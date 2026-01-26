Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

The Cost of Writing

By Tariq Mir

“The cost of dissent had risen steeply. In August 2019 the Modi government placed some ten million people under lock-down, cut the internet and phone networks, and revoked Article 370 – the constitutional measure that allowed Kashmiri legislators to protect land, jobs, and culture. Its removal ended Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status and permitted outsiders to acquire property. That single act signaled clearly that altering Kashmir’s Muslim demography was now a matter of serious policy. Any opposition, the government implied, would be met with severity. Thousands were jailed, including journalists; scores lost their jobs.”

Granta

Formalizing Grief: On Victoria Chang’s Obit

by Robin Arble

“My father and I were in no shape to throw a funeral; we had no money, and nothing to say. Like its announcement, the obituary’s penultimate sentence wrote itself: ‘All services for Ellen will be private.’”

Electric Literature

A (Miserable) Day in the Life of an Unwilling Homeschooler

by Stefan Merrill Block

“It isn’t just Noah, or Tiffany, or even Clayton Howley I’m missing in particular. What I miss most is just the mysterious complexity that is Other Kids. I wasn’t always happy at Brinker—­often I was unhappy—­but I wonder now if the struggle of school was in fact something important for my health, like vegetables but for my brain.”

LitHub

How to Be Old: A Guide from a 79-year-old.

by Catherine Hiller

“This guide is expressly written for those who are bewildered by the face in the mirror and somehow think that 70 qualifies as middle-aged. These people need gentle guidance so that they, too, can enjoy the special perks of being old, beyond the senior discounts. This guide aims to help newcomers fit in with their cohort and enjoy their well-earned privileges.”

Oldster

Essays from Around the Web…

Hearing My Own Scream

by Rümeysa Öztürk

“During my 45 days in for-profit ICE prison, I collected stories from the other women detained with me: I think of the cry of a gentle mother of two whom I met in the for-profit prison where I was unlawfully kept in Louisiana. She told me how she was ambushed by immigration agents on a playground, her kids watching in terror and tears as she was taken. Another friend told me of an invasive search at the border, and the shame in her silent scream has fused to my own. My scream echoes the pain of immigrant children whose parents are brutally taken from them with anonymous hands.”

The Cut/NYMag

Bad Lunch

by Mishele Maron

“I’d become a ship’s cook almost by accident. On a break from college in my early twenties, I was traveling in France and took a job as a deckhand on a 128-year-old Spanish brigantine that made trips back and forth across the English Channel. I endured a lot of teasing from the mostly British sailors—working-class Brits really know how to twist the knife—but my tears gave way to laughter as I developed a thick skin to go with my sea legs.”

The Sun

Autism in Translation: A Memoir of Labels, Loss, and Continuity

by Jeffrey-Michael Kane

“Science has always named us to manage its discomfort, giving difference a taxonomy. Beneath every reclassification runs the same wish: to solve the question of why we exist. I do not oppose understanding. But I want to share what it’s been like to live with the labels and what life was like before I was given a diagnosis of autism.”

Chicago Story Press

Things We Miss

by Paul Booth

“In some way, all travel is a masterclass in acting: acting like you belong, like you are different from every other traveler out there, like you can blend in, like you can play the part you’re supposed to play and live the life that’s been prescribed to you. Is marriage the same thing? I didn’t think so at the time, but Kate and I had long been stuck in a performance of marriage. Our everyday interaction had become a recital which recalled a past when we’d first gotten together rather than the future we were working towards. Being in Japan on our last trip as a couple allowed us to play, to act: to perform the roles we had cast ourselves in over a decade before.”

Sneaker Wave Magazine

Michelle, Ma Belle

by Penny Nolte

“There they were, those first few notes, recognizable from within the wash of a six-string chord. It felt like magic as I heard and then played them, one at a time.”

The Coalitionist

Songs in Case of Sudden Death

by Casey Jo Graham Welmers

“On a Wednesday I wonder if Bob Dylan will accompany my mangled form into the afterlife; the following Friday I imagine John Lennon. A week later, surrounded by shattered glass, a rusted guardrail impaling the awful tableau, I’m sure I’ll hear Nina Simone as I draw my final, ragged breath. There are now over one hundred songs on my “untimely death/car crash” playlist, all carefully selected in case I should perish in a macabre tangle of metal and gasoline on southbound M-39.”

Hobart Pulp

It’s More Like a Five

by Brittany Miles

“The doctor asked me a crucial question as I positioned myself on the table: ‘On a scale of 1-10, how much pain are you in?’ I told her nine. It was hard to walk, talk, sit, or sleep. Her response felled me: ‘Did you drive here?’ Confused, I said, ‘Yes.’ Then the appointment fell apart. ‘If you could drive, you’d be at a five.’”

