Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Going forward, for various practical reasons, I’m going to use this stock art for Memoir Monday instead of art from essays. vector/Getty Images

Essays from Partner Publications…

The Last Analog Childhood (An excerpt from My Bad .)

by Hugh Ryan

“Stevie and a handful of boys like him (it was always boys) were my primary education up until that point in what it meant to be gay. They taught me that my light blue sneakers were gay, that skipping was gay, and that if you looked at your nails by holding your fingers out instead of curling them in, you were definitely gay.”

Electric Literature

The world has changed, but 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is still about work

by Joanna Weiss

“My first job as a newspaper reporter in small-town Louisiana wasn’t glamorous like Andy’s; to trudge through drainage ditches and bayous, I had to downgrade my footwear, and trust me, there wasn’t much lower to go. But it was equally consuming: covering mundane government meetings that dragged into the wee hours, dropping weekend plans to write about crazy crimes. And I had a beeper! I wore it everywhere, attached to my discount-store belt. If it went off during dinner, usually because an editor had a question about a comma, I felt like the most important person in the world.”

WBUR/Cognoscenti

Widow in the City

by Amy Gabrielle

“The intercom buzzes twice, but before I answer it, I take one last look in the mirror. The woman looking back at me is wearing a sexy maid’s costume. I’ve never owned anything like it, and I almost don’t recognize myself. A year ago, my husband, Steven, and I celebrated our son’s ninth birthday as a happy family of three. Six months ago, he prepared his special homemade lasagna for our thirteenth wedding anniversary. Three months ago, I joined Bumble. A month ago, I joined Feeld, a kink-friendly dating app. Two weeks ago, I matched with a new man and sent him naked photos of myself. Last week, I secretly sexted while out to lunch with my colleagues. And now here I am in the middle of the afternoon about to have sex with a stranger in my bedroom.”

Narratively

The King of Fly

“Freddy and I traveled in similar circles in the mid-1980s, hanging on the Lower East Side amongst the musicians, artists, filmmakers and other talented outcasts, but we never met until the fall of 1990 when writer Havelock Nelson and I were working on the early hip-hop text Bring the Noise: A Guide to Rap Music and Hip-Hop Culture Our editor, Michael Pietsch, who a few years later made his mark as the man behind David Foster Wallace’s supposedly brilliant Infinite Jest and became a big deal in the world of publishing, suggested we interview someone for the foreword.”

Oldster

Fellow Travelers: On Reimagining Chaucer in Post-Soviet Ukraine

by Irene Zabytko

“I still love Chaucer. I am even grateful to that two-timing medievalist who introduced me to him. But I am especially grateful for all the long, bumpy rides I took in the early days of the new Ukraine when liberated people wanted to talk, and after years of repressed silence, had so much to say.”

LitHub

Essays from around the web…

We found a baby on the subway – now he’s our 26-year-old son

By Danny Stewart

“After a short period of media interest, life returned to normal, until 12 weeks later, when I was asked to testify at a court hearing as the mother could not be found. To my surprise, the judge asked if I had any interest in adopting the baby. The idea hadn’t even entered my head, but instantly, I desperately wanted to say yes. I told her I needed to talk to my partner but, in my own mind, I had decided that was what I wanted to do.”

The Guardian

The resilience of uchche, bitter melon (Excerpted from Safar: Finding Home, History, and Culture through Punjabi Food in the American West )

by Madhushree Ghosh

“Baba was our resident gardener. He told us tales of big brinjals, bright pumpkin flowers, sprite okra that grew in the farmland in what’s now Bangladesh, where he grew up. In Delhi, in our rented place surrounded by dark, healthy soil, he made our garden flourish with happy peas, bright roses, lauki, bell peppers, chilies and so many varieties of beans we couldn’t keep count. My role as the youngest, was to bring the water hose to water the plants, and my elder sister, Didi’s, was to add soil, and keep the plants happy.”

Salon

This is Not a Craft Essay

by Karrie Higgins

“Karrie went from a who to a what. Unless she fused into a single identity, he said, she could never have purpose. She could not be a real person. She could not be a writer. He had just read The Strange Flowers and called it brilliant. Now he called it a symptom. My essay is part of my permanent psychiatric record.”

Disability Magick

Neighborly

by Mary Liza Hartong

“Summer tumbles on. I sleep and eat and whine about heartburn. Waddling up to the neighborhood pool in my royal blue, stretched-to-the-limit swimsuit, I wonder who is looking out their window. Can they tell I’m exhausted? Do they think I’m ready?”

Split Lip Magazine

Depression and insomnia are part of my family history. Will my kids be OK?

by Molly Wadzeck

“But our eldest child upholds my side of the family’s tradition. Our tween daughter needs a meticulously crafted bedtime routine that includes deep breathing, positive mantras and melatonin, among other steps. I hold her hand and we breathe in, breathe out. She asks if it’s always going to be this way, to be this hard to sleep. “Is there something wrong with me?” She wants to know. In these moments, I feel guilt and frustration. But I envision our family’s anxiety as a succession of Russian nesting dolls, each generation’s smaller as we gradually develop the skills to shrink them.”

