Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Clockwise from top left: From Granta, image © Lianhao Qu; From The Walrus, art by Anatolii Frolov / Alamy; From Oldster, photo by Timyr Yusufbaev | Dreamstime.com; From LitHub, San Blas, Madrid.

Essays from Partner Publications…

Year of the Rat

by Harry Shukman

“I was undercover in the British far right for more than a year, pretending to be a racist named Chris while feeding information back to my colleagues at HOPE not hate, an anti-fascist organisation. I put my normal life as a journalist on hold to spend time among racists…For a year, I was constantly frightened. It felt like there was an exclamation mark stamped onto my brain. Exposure was my biggest worry…”

Granta

I Wrote a Popular Book about Going Sober. Then I Relapsed.

by Jowita Bydlowska

“When I began to relapse—slowly, then instantly—I had a big conundrum. Most addicts, unlike me, haven’t told the entire world of their sobriety and then published a book about it. Still, this doesn’t mean my situation wasn’t relatable—I later realized that I chose that as my unique excuse only because it was the easiest explanation. And I did genuinely feel Shame about first going public about my recovery and then relapsing . . . repeatedly.”

The Walrus

The Good Old Days?

By Sydney Lea

“We imagine we live in an age of monumental change, and we do. But haven’t we always? Just now, the hot topic is artificial intelligence, ‘A.I.’ How far that seems from my grade school days, when Miss Knudsen would hover over me, inspecting and clucking her tongue at my slow progress with the Palmer method of handwriting. Yet has our rush into the era of cybernetics been any more dramatic than the one from my grandmother’s automobile ride, to Neil Armstrong’s moon-walk toward the end of her life?”

Oldster

Tales From Ground Zero of Europe’s Heroin Epidemic

by Jonathan Tepper

“All the men on the farm were young. I had met old alcoholics, but never old heroin addicts. Some died quickly overdosing; others died slowly from things like hepatitis C. Yonkis who mixed alcohol with heroin were more likely to throw up, sometimes choking on their vomit in their sleep. I had seen others overdosed in the ditches by the Gypsy camp, and I told myself that they were frozen in a deep dream.”

LItHub

Essays from around the web…

Eating With My Daughter and My Zepbound

By Jason Diamond

“I took my first shot, and the results were instant. The food-anxiety issues I’ve dealt with for most of my life just seemed to vanish within a few days. Suddenly, this fear I’ve always had — that I need to eat unless I wanted some disaster to befall me or that there’s a possibility it might be a long time before another meal presented itself — vanished. I can’t even begin to explain how liberating that has been because, even five months later, I’m still processing it.”

The Cut/NYMag

Ten Years After Being Buried Alive, I Address My Sister-Wife Through Our Mother's Bodies

by Lydia Abedeen

“You started your menses at eight years old. I remember how you were unable to look me in the eye when you told me. You refused to speak about it, even though we shared most things, including our husband.”

Split Lip Magazine

Larry called me to complain about one of my stories. Then we became friends.

by Deborah Becker

“Larry was not perfect. He could be obstinate and gruff, sometimes downright difficult. One of his last voicemails to me was a message he wanted me to pass along to WBUR news managers about what he felt our coverage of the Middle East was lacking. But he could also be sweet. ‘I’m grateful for our friendship, you know.’ he said softly in one of our last phone conversations. ‘You’ve been kind to me, and I appreciate that.’”

WBUR/Cognoscenti

Turning 50 Was a Bitch, But Now I’m a Lot Less of One

by Elizabeth Laura Nelson

“All my life, I’ve been an optimist. Looking on the bright side might as well be my brand. “There’s no such word as can’t!” I’m fond of chirping at my daughters. Whenever I hear someone use the term “toxic positivity,” I worry that they’re talking about me. Except I don’t really worry. I’m not a worrier. “Worrying is like praying for things you don’t want,” I always say, as if I’m some sort of unflappable sage. But 2025, the year that I, along with Gen X icons “Saturday Night Live” and Drew Barrymore, turned 50, managed to kick that BS right out of me.”

Jenny Magazine

Why I’ll Never Leave a Bag Unattended Again

by Jocelyn Jane Cox

“After I turned the car off, I raced to the front desk to report what happened and to see if anyone had turned my luggage in. While they called housekeeping, I glanced toward the street where the snow was accumulating. I didn’t have the money to get stuck here and stay another night. I was daunted by the sum already on my credit card. I wouldn’t be able to pay off what was on there unless I figured out how to get more clients. This prospect felt unlikely given the competition results.”

