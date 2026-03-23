Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

Clockwise from top left: From Electric Literature, photo by Hoi An and Da Nang Photographer on Unsplash; From Granta, image via Alamy; From Oldster, photo courtesy of the author; From LitHub, Der Jungbrunnen (fountain of youth) by Lucas Cranach.

Essays from Partner Publications…

Obliscence

by Veronica Vo

“My mother wanted me to be different from her, to be better. Evidence of this pleased her, such as my living alone, traveling alone, even an ability to read music. Similarities between us upset her, like poor eyesight, gray hair, a fear of driving.”

Electric Literature

Transference in the Afternoon

by Jesse Barron

“The more we talked, though, the more it seemed like Pollack was struggling as much as I was to explain his motives. He knew fragments of the answer. He knew how the rules of the APA applied to the timeline of events. He knew how the courts might view sexual contact in the office. He knew the right terms: enactment, regression, supervision, boundary, transference. But there were two parts of himself that never seemed to integrate—he had stopped seeing Kling in order to devote himself to his family, then filed a lawsuit which subjected his family to the glare of the tabloids. In one of our last conversations, I told Pollack how frustrating I found this. ‘I’m going to make a suggestion you may not like,’ I told him. ‘Which is that I don’t think you fully understand this part of the story either.’”

Granta

Reclaiming My Roti

by Viney Kirpal

“When my rotator cuff tore, I couldn’t roll a roti. That loss—perhaps small to some—broke something in me. It wasn’t just about food. It was about pride, identity, agency, and joy. When you’ve spent a lifetime using your arms without thought, the absence of that kind of mobility feels like an amputation of ease itself. The shock isn’t momentary—it renews with every small task.”

Oldster

When the Fountain Runs Dry: On Aging, Immortality and the Illusion of Everlasting Youth

“Five months after her terminal diagnosis, I am living in a hotel in Portland, Oregon for the month with my dad and my mother so she can partake in their Medical Aid in Dying program. I am answering an email from my publishing team about possibly changing the title of my novel. The Fountain might not be great for Google-abilty, I’m told, being such a common word and all. I am confirming a wheelchair delivery via text with our newly assigned hospice nurse. My dad is sorting dinner and my mother is with him in the adjoining room next door. She has one week to live until her chosen death day. I do the mental math and realize that by this time next year my book will be out, that she will have been gone for a whole year and both things feel impossible to me right now. Unreal.”

LitHub

Essays from around the web…

My Season of Ativan: Both of my parents were in hospice, on opposite coasts. Then I found out that I had breast cancer.

By Amanda Peet

“I admire people who can sit with uncertainty in matters of life and death. I’m not one of them. I suck at mindfulness. I run scenarios, even for minor matters that are not exactly my business and hard to predict—like whether some entitled little lax bro is going to break my daughter’s heart. I know that worrying is a waste of time and that it has no bearing on probability, but I can’t help it. A therapist once gave me wise counsel during a bout of insomnia: thinking is not your friend.”

The New Yorker

The World Is an Easier Place Without You In It

by Karen Shepard

“What you have seemed consistently interested in is focusing your attention on me, or Emmett and me, or Lucy and me. I can’t divide things that way; I think of my family as a whole. I want you to be part of the whole, not something that works to divide it. I’ve never wanted to exclude you from it. I am who I am because of you. I’ve always hoped that you’d find my family a warm and nurturing and desirable place to be. I’ve always hoped my happiness would bring you happiness.”

The Paris Review

How Sunita Williams became the star of the 2026 Kerala Literature Festival

by Akshaya Pillai

“I listen closely for anything that would explain why, at a literature festival where novelists had flown in from careful geographies of solitude, an astronaut with no book to sign is the star attraction. Have we assembled in Kerala’s 38-degree heat to fall in love with space again, like children pleading for a new pack of glow-in-the-dark stickers? Perhaps we are hoping Williams can give us some hint as to why we are here in the first place, sealed inside this one lone blue spinning home.”

The Nod

The Shape Of A Girl

by Aastha

“I didn’t grow up thinking I was autistic. I grew up thinking I was difficult. That I asked too much, felt too much, needed too much. So I shrank. Twirled my hair into knots. Picked my fingers raw. Spoke only when I knew I’d be right. My brother’s autism was seen. Mine was absorbed. His came with therapies. Mine came with silence.”

