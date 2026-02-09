Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Childfree by Choice: By refusing to give birth, I have birthed the version of myself that I always wanted to be.

By Mona Eltahawy

“At sixteen, I vowed that I would never allow myself to be held in a situation that I could not walk away from. The year before, my family had moved to Saudi Arabia. As soon as we did, I felt like I had been sentenced to a lifetime in prison because being there was so suffocating and stifling. I could not go anywhere unless my brother accompanied me. I saw my mother—who, like my father, was a medical doctor—no longer able to drive because women then were not permitted to. Back then, in 1982, before we bought a car that only my dad could drive, when we would board a public bus, women would have to sit at the back.”

Guernica

My Personal Essay

by Katy Ryan

“My personal essay was due Wednesday in week five. On Tuesday I had no personal essay. I kept thinking one would materialize—some collection of thoughts or anecdotes I could hammer into shape. “It can be short,” my kind instructor encouraged. ‘It can be two separate short pieces. Just a draft. Don’t stress.’ I despaired. I considered ChatGPT. I complained to the cats, ‘It’s summer. I should get a break.” They lolled and rolled and otherwise disparaged me.’”

The Rumpus

Letter From Minnesota: There is No Time for Mom Guilt

by Kaia Preus

“How could I not feel guilty for not doing more, when there are mothers in my city whose children have been taken from them? When there are children in my city whose mothers have been taken from them? I saw photos online of the marches in my city and I berated myself for not being there. We ordered a pizza for dinner one night, and I thought: we should have eaten whatever was in the fridge and donated what we spent. I scrolled through GoFundMe’s and names of food shelves and organizations working tirelessly to help the vulnerable in our community, each one as worthy as the last, and wondered where to even begin. Where, in this necessary resistance and revolution, did I belong?”

LitHub

Finding Complexity and Sweetness in Life’s Onion Layers

by Elli Benaiah

“At 65, people tell me it’s time to wind down, brace for retirement, accept the decline chronology mandates. But my life has never followed a straight line. And I see an ascent into catharsis, not a decline. Aging, I’ve come to believe—at least in my case—isn’t about slowing down. It’s about the courage to keep shifting gears, until you reach the right speed for you.”

Oldster

Essays from Around the Web…

Being Kevin, Watching “Being Charlie”

by Kevin Jack McEnroe

“It’s difficult to be anonymous as the son of someone. For many years, after college, I worked in bars and always enjoyed the first few months because nobody knew who I was. Somebody would usually figure it out—often the boss, and he’d tell—and people either liked me more or less because of my father, but it was never the same…The same thing happened in treatment centers, and it happened to Charlie, too.”

The Small Bow

What Hamnet Understands About the Long Search After Loss

By Lindsey Trout Hughes

“After the miscarriage, I became convinced my daughter was backstage. I would push back the costumes on the rack and almost expect to find her. Sometimes I wondered if she was Ophelia’s daughter or mine, an inheritor of all the drowned girls, all the stories that teach us women’s grief belongs to water and silence. I held out my arms onstage, again and again, hoping something would appear there.”

Substack

The River Tells You You’re Good: a perimenopause essay

by Jennifer Berney

“As I write this my heart rate is elevated. My jaw is clenched. My hands are shaky . Full body rage, like a hot flash, descends so easily now. I try to sit with it. I try to learn to hold it like a baby.”

The Scrap Heap

In ‘The Chronology of Water’, Kristen Stewart turns trauma into form

by Yvonne Conza

“When I first read The Chronology of Water, still drowning in my own past, I missed Yuknavitch’s academic rigor entirely. I saw only the life raft, not the architecture beneath it. She earned a Ph.D. at the University of Oregon and studied with Ken Kesey, author of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, in the late nineteen-eighties. Had her father not intervened, she might have attended any number of elite institutions such as Brown, Notre Dame, Cornell, Purdue or Columbia on scholarship. The achievement of The Chronology of Water lies in how fully it threads these identities together: the athlete, the scholar, the teacher, the survivor.”

A Rabbit's Foot

Ashes to Pistachios

by Golan Haji

“From time to time we would be joined in Nuh’s annex by another young man we called Sculptor. He was good with his hands, and had written, in Kurdish – a banned language that he’d had to teach himself – a lengthy elegy with a title to match: ‘My share of the misfortune: the imagined fates of the children who died.’ He lived right next to the cinema, which over the years had transformed from a site of holocaust to a little garden with a statue, the ‘memorial’ that was now the focus of Sculptor’s attention and his scathing commentary: “That’s not how you memorialise something! Where’s Bavé Behmed, who saved the kids? Why did that government artist Mahmoud Jelal only sculpt three children? Why have they got the Algerian flag up and not the Amazigh flag, when it’s the Amazigh who are persecuted like us Kurds? If it was up to me, I’d have a statue of Joan of Arc standing calmly amid the flames, or of the dragon being slain.’”