Open Secrets Magazine

I Never Stopped Wanting a Mother

By Leslie Vooris

“I had flown across the country expecting to be made whole and instead met a woman who could not, or would not, let me in. I wanted her to rescue me from the ache I carried, and she couldn’t.”

Dame Magazine

Prepper husband, Optimist Wife: On NICU nights and everyday miracles.

by Britany Robinson

“We felt unlucky with Fiona’s diagnosis. But there are so many one-in-five-thousand conditions: earthquakes, illnesses, storms, accidents. The unlikely eventually add up to the inevitable — a reality that washes me in grief some days. I try to remind myself that improbable gifts find us, too. A sweet conversation with a stranger. A poem or a song that flashes into recognition when we need it most. A first kiss that lingers. It was unlikely that I’d meet Jacob when I did, and then get pregnant with depleted hormones and one functioning fallopian tube. But here I am, crying a mother’s tears with every tragedy that crosses the headlines.”

Prism

Just Looking

by Marcia Yudkin

“When I'd just started a five-mile run on country dirt roads, a rangy young man bumped out of the driver's seat of a parked pick-up truck. Clean-cut, earnest, he held a cell phone face up as if it were a disappointing report card. I assumed he was lost, needing directions. In the rural hills where I live, postal addresses don't match the

boundaries of towns, and visitors can get confused. ‘You know the lot on Old Main Road that has a chain across the drive and a No Trespassing sign?’ he asked. I thought and nodded. He extended his phone. ‘Is this you?’”

Hollow and Sky

Between the Lines of Mariah Carey's "Without You"

by Erin Langner

“Before Mariah Carey sings ‘Without You’ at Proctor’s Theater in the summer of 1993, she tells the audience of young people at her feet that the song always made her cry when she was a little girl. She says it in a soft, less assured voice than we’ve since come to know. As I watch the performance on YouTube now, all I can think about is how in the year that she said this, I was a little girl. And that year, more than anything, I wanted no one to see me cry.”

March XNess

Dear Jennifer Coolidge

by Abigail Oswald

“I have a complicated relationship to the phrase guilty pleasure, Jennifer Coolidge. Or maybe it’s not so complicated at all: I hate it. Guilty pleasure implies hierarchy, denotes shame, grants permission to allow the opinions of others to shape personal feelings around one’s own viewing preferences. I would like to propose that we release shame from the experience of consuming art that truly moves us. Why waste energy on feeling guilty about loving a film that brings you joy? What if—just as an experiment—we let the things we love lead us forward, lead us through?”

Bright Wall Dark Room

The Quiet Grief of Being Left Behind

by Mike Dlott

“On December 29, I opened my phone and stared at the message thread with Ben. A birthday text should have been simple. I typed a line, deleted it, and typed it again. I told myself to keep it light. I promised myself not to ask for anything.”

Chicago Story Press

🚨Announcements:

📢 Don’t Miss the 2026 Open Secrets Magazine Live Personal Storytelling Summit—where I will be on Blaise Allysen Kearsley ’s Identity Panel

Tickets are NOW ON SALE for personal storytelling summit Open Secrets Live 2026! The event will take place Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with a ticketed after party from 6-8 p.m., at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, 250 W. 95th Street, New York (95th and Broadway).

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From The Oxford American—2026 Home Double Issue: Call for Submissions

The Oxford American is now accepting pitches for our special Summer/Fall 2026 double issue dedicated to Home. It’s an idea as gloriously complicated as the South itself, and we’re interested in works across genres that tackle it from all angles. We think of home as our region, but also as our physical houses and apartments. Home can be our sanctuary, but also our cage. It can represent our connection to a community, and can be troubled by violence, displacement, and loss within that community. It’s deeply personal, but always political…

Learn More/Submit

📢 From The Shipman Agency : A Book Proposal Generator with Greg Mania

“In order to demystify this seemingly overwhelming task, I’m thrilled to offer the Book Proposal Generator. Beginning with an overview of the anatomy of the book proposal by looking at several different examples, this generator will be broken up into eight weekly sessions. Each week, we will be discussing and going over one element of the book proposal in detail…By the final session, each student will have a complete book proposal, and will be ready to take the next step on the path to publication.”

8 Sessions: Saturdays, April 4-May 23 12:00-2:00pm ET $500

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Elissa Altman at Kripalu: Permission—The new memoirist and the courage to create

Join award-winning author, Elissa Altman, as she teaches you how to marry writing to contemplation and create narrative art from your experience. You will:

Explore the creation of engaging personal storytelling and memoir.

Focus on overcoming ancient shame narratives and make meaning out of chaos.

See the truth and healing potential in your words.