Motley Bloom

Deconstructing Paradise

by Deanne Stillman

“Several years ago at dusk, I was coming home from a baseball game at Dodger Stadium, turning left at the well-traveled Venice intersection of Rose and Hampton. As I completed the turn, I heard a blood-curdling scream, and I looked to my left as I hit the brakes. A rusted-out Pontiac—’70s, I knew right away—was turning east on Rose. A girl was hanging onto the wide-open rear passenger door. 'My babies,' she screamed. 'My babies!'”

Los Angeles Times

The Toughest Age

By Roberta Holland

“When your daughter turns nine you will look at every boy, every man with smoldering suspicion. You will reject sleepover requests from all but the most trusted of her friends. Build a firewall around her childish ways.”

SmokeLong Quarterly

Unraveling the Puzzle of the Two Paintings My Mother Gifted Me Upon Her Death

by Eleanor Anstruther

“So given that light, The Two Sisters and Owl Steals Baby are right in keeping. Here you are, darling; in my death I deliver another two cryptic crossword clues for you to figure out and decide that I loved you, which I know she did, and that I tried to protect you, which I know she didn’t. As if the entire thing was a Sunday morning puzzle, and not a life-ruining box of complex PTSD that I have had to unpack and made sense of. It’s hard not to feel that she didn’t care. It’s easy to surmise that her complex desire to stay in the dark trumped everything. I know that throughout almost all of my 54 years with her, she neither saw nor heard me, and these two paintings sum that up. But luckily for both of us, her legacy of message wasn’t the end.”

Open Secrets Magazine

Community Attic

by Penny Nolte

“Now, back on the main floor, I savor the familiar smell of mothballs competing with perfume and pipe smoke, fragrances that cling lovingly to objects last used so many years ago. The building shelters personal and community mementoes and lessons. At the same time, it is an active construction zone and ongoing art installation. One could spend a lifetime here and never know all the stories it holds.”

Academy of the Heart & Mind

I Know You're Going to Look at Me That Way: On Ani DiFranco's "You Had Time"

by Susanna Donato

“‘You Had Time’ does something essential for a sad song: it’s impossible to hear it without surfacing your own heartbreak. Writing about it, I’ve found myself putting words to why two people I once loved very much decided not to love me anymore. The stumbling keyboard at the beginning provides, as advertised, time to consider the pain of an off-key relationship. And you can do a lot of thinking in two and a half minutes.”

March XNess

🚨Announcements:

📢 Don’t Miss the 2026 Open Secrets Magazine Live Personal Storytelling Summit—where I will be on Blaise Allysen Kearsley ’s Identity Panel

Tickets are NOW ON SALE for personal storytelling summit Open Secrets Live 2026! The event will take place Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with a ticketed after party from 6-8 p.m., at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, 250 W. 95th Street, New York (95th and Broadway).

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Narratively Academy , Launching a Book Without a Big PR Budget: March 28

Writing a book—that’s the fun part. Meanwhile, the word “marketing” sends a shiver down the spine of many a creative writer. But it doesn’t have to. This three-hour seminar, led by novelist Namrata Poddar, will guide you through the many pathways to launch a book, especially for early career writers who have neither a large platform nor the access to a big budget to pay for promotion services.

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📢 From The Oxford American—2026 Home Double Issue: Call for Submissions

The Oxford American is now accepting pitches for our special Summer/Fall 2026 double issue dedicated to Home. It’s an idea as gloriously complicated as the South itself, and we’re interested in works across genres that tackle it from all angles. We think of home as our region, but also as our physical houses and apartments. Home can be our sanctuary, but also our cage. It can represent our connection to a community, and can be troubled by violence, displacement, and loss within that community. It’s deeply personal, but always political…

Learn More/Submit

📢 From The Shipman Agency : A Book Proposal Generator with Greg Mania

“In order to demystify this seemingly overwhelming task, I’m thrilled to offer the Book Proposal Generator. Beginning with an overview of the anatomy of the book proposal by looking at several different examples, this generator will be broken up into eight weekly sessions. Each week, we will be discussing and going over one element of the book proposal in detail…By the final session, each student will have a complete book proposal, and will be ready to take the next step on the path to publication.”

