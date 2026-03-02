Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

How a Black-Market IVF Drug Deal Helped Heal My Marriage

by Angie Chuang

“It was that trying that got us through the trying. First, there was the news that because of our respective medical histories and ages, we’d need to go straight to IVF. As the bills, the drugs, the injections, the hormonal and physical side effects, the many doctor appointments, and more bills, racked up, we became consumed by stress and uncertainty — more separately than together.”

Narratively

Wyoming (an excerpt of Good Woman )

by Savala Nolan

“What I wanted was for him to fight. Physically. For me. I wanted him to observe my peril and respond, like a soldier. I craved a physical demonstration of my worth, his body the vessel and medium for the proof.”

Electric Literature

2016 vs. 2026: What a Difference a Date Makes

“I began filling out The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire the other day. I didn’t get far. ‘How old are you?’ was easy enough. I’m 96. But the next question stopped me cold: ‘Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind?’ There actually is another age that I return to from time to time—an age that changes from year to year. I look back a decade. When I’m feeling low, these visits with my former self can put my head in a different, better place.”

Oldster

Issey Miyake

by Akshi Singh

“I jettisoned the association between Lacan and Issey Miyake. But psychoanalysis loves a good comeback. I have seen the faces of psychoanalysts light up when they say the German word nachträglichkeit, or its French translation, après-coup. I understand the appeal – these are elegant ways of appreciating how the sweeping searchlight of hindsight can attribute meaning to encounters that in the moment of their unfolding felt insignificant, or a mere expression of chance. And so, when I fell in love with a very stylish man and one day he wore the most extraordinary shirt, I paid attention.”

Granta

How ‘Heated Rivalry’ Thawed the Chill Between My Father and Me

By David Samuel Levinson

“When one of the characters finally said what he had been holding back — said it plainly, without irony or retreat — my father made a small sound. A breath, maybe. His hand tightened on the armrest as if he needed something solid. After the episode ended, the room felt altered. ‘I didn’t know,’ he said at last. ‘Didn’t know what?’ I asked. ‘What it was like,’ he said. ‘For you.’”

New York Times/Modern Love

Love Can Look Like Anything, Even Marriage

by Josh Gondelman

“I am not defending the institution of marriage against people who have found it oppressive in the past, or consider the idea of it stifling to their future. Insomuch as I feel defensive at all it’s on account of how unpleasant the people who are ardent about defending the ‘traditional’ marriage make it sound. The enemy of stability isn’t progress; it’s regression. I love my wife. And I’m thrilled she can have her own bank account and kept her last name. And I’m also happy to open the jars.”

Playboy

I Got You

by Ellen Skirvin

“Our home became a revolving door. I tried to be polite but never engaged with the foster kids any more than I had to. Every time I came home, I was worried I’d find a new boy there. As time went on, my mom became addicted to caring for people. She managed a book club at a nearby prison, clipped the toenails of a widower up the street, stocked the hospice clinic with mini doughnuts and fresh-cut roses. Dad went along with whatever she wanted. I resented them both for choosing good deeds over me and moved away as soon as I was old enough.”

The Sun

How I found my way to my faith as a ‘bad’ Muslim woman

by Sanobar Sabah

“That was the day I was certain I wasn’t the problem – the day I decided to stop wearing the hijab. My relationship with my faith dwindled. However, one thing never changed for me – my attraction to the month of Ramadan. People like me are judged in my community – we are mocked for suddenly becoming religious once a year. I find music spiritual, I stopped observing hijab years ago, I am inconsistent with my prayers, I wouldn’t mind showing my legs at work but avoided clicking pictures in them, I dressed up differently when I went out with my husband but wore traditional attire in our social gatherings – did I really have the right to truly relish Ramadan?”

Substack

An Ex-Immigrant Who Can’t Stop Dreaming About Flying Back

by Harshini Rajachander

“Days may pass without me thinking about America or missing my American life.

