I rolled over and wiped my eyes, and a dull pain seized my head. My stomach turned over, and I sat up, feeling the room start to spin. Oh my God, I need a drink, I thought. If I get a drink now, I can get out of bed and make it to work. It’s 6 a.m., I thought, and I’m trying to get buzzed. The first thing I’d thought of when I woke up was alcohol. I needed a drink to function — at 6 a.m. If I didn’t get some help as soon as possible, I was screwed.”

The Cut/NYMag

Living in the Middle: After losing her mom to cancer as a child, Mallary Tenore Tarpley faced anorexia. Now 40, she is learning that recovery from eating disorders can take a lifetime…

by Mallary Tenore Tarpley

“By the time I was 15, I had seemingly achieved the outcome my doctors hoped for: full recovery. After having spent 89 weeks in the hospital and residential treatment combined, I was determined to achieve this gold standard. But the truth is, I didn’t know what “full recovery” even meant, and no one had ever defined it for me...”

Real Woman Magazine

I Beat My Eating Disorder Years Ago. Then I Started Taking a GLP-1

“There was one stipulation: My doctor was aware of my history of anorexia and warned that I’d have to really be mindful of my calorie intake. “You don’t have any weight to lose as it is,” he told me. He explained how another patient, a teen who was quite thin and taking a GLP-1 for her weed addiction, had to visit for weekly weigh-ins. He told me that if I noticed I was losing weight, I would need to eat more.”

Newsweek

My Other Sister: Understanding my Mother through her "Forgotten" Pregnancy

by Delia Lloyd

“I now have good reasons to believe that in her early twenties, my mother had an unwanted pregnancy. Like many women in the years before abortion became legal in the United States, I think she gave that child up for adoption. My mother never talked about any of this with me. Nor did we discuss it as a family. That exchange about the photo was the closest we ever came to addressing her secret head-on. But in my mind, that photo concretized a hazy feeling that had been sitting in the shadows of my consciousness for years.”

Mayday Magazine

The Mark of the Beast

by Kevilina Burbank

“I felt an urge to hug my dad, but that’s just not how our family was. No one said I love you. No one hugged anyone. And for the most part, that was okay with me—the farther away from my mother, the better. The thought that I had to live inside her once, that I depended on her for nine whole months, made my skin crawl. I wanted to strip out my DNA, bleach the her parts clean, and put myself back together without any of her sequencing left behind.”

Sneaker Wave Magazine

In This Timeline

by Tiffany Chu

“I think of my grief as a house with many rooms. These rooms shrink and expand like a chimerical house of mirrors as time passes. Sadness is only one room. Some days, I find myself in the Rage room. Most days, I end up in the Guilt room. It’s the one I’m most familiar with, where that same word, “Sinner,” is scrawled on the door. The walls are papered with accusations of ways I didn’t do enough to save my son, and scribbled over them in thick, black paint, the words my husband also once said: “I keep thinking we should have done more.” Guilt hovers too close in the space between dreams and reality. It doesn’t help that my logical brain tells me I did my utmost, and more besides.”

Open Secrets Magazine

A Dying World is Still a World

by Leonard Yip

“We live closer to the end of Princess Mononoke than its beginning. The old gods are gone from its world, the last Forest Spirit decapitated by zealous hunters. The flood of its ichor unmakes the towns and burns the deep wood into a scorched nothingness. But then the green insistence of the grass comes, a salve over a wound. Where the old trees have died, it grows shallow, but it grows anyway, thin new saplings complicating the borders of the town. The forest spirit is gone, mourns San the wolf girl, amidst the desolation of her sacred shelters and childhood groves. Some wounds cannot be forgiven, and she can no longer remain here.”

ANMLY

I Searched My Own Name in My Dead Dad’s Phone

by Anson Tong

“I knew that looking through my father’s phone was a dangerous game. I had been hunting for passwords, account information, clues to understanding his sprawling financial setup that I was now responsible for as the executor of his estate. To sift through someone’s camera roll, text messages, and Google Search history is a novel and modern tier of intimacy — violatory and porous with context gaps.”

Prism

When My Mother Stopped Calling

“My mother doesn’t call anymore. It’s been two years since she phoned saying ‘I just walked in,’ announcing her return home to New York after visiting me and my family in Atlanta. Over the phone, I heard the familiar plunk of her bags on the bed, the patter of pumps on the floor heading to the kitchen, the sigh of the refrigerator door opening. Mom was noisy as she moved through the world.”

The Boston Globe

🚨Announcements:

📢 Literary Liberation’s Four New Workshops…

Poetic Justice: Writing Toward a Better World with Mya Matteo Alexice :

Transform personal and political insight into accountable, impactful poetry through study, reflection, and community critique. Deepen your voice, engage urgent questions with care, and leave with work that not only speaks-but stands for something.

Saturdays: May 30 - June 20 // 6 - 8p EST. Price: from $229 (Memoir Monday readers can use MEMOIR10 for 10% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

***

Writer’s Block Isn’t Real: On Embracing Stillness with Jasper “Jaz” Joyner :

Reframe “writer’s block” and equip yourself with practical tools-like an inspiration checklist and a personalized prevention plan-to reconnect with your creative flow. Transform frustration into clarity and leave with a grounded, repeatable approach to sustaining your creativity long after the session ends.