Open Secrets Magazine

Lessons in Entomology

by Gabrielle Holton

“The carpet is warm beneath us, and with the mold-scented air, none of us are sleeping. Earlier, when we’d entered the bedroom, my grandpa had opened the closet door and saw a cockroach, legs poised, that he swears was the size of his hand. Rubber-looking antennae hung from its face, and it scurried across the floor and out of sight, unnaturally, like it was on wheels. Before any of us could move we’d lost the thing, and none of us slept all night, afraid we might wake up with it crawling across our bodies. We lay still, blankets pulled high, as if staying still could make us safe.”

Craft Literary

On Superman

by Cornelius Fortune

“My earliest memory was of the planet Krypton. It served as the door into my awakening consciousness. I remember holding my mother’s hand, walking into the darkness of a movie theater with the smell of popcorn permeating everything…symphonic music crashing all around me, and that large, beautiful orb, going from red to blue, and finally, to this crystalline landscape. I felt swallowed by the whole thing, as if I were walking on the surface of Krypton itself.”

Cleaver Magazine

🚨Announcements:

Developed by Narratively Chief Submissions Reader Amy Barnes, this self-guided course is designed to help you break through writer’s block and figure out how to put your unique life experiences into words. Every day, you’ll receive a short personal essay or two to read, paired with a prompt to inspire your own writing. You’ll set aside a few minutes of your day to respond to that prompt and, if you choose to, share a short piece of writing with a supportive and encouraging community of writers.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Only 4 spots left!: Want to work on a personal essay with me in Vermont in April? Registration is open for the Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference, at which I am leading a workshop…

For the second time, I’ll be leading a personal essay writing workshop at The Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference. It was a great group last time. Maybe this time you’ll join us?

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 All February, at Blaise Allysen Kearsley ’s How I Learned : 28 x 20: Daily Prompts for Writing Super-Short Personal Essays in 20 Minutes

“28 X 20 is an invitation to dive into the daily rhythm of crafting short pieces. 28 days. 28 prompts. 28 micro-stories. 20 minutes each. No time to overthink it. No toe-dipping. Grab momentum, sharpen your skills, blow out your range, and end the month with a richer, more confident practice. Y'all. February is the shortest month. You can do this.”

For paid subscribers to How I Learned. (Save 25% on subscriptions now…)

Learn More/Sign Up/Save 25%

📢 The Queer Love Project is seeking personal essays and creative nonfiction

THE QUEER LOVE PROJECT is a digital platform dedicated to exploring love and commitment among queer relationships, whether that’s romantic, platonic, among friends and found family, or with oneself.

We accept personal essays on a rolling basis that reveal heartbreaks, happiness, secrets, reflections on coming out, sexual encounters, and the contemporary realities of dating. The intersection of families and other versions of “love” all make sense as we investigate the question: “What do we know about love?” Your nonfiction piece should have a clear take away from the experience, so it’s not just an anecdote but shows that there was some growth or lesson learned. Think “Modern Love”—but only queer stories.

Along with our general call for submissions, we are also seeking essays that are focused on the theme: SECOND CHANCES. How do you define a second chance? What did you learn from a second chance? How did someone give you a second chance? The topic is open to your interpretation, and we look forward to reading what it means to you! Deadline: February 14th

Learn More/Submit

📢 Join Literary Liberation ’s January Workshops

This Saturday, Jan 24 and next Saturday, Jan 30 we are hosting two workshops: Fictionalizing Family Archives with Noelani Piters and StoryJustice: Social Justice Storytelling with Tayler Simon. We have a few seats available in both. All of our workshops are sliding scale.

Paid subscribers take 20% off workshops!

Learn More/Sign Up

Literary Liberation wants your workshop proposals!

Literary Liberation is looking for workshop proposals that crack open new worlds, sessions that make space for the voices this world tries to silence, and courses that remind us writing is both weapon and salve. Sounds like a place you want to share your expertise? Pitch your workshop to us!

Deadline: February 28, 2026

Propose a Workshop

Freedom Ways essay submissions close March 1

Memoir Land and Literary Liberation’s ongoing essay collaboration will stop accepting submissions this year on March 1, 2026. We will publish four essays in 2026. Take time to read our submission guidelines prior to submitting. We only consider and accept submissions by writers of the Global Majority. To get a clear idea of what we publish, read through the entire series so far. We pay for every published essay through paid subscriptions. Upgrade/manage your membership at any time to keep this series and others like it alive and healthy.

Check out the first three essays in the series…

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Best American Essays Editor Kim Dana Kupperman : The Art & Practice of the Essay Workshop

Guided by Best American Essays series editor and award-winning author Kim Dana Kupperman, open the doors to the art and practice of the essay through an immersive, generative process of reading to write and reading to re-vision.

Dates: Mar 24, 2026 – Apr 14, 2026 View session dates & times Levels: Beginner, Intermediate Workshop Fee: $450 Workshop Duration: 12 hours over 4 sessions (Tuesdays, 1-4 pm ET) Workshop Location: Online Class Size: 8

Learn More/Register

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