But America is too good at making itself known without anyone else’s help. Movies, TV, books, newspapers. It is impossible, I realize, to escape the messaging. Even social media is awash with American content, no matter the number of times I clear my data and tell Big Tech Not-To-Track.”

Adelaide Literary

how to get a reputation

“Drew’s left a rolled tube sock in the exterior door as promised, and I find Jack waiting for me. I don’t have a plan for what I’ll do, beyond knowing I won’t go all the way, not before mutually declaratory love at least, but I am open to facing my fear of the penis.”

Sneaker Wave

How A Mentor Kept My Book Alive

by Jason Prokowiew

“My ‘I’m giving up’ call to Alysia was meant to be as much an apology for wasting her time with War Boys as it was a beaten down writer’s final scream into the void. I barely got the words ‘I think I’m giving up on War Boys’ out of my mouth when Alysia started doing one of the things she does very well: instills her students with a belief in themselves, a sense of confidence that was nearly depleted in me then.”

Brevity

If Even Crocodiles Can Shed Tears, Why Can't I?

“Exiting the cinema in Rouen—the French town where I lived in Normandy back in 2001 with my mother and sister—I sat in the back of the car, quietly weeping away long after the credits had rolled. The movie had been released in spring, and I resisted the hype for a long time. I now see the serendipity that it found me on that gloomy November evening.”

The Queer Love Project

Miscalculating the Gravity of My Situation

by Phyllis Unterschuetz

“Water has a specific gravity of 1.0. You calculate specific gravity by dividing the density of the substance by the density of water. Objects with a specific gravity higher than 1.0, like bone and muscle, will sink in water. On the other hand, objects with a specific gravity less than 1.0, like fat, will float. Maybe forever.”

This essay won first place in Tell Your Story 's Spring 2023 contest and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

Medium/Tell Your Story

My Friend Chose Medical Aid In Dying And It Was A Good Death.

by Frances Scott

“My friend chose medical aid in dying. Her friends, children, and grandchildren got to have her for a year after her cancer diagnosis. It was a year to remember. She left us all with a strength in our grief because of the courage she carried until the end. We all miss her, but we also have peace with her death.”

HuffPost Personal

First Bites

by Karen Lindell

“Every single time, I had to relearn how to take, and truly taste, first bites—but without the benefit of a baby’s innocent mind. No longer could I be 6 months old and blissfully unaware of calories and grams of sugar. The voices in my head yowled, “This food is good; that food is bad,” etching even deeper grooves into my disordered brain that I had to erase. I ate many meals and snacks during my hospital stays, which lasted from 30 days to six months. The first bites were always the most difficult. And the most glorious.”

Open Secrets

How Alysia Liu Reminds Me Why I Skate

by Erin McLeod

“I also remember developing a practice of chewing food and spitting it out in order to not gain weight. On Sunday nights, during off-ice practice, I made sure, like all the other girls, to strip down to only my beige-toned tights and sports bra before stepping on the dreaded scale. Some girls would remove jewelry. When I read that one of Liu’s rules for her comeback was “No one's going to starve me or tell me what I can and can't eat,” I internally cheered.”

Touch of Allright

Finding Queer Joy

by Rachel Brook

“Suddenly, Queer Brewing is all over the place. It makes me wonder, can you bottle queer joy? Can it be captured, canned, or kegged, then tapped and poured whenever you need a fresh draught? I know what I’d put in: The posts my friends send me from Sapphic Sandwich, Autostraddle, them. Sometimes I’ve already seen them, but that is not the point. Gender-neutral hairdressing. Turning up to dates in identical outfits.

Shirts, but no sleeves; this is the era of the gay little vest.”

Bi Women Quarterly

📢 Don’t Miss the 2026 Open Secrets Magazine Live Personal Storytelling Summit—where I will be on Blaise Allysen Kearsley ’s Identity Panel

Tickets are NOW ON SALE for personal storytelling summit Open Secrets Live 2026! The event will take place Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with a ticketed after party from 6-8 p.m., at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, 250 W. 95th Street, New York (95th and Broadway).

