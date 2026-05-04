Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

This week we add WBUR’s Cognoscenti column as a partner publication. Welcome aboar, WBUR.

Going forward, for various practical reasons, I’m going to use this stock art for Memoir Monday instead of art from essays. vector/Getty Images

Essays from Partner Publications…

My twin brother was disabled, but I don’t consider myself a ‘glass child’

by Brian Trapp

“Danny could only say 12 words, but he still found creative ways to express himself. Depending on the way he said my name, “I-an” could mean, “Shut up, you idiot,” “Talk to me, bro” or, if spoken very softly, “I love you.” I spent much of my childhood pushing Danny in his wheelchair through the world. He lived a vibrant life before passing away in 2011, when we were 28.”

WBUR/Cognoscenti

I’m a Freak

by Maggie Bell

“One year old. An infant. Starting puberty. Growing breasts. Most people don’t know such a thing is even possible. I didn’t know. Until I found out that it had happened to me. The notion produces an intense cognitive dissonance, the two realities seemingly irreconcilable—the social, sexual, and reproductive maturity of puberty and the radiant innocence of infancy. A baby whose tiny body knows far too much, far too soon.”

The Rumpus

The Pile

by Naoise Dolan

“Consciously I understand my refusal to do anything about the pile is exhaustion. This is my fourth time moving flat in five years. I have better things to do. And I reasoned that surely I could forage from the scrapheap as and when things became essential, and in this way I’d unpack organically over time. But this strategy failed to account for my sheer determination to find workarounds: rather than locating my cutlery in one of the boxes, this evening I ate rice by scooping it out of the bowl with an espresso cup. My takeaway from this was that everything was fine and that I still didn’t need to do anything about the pile.”

Granta

Subverting the Cliché of a Pretty-Sounding Girl with a Guitar (an excerpt of her latest memoir, Girl to Country )

by Amy Rigby

“I was 40 years old and making my last sonic bid to create the come-hither allure of the ladies in a book called Mirror of Venus that lived on a shelf in the control room of Alex the Great. With text by Francoise Sagan and Federico Fellini and softcore black and white photos by panting prepster Wingate Paine, the women in the pages of the book offered themselves up as objects aiming to please. I spent hours looking at the photos, feeling the closing of that window fast approaching.”

Oldster

Altered Remains

by Aleina Grace Edwards

“The summer I turned 10, I saw the inside of my own body for the first time. After school, I bent over in my uniform skort and hospital gown, exposing my back to the new surgeon and my mother. The surgeon, a referral from my usual pediatrician, pointed out the slight hump of my ribcage—I could see him gesturing with a pencil in the air above me, tracing the shape of the curve.”

Electric Literature

Essays from around the web…

Losing My Friend Over Wegovy

By Sophia Ortega

“I refuse the world of weight loss now because, for more than a decade, my life epitomized it. I was anorexic; I was bulimic; I was diet culture’s star student, and it led me to the brink of death. I thought I could condition myself to surpass food and growth, reaching “perfection” like it was a room I could lock myself in. Which is to say, my fantasy was a version of myself who was not alive.”

NYMag/The Cut

Ditmas Be the Place

by Randle Browning

“Sometimes, in picturesque neighborhoods, I have the sudden feeling of collective pretending: as if the people are pretending to walk their dogs, buttoning their pretend coats before stepping out of pretend coffee shops with pretend lattes, headed for pretend obligations.”

New York Review of Architecture

My Lore with Lena Dunham

by Chloé Caldwell

“The essay is about the intensity of parasocial (we didn’t have that word then) female friendship, ambition, EGO, greediness, class, and money or lack thereof. It’s about looking externally for validation rather than internally.”

Chloe Caldwell's Substack

Aloe Vera

by greg

“No matter what I was going through, my mom was always there. She encouraged me through every endeavor. She gave her unfiltered opinion to anything I asked, and sometimes, even when I didn’t ask. I was naive not to realize, until she was gone, that nobody in your life would be a cheerleader for you like your mother. I looked down at the aloe vera bottle I had thrown away, that radioactive shade of lime green emanating a faint glow onto the surrounding trash.”

The Beanies

I Went to a Mom Influencer Conference

by Lauren Gambill MD MPA

“The attendees were even more meticulously composed than the backdrops. Everyone was camera ready. I was wearing pants from Costco. ‘Pediatrician chic’ was not up to the Mom 2.0 fashion bar.”

Someone Should Do Something

When a Friend Lets You Down

by Natalie Serber

“At lunch, with Steve Wonder la, la, la, la-ing in the background, and an adorable puppy repeatedly spilling his water bowl at the table next to us, Sally let me know that I was “too efficient” in the crisis. What does that mean? My mother had 72 hours after post-acute care to find a place to live. I excavated stacks of unopened bills. Discovered the dark truth of her financial situation. She. Had. Very. Little. Money.”

Read Write Eat

therapy is great but have you ever told a deeply personal story to a room full of strangers

by Noreen Jesani

“Ever since I fell into the world of storytelling, I’ve grown increasingly convinced it’s not just a performance art, or live entertainment on a Friday evening. Each time I tell a story on stage, my body experiences chaos closely resembling the inside of Riley’s brain from Inside Out: nerves sizzling like I’m short-circuiting, nausea escalating to a self-diagnosis of appendicitis, a buzzing euphoria from the adrenaline, until I dissolve into my final form: a colossal exhale.”

