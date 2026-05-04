Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Frances Scott's avatar
Frances Scott
13h

Memoir Monday, the best thing about Mondays!

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1 reply by Sari Botton
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Noreen
11hEdited

Ah! Thank you for much for the feature 💓💓💓 are you able to tag my name with my substack profile? @bookofnoraline

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