Equator

Unruly

by Erin Wood

“I’m rebellious, defiant, so I’m sent to the barn, driven there by my newly single mom, or my newly single dad, or my grandparents, or someone else. Another parent told my mom I should try horseback riding. Ice-skating and tae kwon do and ceramics didn’t stick, but I can already tell I’m a horse girl.”

The Sun

My Ex Wrote Friends . Watching From an Ashram Basement Turned My Life Upside Down

by Blair Glaser

“As the theme song played on the tiny black-and-white screen, my eyes went wide with disbelief. It wasn’t just that my ex’s name — and that of his writing partner, also a friend of mine from college — flashed across the screen. There was Jennifer Aniston, a classmate from my performing arts high school. Because we’d both blow-dried our curly hair into straight bobs, I was twice tapped on the shoulder from behind by someone mistaking me for her. And there was fellow college alum David Schwimmer, the Chicago theater maven who I’d been introduced to at a couple of parties. He always looked past me: our meeting was of no significance.”

People

After My Daughter’s Suicide Attempt, Live Music Was Our Medicine

“Two days earlier, I’d picked [my daughter] up at a psychiatric hospital in Los Angeles. She landed there after swallowing a fistful of pills, something, she later told me, she’d contemplated doing almost every day for the past six months. My daughter’s no stranger to depression. Or thoughts of suicide. She was in kindergarten the first time she told me she wanted to die.”

Jenny Magazine

Flowers for the Dead

by Shushanik Karapetyan

“The first sentence of my mother’s diary reads, ‘My most favorite thing in this world are flowers.’ My mother died at age forty eight, when I was twenty, and she has received more flowers from me while dead than alive.”

JMWW Blog

My Supporting Role as a Childless Mother of Two,

by Chelsey Drysdale

“A few months after I acknowledged my time to bear children was almost up, my sister and her husband announced their pregnancy. As we stood in her Los Feliz dining room, my parents and I hugged twenty-seven-year-old Tessa and wept. Our tight-knit family would soon add a fifth member, not including her husband. My sister hesitated to discuss her new precarious, yet planned, situation. My parents, on the other hand, were thrilled. They would finally have a grandchild. At the same time, ambiguous grief tempered my genuine enthusiasm.”

The Los Angeles Review

Minneapolis Calling

by Matt Mauch

“We know ICE is in our groups and are wary that ICE may be in the meetings, where we have not known the people in our groups for very long. We end Signal chats and start new ones, whack-a-mole style. It strikes me that this has been the case with resistance movements forever, the assumption that certain communication channels are compromised but still necessary, good tools even if the wrong eyes are on them. It is a kind of dance.”

Sneaker Wave Magazine

I Was Turning 50 & Hadn't Had Sex In Six Years

by Hannah Sward

“After all these years of no love, of first dates, and a few two monthers here and there, after six years of no sex, I decide to have sex now and think about love later. But could I have casual sex mindfully, with intention, without throwing myself away? Was that possible?”

Summer of Men

On Endurance: A Move to France, and What I Left Behind

by Jennifer Lunden

“On our most recent video call, Frank told me that the other day Emerson, aka Mr. Handsome, caught his first mouse. Emerson is an indoor cat, so yes, he caught it in the living room. It was just a baby, not even fully furred, and when Frank asked him, ‘What you got there, bud?’ Emerson dropped it… probably to tell Frank he had a mouse. And the little critter scampered away, presumably back to its family under the floor. In Maine, life goes on without me. In France, seven weeks in, everything is a long, arduous climb.”

Recovering American

the 10,000 steps

by AVM

“At first, I went to fellowship meetings every other day. I never drank the coffee, I arrived with less than a minute to spare. But I sat down in the circle, and for that hour, I was really there. I met the best people the city could boast of in those rooms. I tried not to make anecdotes out of their lives. Even when they were comparing hits of heroin to cream puffs, even when they came out with lines like anxiety is just excitement without breath. After awhile, I would hang around long enough to have a cigarette on the front step with some of the old heads. Up close, they glowed even brighter. Gnarled and wonderful, dark and clear as the day beginning around us.”

Animal Vegetable Mineral

I Throw Pottery. Would I Throw My Career, Too?

by Madison Chapman

“I may leave, I say, testing the idea, feeling it hard and heavy on my tongue. It tastes bitter. How could I, when so many were let go and I remain? There was a time it was inconceivable, when the mission was all that mattered. But torn between selfishness and sacrifice, stability and uncertainty, I falter. Am I resilient enough to stay?”

Open Secrets Magazine

