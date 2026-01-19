Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Hush

By Torie Rose Wiley

“I feel the heat of my mother and grandmother’s laughter and hear the clink of knives to plates as he plucks me from my body, leaving me to rot. After, as we sit around the table with our family, I feel the sour, acidic breath of death pushing against my face. I feel the lack of distance. The awareness that he will never stop. The old, animal parts of me that know how to spot a predator tell me that next time, he will eat me.”

Electric Literature

Go Get Yours, E. Jean

by patricia mccormick

“As a survivor of sexual harm, I’d accepted a wan sex life for years, blaming my “issues” on the harm I’d experienced as a child. I’d still be captive to that belief if, too, had I not been forced to confront finding myself newly single at 64.”

Oldster

Turmeric Nine Ways

by Preeti Talwai

“Before the first yoga moms and golden chai lattes, the yellow spice was the love language of my foremothers. I am small when my Amma and my Amma’s Amma smear it over blacks and blues, dab it where paper has grazed skin, swirl it into too-warm milk and pots of dal. Always with sweet nicknames, lullabies, prayers. I grow tall enough to see over these words, into their trailing shadows: doctor’s visits, reluctantly booked after the aches root deep in our bellies; the suffering, threaded beneath the sequins of our ghagra-choli. I learn how even this spoonful of sun holds the shadow of Other People Knowing our brokenness.”

The Rumpus

The Mother of the Jersey Devil

by Adam Leeds Latham

“I had come to the Pine Barrens of New Jersey to research a novel about a pair of amateur cryptozoologists who travel the country and investigate monsters like Bigfoot while struggling through their marital issues and the husband’s bipolar disorder. Of all the landscapes I’d visited to get the settings right—the mountains of Humboldt County for Bigfoot, Big Bend National Park for La Lechuza, Scape Ore Swamp for the Lizard Man, Ocala National Forest for skunk apes, the Northwoods for wendigos, Canyon de Chelly for skinwalkers—this was the only place that creeped me out.”

Orion Magazine

Essays from Around the Web…

They Were Ordinary Germans. We Are Ordinary Americans.

by Shalom Auslander

“One summer day, years ago, I chanced upon the diary of a German soldier from the early 1940s in a flea market in New York City. It was buried among a bunch of other random items — hat blocks, Matchbox cars, an Underwood typewriter. There was so much I might have missed it, but I am Jewish; books adorned with eagles perched on swastikas tend to catch my eye.”

New York Times/Opinion

In Your Arms I Would Start A War: A Heated Rivalry Notebook

by Alexander Chee

“The meteoric rise of the show, the return of the novels to the bestseller list, and the intensity of fans, all are reminders that the regime’s attempt to use political power to enact cultural power was not equal to the task of keeping this from us. And so it is sweeter, even tinged with revenge, to devour basically all the content around this show, including the brand posts.”

The Querent

I Knew He Was Gay When I Met Him—and I Married Him Anyway

by Marion Winik

“When people ask if I knew my first husband, Tony, was gay when we got married, the answer is yes, I did. The explanation I often give—Um, yeah, I met him in a gay bar at Mardi Gras!—is not quite true. What is true is that I knew he was gay before I ever met him. He had trained as a competitive ice skater in Lake Placid, New York, where my best friend Sandye had gone to art school. He was a much-loved character, always referred to as ‘Tony, the gay ice skater.’ Sometimes, ‘the gorgeous gay ice skater.’”

Oprah Daily

Creative Detours

“I still have such a strong, possibly irrational desire for women I love to self-actualize; it remains hard for me to witness my dear friends thwarted by men in their efforts to live their best lives. At this point, I’ve seen the pattern with several girlfriends – marriage, divorce (often devastating) and a winding detour that takes years and years for them to recover from, to reclaim their own path of fulfillment. Men can throw a woman off course big time. I’d like to think a good girlfriend can help her get back on track. Maybe, and maybe not. But I’ll probably never stop trying.”

Naked Acts of Love

Our Bodies, Our Bathing Suits

by Pia Hinckle

“Another body blessing is age. Now that I’m 61, I weirdly find myself more confident in a bathing suit, especially around swimmers, than in street clothes. Aging has brought me more freedom to give less of a fuck about what other people think, of my body, of my words, of me. Part of that is the joy and freedom I find in open water, where no matter how short or long I swim, I always feel like I have done something exceptional.”