8 Sessions: Saturdays, April 4-May 23 12:00-2:00pm ET $500

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📢 From Elissa Altman at Kripalu: Permission—The new memoirist and the courage to create

Join award-winning author, Elissa Altman, as she teaches you how to marry writing to contemplation and create narrative art from your experience. You will:

Explore the creation of engaging personal storytelling and memoir.

Focus on overcoming ancient shame narratives and make meaning out of chaos.

See the truth and healing potential in your words.

Learn to move beyond the constraints of fear to a place of profound awareness that the stories we carry are ours and make us who we are. Come with a willingness to unravel issues of truth and permission on the page, and an acknowledgement that the impulse to tell one’s story must be honored.

March 27–29, 2026 Starting at $349

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📢 From Sneaker Wave Magazine: Keeping Your Story In Balance April 16th

Join sneaker wave magazine on Thursday, April 16, at 5 pm pacific time / 8 pm eastern time for a 90-minute live course on “Keeping Your Story in Balance.” All four of our editors will teach from examples in the magazine, their work, and other beloved texts demonstrating how to balance exposition, scene, and summary, and when to break for reflection.

Participants will leave the class with actionable tools for how to revise and structure their own work for greater clarity and impact.

Buy Tickets Now!

Learn More/Get Tickets

📢 The Motherlode Retreat, April 26-30, Boyds Mill, Pennsylvania

Have you or someone you know found it challenging to write about your relationship with your mother? KindWrite Studio co-founder and award-winning writer and instructor Diana Friedman hosts The Motherlode Retreat, where we explore those messy and challenging relationships with our mothers and how to master writing about them.

At the Motherlode, we tackle this subject from various angles by exploring topics such as:

The Mother Wound. What is it, how does it manifest for us each, and how do we write about it?

How do unbalanced narratives from our mothers haunt us, and how do we move past them in our writing?

How can we bring our mothers to life on the page when we remain emotionally connected and activated by them?

How can we transform our mother-offspring experiences into powerful narratives?

Held at the Highlights Foundation, run by Boyd’s Mill, the retreat is located in a bucolic setting which offers fresh, healthy food, en suite private rooms, and plenty of trails and walks outdoors. You’ll receive professional writing instruction, build camaraderie with other writers, tuck into curated meals, and have sustained time to focus on your work.

The Motherlode Retreat is open to writers at all levels and working in all genres: memoir, fiction, poetry, plays, screenplays, as well as anyone seeking to use writing to explore their matrilineal relationship.

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📢 From Off Assignment: “Writing Queerness”

As queer writers, we are often writing against normative narratives…So, what do we want to write towards? What are the constricting stories and expectations that we can release to forge our own queer literary paths? How do we write in alignment with our own power, experience, and desire? How do we resource the queer imagination to create our stories? In this course — led by Joss Lake and with visits from guest authors Benedict Nguyễn, Andrea Lawlor, Zefyr Lisowski, and Denne Michele Norris — we will identify tropes and flattening narratives that hold us back, and examine techniques and strategies towards empowerment on the page. We’ll explore how we can use our own lived experience in our fiction and non-fiction, getting at the texture of our own queer communities and relationships. We’ll look at forces that work on the queer imagination, including elements of myth, horror, and fantasy, and how to weave them into literary fiction. And we’ll dive into bringing queer relationships onto the page in their messiness and eros. The course is an invitation to step into your authenticity as a queer writer.

Dates: Mondays: Mondays: April 6-27 // 7 - 9:30 p.m. EST

Price: $420 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

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📢 From Writing Co-Lab: Peitho's Gift Writing Retreat in Crete, Greece

Join us for a week-long writing retreat at a lovely hotel on a quiet beach on the southern coast of Crete. Away from the crowds, Peitho’s Gift offers writers a peaceful place close to nature and steeped in history to connect with their creative spirit and partake in the joys of an intentional creative community. Your facilitators, Trish Fancher and Brian Gresko, will provide a structure designed to help you maximize your day’s productivity. The mornings are free for writing and enjoying the sea, while afternoons provide opportunities for socializing, and the day ends with writing salons and local delicacies.

Learn More/Apply

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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