Saturday, June 13 // 11a - 2p EST. Price: from $159

Learn More/Sign Up

***

That’s All She Wrote: Short Stories by Black Women with Savannah Balmir Bowen:

Explore powerful stories by Black women writers to deepen your understanding of voice, form, pacing, and perspective while generating new work. Sharpen your storytelling toolkit, write alongside a vibrant community, and leave with fresh drafts and language that transforms how you read and create short stories.

Mondays: June 15 - July 6 // 6 - 8p EST. Price: from $229 (Memoir Monday reader can use MEMOIR10 for 10% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

***

Entering The Page: Found Poetry Through Toni Morrison with Dr. Tonia Dixon :

Step into language as living terrain where you’ll craft original poems guided by intuition, close reading, and a deep trust in your own voice. Move through Morrison’s language in a way that feels personal and alive, and leave with new work shaped from both her words and your own.

Thursday, June 18 // 5 - 7p EST. Price: from $119

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Off Assignment: Writing Hybrid Memoir with 𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕧𝕖𝕝𝕝 Wallace, with class visits from Alexander Chee, Melissa Febos, Nina Renata Aron, and Megan Stielstra

Many of the most powerful memoirs go beyond the author’s own experience, bringing the reader a deeper, more multi-faceted story. Why shouldn’t memoir encompass more than the personal? After all, we’re defined not just by what happened to us, but also what we read, what we obsess over, what we love. Hybrid memoir, or “memoir-plus,” elegantly reflects that multiplicity within the self, while also lending readers the chance to transcend the particulars of one person’s life.

In this four-week course, we’ll explore the craft and possibilities of hybrid memoir and examine how hybrid memoirists draw power from their willingness to go beyond personal narrative into broader subjects like class, education policy, mental health, botany, ecology, and even the craft of writing itself. Students will have the chance to pose questions directly to guest authors and learn more about how they conceived of, executed, and published their books. Through in-class prompts, discussion and guided analysis, we’ll explore both the complications and exaltations of weaving multiple threads into one coherent piece of writing.

Mondays: June 8 - 29 // 7 - 9:30 p.m. Price: $420 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Lilly Dancyger : Three new workshops

Everything but the Book: This three-week bootcamp will demystify all of the questions and tasks and expectations that swirl around in the background as you prepare to try to land a book deal. With segments on platform, submission materials, and submission strategies, writers will leave with clear and actionable plans for everything else they should be thinking about and working on while they finish their manuscripts.

Learn More/Sign Up



Essay Revision Intensive: A three-hour session in which writers break down an essay draft that's been giving them trouble, and build it back up better than ever. Come with an essay you've been struggling with, leave with a polished revision—and tools you can use again and again.

Learn More/Sign Up

Art and the Self: Writing Personal/Critical Essays: In this three-hour generative session, read and discuss examples of personal/critical essays—essays that engage with art as a way to articulate something personal—and generate new writing that incorporates both art criticism and memoir.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Submissions Are Open at How I Learned

Blaise Allysen Kearsley is considering essays of up to 1500 words and micro-essays between 500 and 800 words for her excellent magazine, How I Learned.

“What to send: Sharp, personal narratives with an evocative spin on existential-leaning themes. Stories about the horror and the hilarity of being in the world. The profound and the absurd; the texture, the nuance; a particular way of seeing. How we change, or don’t change; how the world changes, or fails to. How people try. Moments of discovery conflict with the old narrative and challenge a long-held belief. Little things are big. Not everything aligns. Nothing resolves neatly. Make meaning out of chaos, but leave us wondering what happens after it ends.”

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Orion Magazine: Environmental Writers’ Workshop June 14-19, 2026 at Omega Institute

Join a community of writers, improve your craft, and reimagine how you think about nature. Guided by award-winning instructors, the Orion Environmental Writers’ Workshop provides an intimate space to connect with writers, artists, and editors, spark creativity, and renew, illuminate, and deepen your relationship with place. This week-long workshop is cosponsored by the Omega Center for Sustainable Living.

You’ll be studying with: Hannah Dela Cruz Abrams, Erica Berry, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Maria Pinto, Roger Reeves, Nicholas Triolo, and Isle McElroy.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 ONLY TWO SPOTS LEFT! // From Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsch : Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30

Four days of yoga + guided writing in an intentionally intimate group. You’ll return to what’s true for you and leave with real momentum on the page and in your life. Peel away from the demands of day-to-day life and chart your own unique path forward in the Catskill Mountains. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to pause and reconnect with yourself and your creative purpose.

Dates: Aug 27–30, 2026

Where: Spruceton Inn, West Kill, NY

Group size: Only 7 guests (intimate by design)

Rooms: All private rooms

Includes: Lodging + all meals + daily yoga + daily writing sessions

Investment: $3,000 (includes $500 deposit to secure your spot). Through May, though, save $500 off, for a total of $2500. Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Writing Co-Lab: Peitho's Gift Writing Retreat in Crete, Greece

Join us for a week-long writing retreat at a lovely hotel on a quiet beach on the southern coast of Crete. Away from the crowds, Peitho’s Gift offers writers a peaceful place close to nature and steeped in history to connect with their creative spirit and partake in the joys of an intentional creative community. Your facilitators, Trish Fancher and Brian Gresko, will provide a structure designed to help you maximize your day’s productivity. The mornings are free for writing and enjoying the sea, while afternoons provide opportunities for socializing, and the day ends with writing salons and local delicacies.

Learn More/Apply

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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