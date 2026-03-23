Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Delia Lloyd's avatar
Delia Lloyd
11h

Yeah, I just dropped everything to read about the therapist sleeping with her patient...

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Susanna Donato's avatar
Susanna Donato
36m

Thank you for sharing my Ani DiFranco essay! Honored to be among all these other great ones here and at marchxness.com - for a few more days.

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2 replies by Sari Botton and others
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