The Book of Noraline

🚨Announcements:

📢 From Off Assignment: Writing Hybrid Memoir with 𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕧𝕖𝕝𝕝 Wallace, with class visits from Alexander Chee, Melissa Febos, Nina Renata Aron, and Megan Stielstra

Many of the most powerful memoirs go beyond the author’s own experience, bringing the reader a deeper, more multi-faceted story. Why shouldn’t memoir encompass more than the personal? After all, we’re defined not just by what happened to us, but also what we read, what we obsess over, what we love. Hybrid memoir, or “memoir-plus,” elegantly reflects that multiplicity within the self, while also lending readers the chance to transcend the particulars of one person’s life.

In this four-week course, we’ll explore the craft and possibilities of hybrid memoir and examine how hybrid memoirists draw power from their willingness to go beyond personal narrative into broader subjects like class, education policy, mental health, botany, ecology, and even the craft of writing itself. Students will have the chance to pose questions directly to guest authors and learn more about how they conceived of, executed, and published their books. Through in-class prompts, discussion and guided analysis, we’ll explore both the complications and exaltations of weaving multiple threads into one coherent piece of writing.

Mondays: June 8 - 29 // 7 - 9:30 p.m. Price: $420 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Lilly Dancyger : Three new workshops

Everything but the Book: This three-week bootcamp will demystify all of the questions and tasks and expectations that swirl around in the background as you prepare to try to land a book deal. With segments on platform, submission materials, and submission strategies, writers will leave with clear and actionable plans for everything else they should be thinking about and working on while they finish their manuscripts.

Learn More/Sign Up



Essay Revision Intensive: A three-hour session in which writers break down an essay draft that's been giving them trouble, and build it back up better than ever. Come with an essay you've been struggling with, leave with a polished revision—and tools you can use again and again.

Learn More/Sign Up

Art and the Self: Writing Personal/Critical Essays: In this three-hour generative session, read and discuss examples of personal/critical essays—essays that engage with art as a way to articulate something personal—and generate new writing that incorporates both art criticism and memoir.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Submissions Are Open at How I Learned

Blaise Allysen Kearsley is considering essays of up to 1500 words and micro-essays between 500 and 800 words for her excellent magazine, How I Learned.

“What to send: Sharp, personal narratives with an evocative spin on existential-leaning themes. Stories about the horror and the hilarity of being in the world. The profound and the absurd; the texture, the nuance; a particular way of seeing. How we change, or don’t change; how the world changes, or fails to. How people try. Moments of discovery conflict with the old narrative and challenge a long-held belief. Little things are big. Not everything aligns. Nothing resolves neatly. Make meaning out of chaos, but leave us wondering what happens after it ends.”

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Orion Magazine: Environmental Writers’ Workshop June 14-19, 2026 at Omega Institute

Join a community of writers, improve your craft, and reimagine how you think about nature. Guided by award-winning instructors, the Orion Environmental Writers’ Workshop provides an intimate space to connect with writers, artists, and editors, spark creativity, and renew, illuminate, and deepen your relationship with place. This week-long workshop is cosponsored by the Omega Center for Sustainable Living.

You’ll be studying with: Hannah Dela Cruz Abrams, Erica Berry, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Maria Pinto, Roger Reeves, Nicholas Triolo, and Isle McElroy.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From The Oxford American—2026 Home Double Issue: Call for Submissions

The Oxford American is now accepting pitches for our special Summer/Fall 2026 double issue dedicated to Home. It’s an idea as gloriously complicated as the South itself, and we’re interested in works across genres that tackle it from all angles. We think of home as our region, but also as our physical houses and apartments. Home can be our sanctuary, but also our cage. It can represent our connection to a community, and can be troubled by violence, displacement, and loss within that community. It’s deeply personal, but always political…

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsche: Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30

Four days of yoga + guided writing in an intentionally intimate group. You’ll return to what’s true for you and leave with real momentum on the page and in your life. Peel away from the demands of day-to-day life and chart your own unique path forward in the Catskill Mountains. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to pause and reconnect with yourself and your creative purpose.

Dates: Aug 27–30, 2026

Where: Spruceton Inn, West Kill, NY

Group size: Only 7 guests (intimate by design)

Rooms: All private rooms

Includes: Lodging + all meals + daily yoga + daily writing sessions

Investment: $3,000 (includes $500 deposit to secure your spot). Through May, though, save $500 off, for a total of $2500. Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Writing Co-Lab: Peitho's Gift Writing Retreat in Crete, Greece

Join us for a week-long writing retreat at a lovely hotel on a quiet beach on the southern coast of Crete. Away from the crowds, Peitho’s Gift offers writers a peaceful place close to nature and steeped in history to connect with their creative spirit and partake in the joys of an intentional creative community. Your facilitators, Trish Fancher and Brian Gresko, will provide a structure designed to help you maximize your day’s productivity. The mornings are free for writing and enjoying the sea, while afternoons provide opportunities for socializing, and the day ends with writing salons and local delicacies.

Learn More/Apply

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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