Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Clockwise from top left: From Electric Literature, photo by Challiyan at Malayalam Wikipedia; From the Rumpus, photo by Hamad Alahamad via Unsplash; From Orion, Mothman; From Oldster, photo courtesy of the author.

Essays from Partner Publications…

Self-Portrait as a Tangle of Weeds

by Geetha Iyer

“What does it mean to love plants—gardening, greenery, farming, parks, nature hikes, bouquets, pickling, tabletop hydroponics—when so much of what we do with plants is a pastiche of wild and untended nature? Everywhere I have lived, I’ve been surrounded by disturbance, amalgamations of the natural world in the form of planted, cultivated abundance.”

Electric Literature

Neighborly

by Mark Bessen

“Shortly after moving in, I was out front doing yard work, listening to an audiobook and digging a hole for an agave pup. I looked up to find Leeanner standing over me and speaking. As I took out my earbud, I understood her last few words to be ‘go to church?’ I quickly sputtered, ‘Jewish.’ Then I paused my audiobook, stood up, and repeated, ‘I’m Jewish.’ I didn’t clarify that I was hiding my atheism under the Star of David, but she seemed glad I hadn’t shouted, ‘pagan!’”

The Rumpus

Flight of the Mothman: Reflections on survival and queer iconography

By Gyasi Hall

“It’s obvious why queer people become attached to cryptids as community symbols. Less obvious is how things begin to curdle when that memetic ecosystem plays into an insidious type of “it me” branding. In reconsidering my college tryst with Mothman, I came to see how much of the creature’s ability to speak to queer expression revolves around the buying of cheap product as a way to signal one’s beliefs and sense of identity.”

Orion Magazine

Yes, And…

by Nancy Jainchill

“Maybe, I thought, there are improv people and non-improv people, and I

just fall into the latter group. Yet once I walked through the door

and up the flight of stairs, I arrived back in Never-Never land. A

place where we’ve given each other permission—a gift—to participate in

the absurdity of life without risk.”

Oldster

Essays from around the web…

Falling From Ivy League Grad to Prisoner Expanded My Social Circle

“In an environment in which a lot is already being asked of us as parents—on top of our jobs, family obligations, social lives, exercise regimens, doctor visits, tax consultations, vet appointments, license renewals, and future planning, let alone family vacations and personal pursuits—I would love to have one less to-do to add to my list. One less email to feel bad for missing, one less thing to feel guilty about when I inevitably don’t adhere to the rules and invite only some of the class to our celebrations.”

New York Times/Opinion

To Be or Not to Be a Badass

by Teresa Vilaseca

“Never before in my life had I been called a badass. I had been called everything that is the antithesis of a badass ever since childhood, including shy, too sensitive, nice (but not in the nice way), sweet, quiet, not assertive enough—you get the idea. And then, in the eighth grade, my science teacher decided that my timid personality equaled future failure, even though I was good at science. Actually, I was good at all subjects. I was a straight-A student.” (h/t Heather Havrilesky)

Herstry

Claudia from 'The Babysitter's Club': My Asian-American Role Model, Then, Now & 4-Eva

by Grace Chan

“I now know that I craved representation, wanting to see myself reflected in the world at large; but as a pre-teen, I wasn't able to fully articulate this, and why this fictitious character resonated so strongly. All I knew was that seeing this cool, artsy, and confident Asian-American girl in one of my favorite book series meant the absolute world to me.”

Jenny Magazine

Of Way Trails and Wolves

by Caitlin Scarano

“Jon and I were on the precipice of wilderness, semi-homesteading where the road was swallowed by the northern end of the Cascades, near the Canadian border. The one-room cabin we lived in was cobbled from salvaged materials, with a big oil-drum wood stove and an outdoor shower. It was rustic, quaint, and precarious.”

