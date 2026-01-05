Happy New Year, and welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

The Orcapause: How learning about “the Grandmother Hypothesis” helped Leslie Schwartz to find meaning in cronehood.

by Leslie schwartz

“Grandmothers, it turns out, explain why we don’t need to die after menopause. Our roles as menses-less dowagers improves the survival and fertility of our offspring and, most importantly, their children, perpetuating our species indefinitely. How formidable is that?”

Oldster

Center of Gravity

“I’ve always been good at picking Ethan out of a crowd. When you love someone, you know where they are. I can taste the roar and purr of the ice under his blades. I imagine his parents watching him as a boy—the way we would’ve watched ours, the way we never will— slitting the ice like scissors through silk. I resent his ability to keep upright on uneven terrain. He hasn’t changed, I think. He’s as solid as twenty-five years ago, when I first sat by him on the staff-room couch, distracted by his biceps. His body is still his and I hate him for it.”

The Rumpus

Ghosts on the Range: Searching for evil and finding ourselves amidst a haunting pattern of cattle mutilations in the West

by Tove Danovich

“Each explanation was stranger than the last. They even included Sasquatch and a mythic creature at least known for draining the blood out of livestock: the chupacabra. People believed—still believe—the mutilations are the work of some dark force. The stories spread from one person to another through news, television, conversations between neighbors. It made me think of the time my mother had dinner with a man who’d spent his life looking for Sasquatch. She came away from the encounter convinced the cryptid was real.”

Orion Magazine

Feather By Feather: On Life, Death, and Birding

by Farah Naz Rishi

“A few days after my brother died, I sat in the living room of a dead house and made eye contact with a bird. It’d been raining that day: the world outside had been coated in a wet, pewter varnish, muted and hollow. My mother and I sat on the couch in a stunned stillness, each cradling a mug of chamomile tea we weren’t really drinking. Everyone who’d come to the funeral had left the night before. Now it was just us, trying to make sense of the quiet.”

LitHub

Essays from Around the Web…

Wake up, Maggie, I think I got somethin’ to say to you

by Joe Hagan

“On April 30, 1971, the doctor took me from my mother and carried me down the hallway to a foster care ward. Under the law, my mom had 30 days to change her mind. She saw a psychiatrist in downtown Providence, where she began to hear herself think for the first time. Her mother had died. Her stepfather was a drunk. She was an unmarried mother to a child whom she’d just given up for adoption.”

Haganomics

How to Grow Out of Weed

by Ben Sinclair

“At some point, the combination of weed and the success of the show stopped getting me high on a deeper level. The thing that once opened me up began to quietly define the edges of who I was allowed to be. The attachment to weed, and the attachment to the version of myself that made High Maintenance, started to feel less like creative freedom and more like maintenance in the literal sense: upkeep, repetition, preservation. I was gripping the rope for dear life.”

Low Maintenance

My Mother’s Last, Best Gift Was an Astonishing Secret

by Brett Paesel

“Back in their 20s, my mother gave my father the marry-me-or-lose-me ultimatum that was a standard of the day. But he told her he couldn’t because he was gay. She surprised him by saying that she wanted to marry him anyway. Her reason? Sketchy, because of the lack of nuance. But my guess is that she was already totally in love with him, because she was all her life.”

NYTimes Styles/Modern Love

I Never Expected My Mom to Move Into a Retirement Community. I Now Realize She May Have Been Hiding a Devastating Secret

by Kathryn Smith

“Lately, I find myself weeping in my bed when the night sky is at its blackest and my husband Geoff is dead asleep on his side, his silhouette a distant mountain range. I press my face into my damp pillow to mute the occasional, plaintive chirp. I’ve never been much of a crier, so these late-night keening sessions make no sense. I’m a fifty-nine-year-old happily-married woman, my children are healthy and grown, yet when the lights go out and the world lies down, a single phrase repeats itself in my mind: I want my mom.”

HuffPost Personal

I Became ‘That’ Girl at a Friend’s Party

by Marcia Abboud

“The front desk receptionist was the focal point of the head office. I had to look my best for the many important visitors who arrived each day. I was pretty and slim after discovering diet pills earlier that year. They changed my life. They were basically pure speed — sleep was a challenge. The weight fell off me. Who cared about sleep?”

Medium/Black Bear

How to Eat Grits

by Audrey Shipp

“Years later, I realized grits are a cousin to many foods. Maize or maiz is an Aztec food that originated in Mexico. Although I was born in Los Angeles, my family’s origins trace back centuries to Africa. Portuguese slave traders did business in the Black enslaved and in corn as well. Their slave ships, sickening and despicably tight, arrived in the Americas filled with human cargo, then returned to the African coast laden with corn, tomatoes, and chocolate.”

A Gathering Together

No Contact

“In the prison visiting room, Mom asked the guard to give me a maxi pad. It was thick and white, nondescript. No brand I’d ever heard of. We ain’t got Always with Wings in here, the guard said, laughing. I was twenty-five, but I felt like some dumb teenager, getting my period at the worst time. I wasn’t allowed to have my purse, couldn’t even wear a belt into the visiting room. It was the first time I’d seen my mother in seven years, and now I had red splotches crawling up my neck from the guard’s joke.”

Hypertext Magazine

The Inheritance I Bought: A dead woman’s milk glass collection became the family heirloom I never had

“I wish I could say I collect milk glass, but I don’t. I’m the keeper of someone else’s collection—a dead woman’s life work that I rescued from an estate sale almost twenty years ago. The Blue Woman, as I think of her, lived in a house completely immersed in blue: blue carpet, blue couch, blue curtains. But it was her milk glass that caught my attention—hundreds of white pieces scattered throughout her home, filling a large area with shelves upon shelves.”

Open Secrets Magazine

The Light Within

by Candace Walsh

“Reyes, carrying the wrapped painting like an enormous relic, followed me as I picked around a path that led me past a carport and up a slope to the front porch of a trailer. This scene was sketch. I rang the doorbell. The door opened. There stood Eddie, very short and wide with greased back hair, wearing a white button-down shirt with suspenders, unbuttoned to show a ribbed tank undershirt, and black suit pants with shiny shoes. Beside him, a henchman-looking guy in similar garb. Eddie invited us in. I felt simultaneously like I was about to get killed and also couldn’t possibly refuse.”

The Ekphrastic Review

I’m Still Here

“Some women—like Molly—when faced with impending death, decide to have as much wild sex as possible. I decided to make bread. It was not something that I planned or even thought about. I had just successfully finished three rounds of chemo. My scans were clear, and I was getting my ostomy reversed very soon. I was slowly getting my life back. So I still cannot, for the life of me, explain how and why I had the overwhelming desire to create sourdough starter from scratch one random autumn day in 2023.”

Substack