Words & Water

My Year as a Fire Nomad

by Deanne Stillman

“While awaiting imminent smoke remediation, I spent time in just about every neighborhood in L.A. My odyssey would take me from FEMA-sponsored hotels in West Hollywood and Venice (nice ones!) to guest houses in Rancho Park and Eagle Rock, to spare bedrooms in Woodland Hills and Monrovia. En route I would find true love, caught up in the kind of fire that has no source other than the Great Mystery.”

LA Reported

The Wada Test (awarded the Annie Dillard Prize by Bellingham Review)

by Linda Button

“I picture the surgical process as immaculate. I no longer consider the violence of the incision. The slow recovery. The trauma of removal. I imagine a surgical removal of my husband.”

Bellingham Review

What We Broke

by Lia Hagen

“The funny thing about being molested before you’re old enough to remember is that you feel the need to prove, even to yourself, that it happened. I used to write about being assaulted all the time. I’d tilt the limited memories in the sunlight like a mirror, then chase them across the ceiling like a cat. I remember little, and I was told even less.”

Split Lip Magazine

I Was a Married Mom in a Narcissist’s Harem

by Deya Danielle

“I was aware of the harem-ness of it all—how these afternoons spent lazing at Leo’s resembled a scene from ancient times, a bunch of women called forth by a powerful sultan. But instead of feeding him grapes, we fed him attention. We also had roles. I was the only mom besides his wife, so I was his nanny. ‘Carpooling’ quickly turned into me driving his kids to activities allegedly so that he could make dinner, but when I dropped them off at home, he would be on the couch playing video games, his wife clicking away on her laptop beside him.”

Elle Magazine

Splash Damage

by Brian Watson

“Manipulative. The word reverberates, and my shoulders sag from the weight of it. My throat closes up, and I shudder against an unwelcome onslaught of grief. Thoughts of Kazuya intermingle with memories of my father, dead now twelve years, and I refuse to countenance that connection. Not yet. Not here. Masa squeezes my hand, and, as I always do, I will the sorrow away. I smile at him, saying, ‘I should go home.’ Masa’s voice hums low and soft. ‘Do you want company?’”

The Queer Love Project

Muscle Memory

by Mieke de Vries

“After nearly two years of testosterone, a year after top surgery and six months after a hysterectomy, the existence of my body gives me pleasure: a joy everyone deserves to feel. Joy joy joy when I look at my body: my round hairy belly, my small yet dense biceps budding under my freckled skin, my flat chest with a small patch of hair between my horizontal scars.”

Psyche

I Spent Decades Searching For My Mom’s Lost Baby

by Michele Peters

“When she was healthy, she rarely spoke of him. As an adult, I asked her about him—hoping to learn more—but regretted it when her eyes dropped and shoulders stiffened. ‘It’s in the past, Michele. Let it go.’ But in the bi-polar manic spirals that eventually returned, she’d cry out for him in the early morning hours when she should have been sleeping. She’d scribble his name on notepads and photos before tearing them apart and tossing them on the floor.”

Light Into Dark Places

The Church Lady I Became to Survive Being Queer

by Charlene Trino

“y reasoning was straightforward: If I turned into the most noticeable, the most committed, the most ideal Catholic girl, nobody would ever guess. Homosexuals were those individuals—the ones who’d wandered from their beliefs, who’d been tainted by Western society, who didn’t love God enough. But me? I attended every single Mass. I had memorized all the prayers. I made treats for fundraisers and supervised retreats. Someone like me couldn’t be gay.”

Open Secrets Magazine

Did She Have Dreams?: Christopher Nolan's Insomnia in Five Women

by Abigail Oswald

“I’ve long given up trying to be objective, writing around my own opinion, CTRL+F at the end to erase myself from the essay—the writer Kate Zambreno calls this a form of repression. Instead, I make the choice to acknowledge myself: a woman and a writer, though I’m never sure which I am first. (One more woman in parts, in pieces.) So hello, here I am, another woman watching another movie about another dead girl, trying once more to make sense out of something that will never make sense; a life taken and a girl gone, try as I might to keep her alive through language.”

Bright Wall Dark Room