L.A. Times

My Daughter’s Grandparents Ghosted Her

by Marcia Abboud

“My daughter, Morgan, had just turned sixteen when my twenty-two-year marriage to her father ended. It was a brutal end. I didn’t see it coming. In a single weekend, a secret was revealed, and 24 hours later, he was gone…”

The Memoirist

Wound Care

by Jason Prokowiew

“It hurts under my skin. I melt into my seat and drive home in the quiet, just the woosh of my tires through the melting slush mixing with this sweet familiar feeling of not being chosen. It’s what I came for.”

Under the Sun

Black Boy Joy: The Freedom I Found in Ghana

“I grew up in suburban Texas—a sea of red, white crosses, and confederate flags. A place where I was always too Black to blend in, yet expected to conform. From my earliest memories, fear followed me. It wore the faces of teachers who didn’t believe I belonged in advanced classes. It stood at polling places and football games. It paraded around with the Klan in my own hometown.”

The Black Narrative

Stranger than Fiction

by Emily James

“A couple of weeks ago, I received a notification from my library that my latest reservation was ready to collect. I opened the email, deciding I’d most likely cancel the request: I had just moved, and the thought of schlepping back across to my old neighbourhood just to return it in a couple of weeks felt like one task too many. The book, though, was one I’d been waiting for, one with a long waitlist, one that had been mentioned in just about every corner of the internet I frequent. I stopped by the library on my last errand run in that part of town, and brought the book home with me. A few days later, I attended virtual court, a hearing pertaining to my divorce. The next morning, much sooner than I had expected, I received an email telling me that my divorce was now final. Then, I reached for Strangers.”

The London Desk

Halfway Twice Is Not Yet Once

“I thought of the Sex Pistols defenestration a year and three months later when I was at after-school soccer practice and I saw my parents’ car unexpectedly coming down the hill to the fields. We had moved to the suburbs in the interim and so I didn’t live near Matt anymore. And I had started at a new school. Flo Jo had won gold at the Summer Olympics in Seoul, her hands festooned with three-inch long, news-making fingernails. The Shroud of Turin had been carbon-dated to be only as old as the Middle Ages. That morning, October 27th, President Reagan decided to demolish the U.S. Embassy in Moscow after Soviet listening devices had been discovered.”

Armchair Vertigo

I Was Addicted To Meth For 7 Years And No One Had Any Idea

by Summer of Men (Hannah Sward)

“I heard her — this beautiful, older woman with her flowing skirt, sandals and turquoise rings. She reminded me of the women I’d see on a Sunday morning at the farmers market buying organic basil and sunflowers. She was the kind of woman I wanted to be.”

Huffington Post Personal

🚨Announcements:

On Sunday, June 7th, best-selling author, essayist, public speaker, lyricist and libretto writer Adam Gopnik shares the Five Things He’s Learned about the mysterious alchemy of rules, practices, and inner secrets that memoir writers can best apply to their own work.

Learn More/Sign Up

On Sunday, June 14th, celebrated novelist, essayist, short-story writer, and professor Peter Orner shares the Five Things He’s Learned about the ways that great writers bind fact and invention to create something new: the fictions we cherish.

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Use the discount code MEMOIRLAND10 to save ten dollars off the ticket price to each class—and now through July 1st, to any Five Things I’ve Learned class, including my own (Sari Botton) recent class, Five Things I’ve Learned about what Aging Means to Oldsters.

📢 Literary Liberation’s Four New Workshops…

Poetic Justice: Writing Toward a Better World with Mya Matteo Alexice :

Transform personal and political insight into accountable, impactful poetry through study, reflection, and community critique. Deepen your voice, engage urgent questions with care, and leave with work that not only speaks-but stands for something.

Saturdays: May 30 - June 20 // 6 - 8p EST. Price: from $229 (Memoir Monday readers can use MEMOIR10 for 10% off)

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***

Writer’s Block Isn’t Real: On Embracing Stillness with Jasper “Jaz” Joyner :

Reframe “writer’s block” and equip yourself with practical tools-like an inspiration checklist and a personalized prevention plan-to reconnect with your creative flow. Transform frustration into clarity and leave with a grounded, repeatable approach to sustaining your creativity long after the session ends.

Saturday, June 13 // 11a - 2p EST. Price: from $159

Learn More/Sign Up

***

That’s All She Wrote: Short Stories by Black Women with Savannah Balmir Bowen:

Explore powerful stories by Black women writers to deepen your understanding of voice, form, pacing, and perspective while generating new work. Sharpen your storytelling toolkit, write alongside a vibrant community, and leave with fresh drafts and language that transforms how you read and create short stories.