Craft Literary

My Weed Addiction

by Courtney Kocak

“I have a very clear memory of sitting my uncle down at our dining room table when I was probably seven years old. I’d learned the dangers of smoking at school and, with my DARE coloring book in hand, I told him why he should quit smoking. I crossed my tiny arms, furrowed my tiny brow, and said matter-of-factly, ‘Smoking could give you cancer—you could die.’ He took a deep breath, his cheeks reddened slightly, and he said quietly, ‘I know, Courtney. I know.’ And shortly after, he quit for good. Three and a half blessedly healthy decades followed until this summer he was diagnosed with lung cancer. I inhaled sharply when I got the text from my dad.”

The Cut/NYMag

He Was Not His Final Days

“So what was one of the first things I did when I got unstuck? I wrote a poem from the deepest part of my heart. I wrote it to hold onto the parts of my dad that mattered most—not just in memory, but in spirit. It also helped me start moving through the grief, which I’ve learned isn’t something you can put on a leash and train to walk neatly out of your life.”

Writing {Unfiltered}

A Well-Meaning Rule Is Sweeping My Kid’s School. It’s Ruining Parents’ Lives.

by Jesse Sposato

“In an environment in which a lot is already being asked of us as parents—on top of our jobs, family obligations, social lives, exercise regimens, doctor visits, tax consultations, vet appointments, license renewals, and future planning, let alone family vacations and personal pursuits—I would love to have one less to-do to add to my list. One less email to feel bad for missing, one less thing to feel guilty about when I inevitably don’t adhere to the rules and invite only some of the class to our celebrations.”

Slate

Wolf

by Christina Berke

“Her body in the air, the ocean floor below a thick pavement ready to catch her. The braces he paid for, their work undone in three breaths. Her flesh and teeth and tongue sprinkling like flakes of fish food all across the freeway. He is not there to catch her. Doesn’t say, perfect, just right. Provides no green meshy net to hold her tight. Below, the cars heave and sigh and honk. Their bodies sitting. Her body splayed.”

The Masters Review

Rabbi for a Day

by Candy Schulman

“A meditation buddy connects me with the retired rabbi of New York’s largest Jewish LGBTQ congregation. It seems fitting, as Caryl’s brother-in-law was gay—a secret he kept from all of us. This rabbi is out of town and texts to see who’s around. Like in August, when all shrinks are away, during Christmas break the rabbis are out of town too. Where do they go? I decide I’ll be the rabbi, pro bono. I’ve attended my share of funerals, hoping this gives me expertise to devise a memorial. Yet, assuming my new role feels daunting and otherworldly.”

Dorothy Parker's Ashes

🚨Announcements:

📢 Don’t Miss the 2026 Open Secrets Magazine Live Personal Storytelling Summit—where I will be on Blaise Allysen Kearsley ’s Identity Panel

Tickets are NOW ON SALE for personal storytelling summit Open Secrets Live 2026! The event will take place Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with a ticketed after party from 6-8 p.m., at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, 250 W. 95th Street, New York (95th and Broadway).

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Narratively Academy, How to Write a Memoir with Magical Realism, with Jasper “Jaz” Joyner.

Starting tomorrow at Narratively Academy, Jasper "Jaz" Joyner, author of the Richard Wright Literary Award-winning work, Pansy: A Black American Memoir, will lead How to Write a Memoir with Magical Realism. In this six-week workshop, students will learn how to shape an effective (and true!) memoir using fantastical elements borrowed from this beloved genre.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 The Motherlode Retreat, April 26-30, Boyds Mill, Pennsylvania

Have you or someone you know found it challenging to write about your relationship with your mother? KindWrite Studio co-founder and award-winning writer and instructor Diana Friedman hosts The Motherlode Retreat, where we explore those messy and challenging relationships with our mothers and how to master writing about them.

At the Motherlode, we tackle this subject from various angles by exploring topics such as:

The Mother Wound. What is it, how does it manifest for us each, and how do we write about it?

How do unbalanced narratives from our mothers haunt us, and how do we move past them in our writing?

How can we bring our mothers to life on the page when we remain emotionally connected and activated by them?

How can we transform our mother-offspring experiences into powerful narratives?