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Narratively Academy , Verifying Family Lore

Brad Scriber spent two decades fact-checking articles for National Geographic magazine. In this two-hour seminar, he’ll provide an overview of how you can—and can’t—effectively fact-check family stories.

Thursday March 12, 7pm ET $75

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 The Motherlode Retreat, April 26-30, Boyds Mill, Pennsylvania

Have you or someone you know found it challenging to write about your relationship with your mother? KindWrite Studio co-founder and award-winning writer and instructor Diana Friedman hosts The Motherlode Retreat, where we explore those messy and challenging relationships with our mothers and how to master writing about them.

At the Motherlode, we tackle this subject from various angles by exploring topics such as:

The Mother Wound. What is it, how does it manifest for us each, and how do we write about it?

How do unbalanced narratives from our mothers haunt us, and how do we move past them in our writing?

How can we bring our mothers to life on the page when we remain emotionally connected and activated by them?

How can we transform our mother-offspring experiences into powerful narratives?

Held at the Highlights Foundation, run by Boyd’s Mill, the retreat is located in a bucolic setting which offers fresh, healthy food, en suite private rooms, and plenty of trails and walks outdoors. You’ll receive professional writing instruction, build camaraderie with other writers, tuck into curated meals, and have sustained time to focus on your work.

The Motherlode Retreat is open to writers at all levels and working in all genres: memoir, fiction, poetry, plays, screenplays, as well as anyone seeking to use writing to explore their matrilineal relationship.

Learn More/Sign Up



In this workshop you’ll learn how to take personal experiences and use them to reflect on and/or argue a larger point. We’ll discuss a selection of personal essays to see what works and why. We’ll talk about the advantages of a personal essay over a reported piece and what lengths work best for different purposes. We’ll also discuss how to pitch an idea.

SATURDAY MARCH 21 1PM-4pm ET via Zoom $275

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Small Helpings: A Food and Memoir Workshop with Abigail Thomas & Darien Gee

What do we remember when we eat the food we love? What do we create for ourselves — and for others — one meal at a time?

​In this intimate, generative workshop, bestselling memoirist Abigail Thomas and award-winning author Darien Gee invite you to write short, vivid micro memoirs drawn from meals, kitchens, and the people who gathered around them. We’ll explore how food carries memory, how family and friendship live inside ordinary moments, and how nourishment extends far beyond the plate. ​For writers at any level who want to turn food and memory into lasting work.

Saturday, March 28, 2026 | 1-5 pm ET $150

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Writing Co-Lab: Peitho's Gift Writing Retreat in Crete, Greece

Join us for a week-long writing retreat at a lovely hotel on a quiet beach on the southern coast of Crete. Away from the crowds, Peitho’s Gift offers writers a peaceful place close to nature and steeped in history to connect with their creative spirit and partake in the joys of an intentional creative community. Your facilitators, Trish Fancher and Brian Gresko, will provide a structure designed to help you maximize your day’s productivity. The mornings are free for writing and enjoying the sea, while afternoons provide opportunities for socializing, and the day ends with writing salons and local delicacies.

Learn More/Apply

📢 Literary Liberation wants your workshop proposals!

Literary Liberation is looking for workshop proposals that crack open new worlds, sessions that make space for the voices this world tries to silence, and courses that remind us writing is both weapon and salve. Sounds like a place you want to share your expertise? Pitch your workshop to us!

Deadline: February 28, 2026

Propose a Workshop

📢 From Best American Essays Editor Kim Dana Kupperman : The Art & Practice of the Essay Workshop

Guided by Best American Essays series editor and award-winning author Kim Dana Kupperman, open the doors to the art and practice of the essay through an immersive, generative process of reading to write and reading to re-vision.

Dates: Mar 24, 2026 – Apr 14, 2026 View session dates & times Levels: Beginner, Intermediate Workshop Fee: $450 Workshop Duration: 12 hours over 4 sessions (Tuesdays, 1-4 pm ET) Workshop Location: Online Class Size: 8

Learn More/Register

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

