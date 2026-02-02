Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Late, Blooming (An excerpt of The Big M: 13 Writers Take Back the Story of Menopause )

By Roxane Gay

“When you are fat in a fatphobic world, you tend to live in a peculiar state of longing, a state of perpetual anticipation, making yourself promises about all the things you will do when. You plan your life around the bounty that awaits when you lose enough weight to find a loving partner, to get a good job, to travel abroad, to visit parents without intense anxiety, to make everyone happy, to make yourself happy. This fraught limbo is how I lived through my teens, my twenties, my thirties.”

Electric Literature

What I Want the Animals in My Home to Know

by Charlie Foran

“Begin with the birds. How abundant they are these days, colours radiant and calls amplified. A half dozen varieties are present in our yard, all common. Bruising, helmet-headed blue jays rule the roost. They flutter onto the tops of fences and splash into puddles. They stomp about, truncheons slapped into palms for effect. Other birds keep their distance of them. Fixating on the metallic blue and sensing the innate aggression, I keep my distance too.”

The Walrus

I Am Happier than I’ve Ever Been and I Don’t Know Why

by Laura Lippman

“Why am I happy is not one of the questions we are encouraged to ask in a capitalistic society. We are urged to worry: Why am I unhappy/How can I optimize my life, because those questions produce endless opportunities to sell us stuff. I’ve long been vulnerable to self-improvement, the idea that a “better” me will lead to a “better” life. But suddenly, I can’t stop seeing the glass half-full.”

Oldster

A Geometry of Silence

by Noreen Zobel

“People will tell you a story belongs to everyone who lived it, as if ownership were a generous circle. But the day he told his version first—polished, noble, ring still shining in the photograph on his hand—I learned that stories are also weapons. The same facts, arranged differently, can turn a person into a villain or a martyr. On social media, he wrote about trying. He wrote about grief. He wrote about waking every day with good intentions pressed like a medal against his chest. He didn’t write about the nights I slept alone in the guest room to keep the peace he kept breaking. He didn’t write about how volume can make truth sound smaller.”

The Rumpus

I Grew Up with Alex Pretti

by Kristen Radtke

“We have become familiar with being barraged by videos of people we do not know getting detained and ripped from their families and beaten by agents whose salaries we pay. As social media does its work putting bits and pieces together about each day of unfolding tragedy, more and more of us will realize that those pieces belong to someone we know.”

The Verge

You Are Becoming Something New

by Adaeze Elechi

“I am writing to you as a different woman, whose latest violent metamorphosis began in the unexpected and explosive split-second of unlocking my husband’s phone for the first time in our near-decade-long relationship and learning how much of our relationship was a well-spun lie.”

The Red Soil Diaries

The Secret to Marriage Equality Is Formula

by Nona Willis Aronowitz

“When Pearl came along, we vowed to do things differently. We’ve been much more liberal with our use of formula, and the result has been the parenting dynamic I always dreamed of. It’s not only taken the pressure off me, but also given Dom the ability to bond with and learn his baby right away. He did overnight feeds that provided me with long stretches of sleep. We traded tips on soothing methods. Formula gave Dom autonomy to feed as he saw fit, to experiment and fail and try again without worrying about wasting ‘liquid gold.’”

NY Times/Opinion

When the Flames Went Out

by Anthony Tran

“There’s a kind of cruel symmetry to the popular mantra of keeping what “sparks joy”; it was sparks that erased most of mine. I still drift into shops with wares curated to feel discovered. I, too, point at the little things and say “cute.” But it’s those little things—tchotchkes, omiyage—and the way the larger things hold them that make up a house, slowly carved from the outside in by the objects placed inside it, each one finding its own nook. Things within things, like a babushka doll. When my house disappeared, that curvature vanished too.”

LA Review of Books

Zoomed My Sister's Funeral

by Tawnya Gibson

“No one tells you when you are eight years old and your older sister lays with you to read about Jenny the Cat that 40 years later you won’t know one another. No one tells you when you are six years old that people grow and change and make choices not even blood can breach. No one tells you when you are four years old that there will come a day when it will hurt to see the covers of your favorite stories as you try to work out where everything went so terribly wrong. I wonder if someone will tell me when she dies, even as I know my parents will. I wonder if I’ll hear about it soon after or maybe later, as an aside, even as I know I will hear along with everyone else. There is no reason that I won’t be told, but I still wonder. I don’t know my place. The protocol. I start. I flail.”

Open Secrets Magazine

How I Left My Gallbladder in Cleveland—and Learned About Old Place Names

“At that moment, I realized the gallbladder is a vestigial-organ-in-progress, gradually traveling the road taken by the appendix and tonsils. Vestigial organs may no longer be useful to the body, but knowing their history is quite valuable for health. The same could be said for ‘vestigial’ remnants of a region’s history.”

The Cleveland Plain Dealer

Stress Response

by Amy Scheiner

“It happened outside her parents’ house, next to their broken-down 1980s Ford Taurus, what was once red now rusted into dirt brown. The front door was open; the smell of cigarettes and dust and heroin (if it had a smell) wafted into the driveway. I knew heroin didn’t have a smell, but I still imagined it did.”

The Columbia Journal

The particular pain of January Birthdays

by Jennifer Serafyn

“Every January baby knows the particular sting of watching the world pack up its joy. The tree comes down, the lights go dark and everyone retreats into hibernation — just in time for your birthday. You unwrap presents that feel suspiciously like leftover Christmas gifts. There’s even research confirming what every January baby suspects: People spend less on our birthday presents.

WBUR/Cognoscenti

She Talked to Angels

“Alex understood the world in ways I couldn’t. Once, at a grocery store after the first of the month when her food stamps arrived, she went directly to the butcher and picked out expensive filets. I kept quiet but grew more tense in each new aisle as she loaded the cart with high-end frozen pizzas, gourmet ice cream and fancy bottled water. In the checkout line, she handed me the coupon booklet. Absorbing the disapproval from everyone around us, I paid for these luxuries with food stamps. Maybe Alex wanted me to know what it felt like to be judged, or maybe she just wanted a little relief from being judged.”

The Queer Love Project

My Paris Ghosts

by Cori Howard

“Paris has been an ally to my own slow unfolding. It’s the city where I let my daughter go, and where I have come home to myself: a woman alone in the world again. A woman—like Paris—with endless possibilities, passages and pathways.”

The New Quarterly

When Fear Surrounds You, Can You See Through the Fog?

by Jessica Simpson

“Who am I to say if that particular fear is rational or not? And does that really matter? When fear seizes your mind, you begin to process stimuli differently. You stay on guard, watching for triggers and ways to protect yourself. This survival instinct is natural and can keep us safe, yet fear manifests within us in tricky, seemingly contradictory ways: feeling a state of heightened alert while being cocooned in the fog of uncertainty.”

Substack