Learn to move beyond the constraints of fear to a place of profound awareness that the stories we carry are ours and make us who we are. Come with a willingness to unravel issues of truth and permission on the page, and an acknowledgement that the impulse to tell one’s story must be honored.

March 27–29, 2026 Starting at $349

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 The Motherlode Retreat, April 26-30, Boyds Mill, Pennsylvania

Have you or someone you know found it challenging to write about your relationship with your mother? KindWrite Studio co-founder and award-winning writer and instructor Diana Friedman hosts The Motherlode Retreat, where we explore those messy and challenging relationships with our mothers and how to master writing about them.

At the Motherlode, we tackle this subject from various angles by exploring topics such as:

The Mother Wound. What is it, how does it manifest for us each, and how do we write about it?

How do unbalanced narratives from our mothers haunt us, and how do we move past them in our writing?

How can we bring our mothers to life on the page when we remain emotionally connected and activated by them?

How can we transform our mother-offspring experiences into powerful narratives?

Held at the Highlights Foundation, run by Boyd’s Mill, the retreat is located in a bucolic setting which offers fresh, healthy food, en suite private rooms, and plenty of trails and walks outdoors. You’ll receive professional writing instruction, build camaraderie with other writers, tuck into curated meals, and have sustained time to focus on your work.

The Motherlode Retreat is open to writers at all levels and working in all genres: memoir, fiction, poetry, plays, screenplays, as well as anyone seeking to use writing to explore their matrilineal relationship.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Prose Playground: EDITORS AND WRITERS with NYT Editor Peter Catapano and Guests: A Dynamic Conversation on the Art of the Essay

Join in on four intimate 2-hour conversations and essay writing instruction with Peter Catapano, a veteran New York Times editor and his guests: Margaret Renkl, Darcey Steinke Tim Kreider, and JoAnna Novak.



*Participants will be automatically entered to win a FREE EDIT OF AN ESSAY by Peter Catapano. One writer, weekly, has a chance to win!

Thursdays: March 19th-April 9th $149

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Off Assignment: “Writing the Book Proposal”

A book proposal must do the seemingly impossible: Pitch a project that doesn’t fully exist, while anchoring it in practical details like structure, audience, and timeline. It must function as sales document, project plan, and creative vision—all at once. How to craft such a thing?

This five-week Masters’ Series course, led by essayist and journalist Raksha Vasudevan and featuring guest authors Elisa Gabbert, Anni Liu, Noelle Falcis-Math, and Lauren Markham, will unpack why proposals matter, how publishers evaluate them, and how this strange hybrid document can actually support the creative process rather than stifle it. The course includes close readings, structured assignments, and sample proposals that led to book deals.

By the end, students will have a working draft or detailed outline of their proposal (25–35 pages, not including sample chapters), and a deeper sense of how to shape it into something that excites agents, editors, and themselves. Open to writers at any stage, this course is designed to transform the proposal from a daunting publishing requirement into a generative, guiding force for the book to come. Scholarships are available, and asynchronous participation is welcome.

Dates: Mondays July 14 - August 11, 7-9 p.m. EST.

Price: $400 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Writing Co-Lab: Peitho's Gift Writing Retreat in Crete, Greece

Join us for a week-long writing retreat at a lovely hotel on a quiet beach on the southern coast of Crete. Away from the crowds, Peitho’s Gift offers writers a peaceful place close to nature and steeped in history to connect with their creative spirit and partake in the joys of an intentional creative community. Your facilitators, Trish Fancher and Brian Gresko, will provide a structure designed to help you maximize your day’s productivity. The mornings are free for writing and enjoying the sea, while afternoons provide opportunities for socializing, and the day ends with writing salons and local delicacies.

Learn More/Apply

📢 Literary Liberation wants your workshop proposals!

Literary Liberation is looking for workshop proposals that crack open new worlds, sessions that make space for the voices this world tries to silence, and courses that remind us writing is both weapon and salve. Sounds like a place you want to share your expertise? Pitch your workshop to us!

Deadline: February 28, 2026

Propose a Workshop

📢 From Best American Essays Editor Kim Dana Kupperman : The Art & Practice of the Essay Workshop

Guided by Best American Essays series editor and award-winning author Kim Dana Kupperman, open the doors to the art and practice of the essay through an immersive, generative process of reading to write and reading to re-vision.

Dates: Mar 24, 2026 – Apr 14, 2026 View session dates & times Levels: Beginner, Intermediate Workshop Fee: $450 Workshop Duration: 12 hours over 4 sessions (Tuesdays, 1-4 pm ET) Workshop Location: Online Class Size: 8

Learn More/Register

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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