Held at the Highlights Foundation, run by Boyd’s Mill, the retreat is located in a bucolic setting which offers fresh, healthy food, en suite private rooms, and plenty of trails and walks outdoors. You’ll receive professional writing instruction, build camaraderie with other writers, tuck into curated meals, and have sustained time to focus on your work.

The Motherlode Retreat is open to writers at all levels and working in all genres: memoir, fiction, poetry, plays, screenplays, as well as anyone seeking to use writing to explore their matrilineal relationship.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 All February, at Blaise Allysen Kearsley ’s How I Learned : 28 x 20: Daily Prompts for Writing Super-Short Personal Essays in 20 Minutes

“28 X 20 is an invitation to dive into the daily rhythm of crafting short pieces. 28 days. 28 prompts. 28 micro-stories. 20 minutes each. No time to overthink it. No toe-dipping. Grab momentum, sharpen your skills, blow out your range, and end the month with a richer, more confident practice. Y'all. February is the shortest month. You can do this.”

For paid subscribers to How I Learned. (Save 25% on subscriptions now…)

Learn More/Sign Up/Save 25%

📢 Marcia Yudkin's weekly Substack newsletter, Introvert UpThink, seeks personal essays

Attention Introverts! Marcia Yudkin's weekly Substack newsletter, Introvert UpThink, seeks personal essays, 700 to 1500 words, on some aspect of what it's like to be an introvert or to deal with an introverted friend, family member, co-worker, neighbor, etc.

“In this new series of posts, I would like to feature your insights and experiences related to being an introvert or dealing with an introverted spouse, child, employee, boss, neighbor, etc. The more specific you are about the setting and the relationship dynamics involved, the better.

Please send your essay/article/post to innies@yudkin.com.

Target length is 700 to 1500 words. If I use your post, I will of course credit you with a byline and a brief bio.” First example here.

📢 From Writing Co-Lab: Peitho's Gift Writing Retreat in Crete, Greece

Join us for a week-long writing retreat at a lovely hotel on a quiet beach on the southern coast of Crete. Away from the crowds, Peitho’s Gift offers writers a peaceful place close to nature and steeped in history to connect with their creative spirit and partake in the joys of an intentional creative community. Your facilitators, Trish Fancher and Brian Gresko, will provide a structure designed to help you maximize your day’s productivity. The mornings are free for writing and enjoying the sea, while afternoons provide opportunities for socializing, and the day ends with writing salons and local delicacies.

Learn More/Apply

📢 Literary Liberation wants your workshop proposals!

Literary Liberation is looking for workshop proposals that crack open new worlds, sessions that make space for the voices this world tries to silence, and courses that remind us writing is both weapon and salve. Sounds like a place you want to share your expertise? Pitch your workshop to us!

Deadline: February 28, 2026

Propose a Workshop

Freedom Ways essay submissions close March 1

Memoir Land and Literary Liberation’s ongoing essay collaboration will stop accepting submissions this year on March 1, 2026. We will publish four essays in 2026. Take time to read our submission guidelines prior to submitting. We only consider and accept submissions by writers of the Global Majority. To get a clear idea of what we publish, read through the entire series so far. We pay for every published essay through paid subscriptions. Upgrade/manage your membership at any time to keep this series and others like it alive and healthy.

Check out the first three essays in the series…

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Best American Essays Editor Kim Dana Kupperman : The Art & Practice of the Essay Workshop

Guided by Best American Essays series editor and award-winning author Kim Dana Kupperman, open the doors to the art and practice of the essay through an immersive, generative process of reading to write and reading to re-vision.

Dates: Mar 24, 2026 – Apr 14, 2026 View session dates & times Levels: Beginner, Intermediate Workshop Fee: $450 Workshop Duration: 12 hours over 4 sessions (Tuesdays, 1-4 pm ET) Workshop Location: Online Class Size: 8

Learn More/Register

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

Notebooks! Shirts! Mugs! Get Your Memoir Land Merch!

Memoir Land Merch