Mondays: June 15 - July 6 // 6 - 8p EST. Price: from $229 (Memoir Monday reader can use MEMOIR10 for 10% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

***

Entering The Page: Found Poetry Through Toni Morrison with Dr. Tonia Dixon :

Step into language as living terrain where you’ll craft original poems guided by intuition, close reading, and a deep trust in your own voice. Move through Morrison’s language in a way that feels personal and alive, and leave with new work shaped from both her words and your own.

Thursday, June 18 // 5 - 7p EST. Price: from $119

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📢 From Off Assignment: Writing Hybrid Memoir with 𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕧𝕖𝕝𝕝 Wallace, with class visits from Alexander Chee, Melissa Febos, Nina Renata Aron, and Megan Stielstra

Many of the most powerful memoirs go beyond the author’s own experience, bringing the reader a deeper, more multi-faceted story. Why shouldn’t memoir encompass more than the personal? After all, we’re defined not just by what happened to us, but also what we read, what we obsess over, what we love. Hybrid memoir, or “memoir-plus,” elegantly reflects that multiplicity within the self, while also lending readers the chance to transcend the particulars of one person’s life.

In this four-week course, we’ll explore the craft and possibilities of hybrid memoir and examine how hybrid memoirists draw power from their willingness to go beyond personal narrative into broader subjects like class, education policy, mental health, botany, ecology, and even the craft of writing itself. Students will have the chance to pose questions directly to guest authors and learn more about how they conceived of, executed, and published their books. Through in-class prompts, discussion and guided analysis, we’ll explore both the complications and exaltations of weaving multiple threads into one coherent piece of writing.

Mondays: June 8 - 29 // 7 - 9:30 p.m. Price: $420 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

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📢 Two New Workshops from Lilly Dancyger :

Essay Revision Intensive: A three-hour session in which writers break down an essay draft that's been giving them trouble, and build it back up better than ever. Come with an essay you've been struggling with, leave with a polished revision—and tools you can use again and again.

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Art and the Self: Writing Personal/Critical Essays: In this three-hour generative session, read and discuss examples of personal/critical essays—essays that engage with art as a way to articulate something personal—and generate new writing that incorporates both art criticism and memoir.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Submissions Are Open at How I Learned

Blaise Allysen Kearsley is considering essays of up to 1500 words and micro-essays between 500 and 800 words for her excellent magazine, How I Learned.

“What to send: Sharp, personal narratives with an evocative spin on existential-leaning themes. Stories about the horror and the hilarity of being in the world. The profound and the absurd; the texture, the nuance; a particular way of seeing. How we change, or don’t change; how the world changes, or fails to. How people try. Moments of discovery conflict with the old narrative and challenge a long-held belief. Little things are big. Not everything aligns. Nothing resolves neatly. Make meaning out of chaos, but leave us wondering what happens after it ends.”

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Orion Magazine: Environmental Writers’ Workshop June 14-19, 2026 at Omega Institute

Join a community of writers, improve your craft, and reimagine how you think about nature. Guided by award-winning instructors, the Orion Environmental Writers’ Workshop provides an intimate space to connect with writers, artists, and editors, spark creativity, and renew, illuminate, and deepen your relationship with place. This week-long workshop is cosponsored by the Omega Center for Sustainable Living.

You’ll be studying with: Hannah Dela Cruz Abrams, Erica Berry, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Maria Pinto, Roger Reeves, Nicholas Triolo, and Isle McElroy.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 ONLY TWO SPOTS LEFT! // From Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsch : Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30

Four days of yoga + guided writing in an intentionally intimate group. You’ll return to what’s true for you and leave with real momentum on the page and in your life. Peel away from the demands of day-to-day life and chart your own unique path forward in the Catskill Mountains. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to pause and reconnect with yourself and your creative purpose.

Dates: Aug 27–30, 2026

Where: Spruceton Inn, West Kill, NY

Group size: Only 7 guests (intimate by design)

Rooms: All private rooms

Includes: Lodging + all meals + daily yoga + daily writing sessions

Investment: $3,000 (includes $500 deposit to secure your spot). Through May, though, save $500 off, for a total of $2500. Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Writing Co-Lab: Peitho's Gift Writing Retreat in Crete, Greece

Join us for a week-long writing retreat at a lovely hotel on a quiet beach on the southern coast of Crete. Away from the crowds, Peitho’s Gift offers writers a peaceful place close to nature and steeped in history to connect with their creative spirit and partake in the joys of an intentional creative community. Your facilitators, Trish Fancher and Brian Gresko, will provide a structure designed to help you maximize your day’s productivity. The mornings are free for writing and enjoying the sea, while afternoons provide opportunities for socializing, and the day ends with writing salons and local delicacies.

Learn More/Apply

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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