Essays from Partner Publications…

Clockwise from top left: From Electric Literature, photo by Lucas van Oort on Unsplash; From LitHub, cyclists; From Oldster, illustration by Peter Moore; From Orion, photo by Alicia J. Rose.

Masking My Autism Made Me Sick

by Sarah Jane Cody

“For almost four years, I had also battled a chronic illness that evaded medical diagnosis. Persistent pains, continual fatigue, nausea, and a variety of mysterious, hard-to-explain symptoms vied for dominance of my body. After countless tests in which my body was probed like an alien’s resulted in nothing, my doctors had one-by-one given up, dubbing me “overly sensitive,” as if I was merely imagining my symptoms. Or worse: as if it was my fault.”

Electric Literature

What Being a Professional Athlete Taught Me About Writing—and What It Didn’t

by James Hamilton Hibbard

“Gradually, I realized not only that the playing field was far from level, but that I had interests which went beyond cycling. The version of who I wanted to become wasn’t someone who was obsessed with their own performance and recovery, but rather I aspired in some small way to create something of meaning and beauty. After I stopped racing, I began graduate school to study German philosophy, but it was always writing and literature which had been my real love, and I left my PhD program and began to work in marketing while pursuing writing.”

LitHub

This Is Your Brain on Oldsterhood

By Peter Moore

“I read a scientific study that says Boomer brains aren’t just draining. Au contraire. They are practically brimming over with emotional intelligence, crystallized intelligence, conscientiousness, emotional stability, and agreeableness. It changed how I look at myself.”

Oldster

Double Take: Are people crying Bigfoot when it’s really a bear?

by Jeff VanderMeer

“I’m zealous about the fact that we don’t need Bigfoot populating the wilderness to find the natural world mysterious and marvelous. The bears often mistaken for cryptids, for example, already exist and capture our imagination for very good reasons.”

Orion

Essays from around the web…

A Day at the Museum

By Michael Cannistraci

“The security guards at the Museum of Natural History had pinned my student to the marble floor. Four overweight museum guards against one skinny guy from Uzbekistan—it didn’t seem fair. He was too drunk to start a fight, but then again, he shouldn’t have tried to dance with the dinosaur.”

The Missouri Review

Salad Days

by Amy Losak

“Ma was an avid observer of small moments. She had the poet’s eye for finding magic in mundanity, such as a generous helping of diner salad and a cleansing cup of tea. A booth worn and dimpled from constant use. Her five senses were always vibrating. But I was always in a rush – eager to be ‘somewhere else.’ Why, I have no idea. She savored, I stinted. She strolled, I sprinted. We had so much to say to each other. I don’t remember what we talked about. I wonder now if I truly heard her then. But Ma always listened. She always paid attention.”

Certain Age Magazine

Inside Was The Present Where Young Boys Die

by Kathy Smith

“Fifty of us walked, fingertip to gloved fingertip, through the sodden snow, looking for anything out of place: a mound of shapes, a candy wrapper, the body of a thirteen-year-old boy. Our footprints left wavering lines behind us. We didn’t speak. And if we glanced at each other, it was quick and desperate. This was the fourth day of searching. It was March 8th, my daughter’s twelfth birthday, and the missing boy was a student at her middle school.”

Hippocampus Magazine

The Way it Worked

by Sue Dickman

“The way it worked was that seven months later, I came home, and although we had emailed daily in addition to the expensive weekly phone calls, we did not know each other in many fundamental ways and had to meet each other all over again. The way it worked was that he was still twenty-three years older and still not divorced and still had joint custody of his teenage daughters, one of whom hated me on sight. The way it worked was that despite all of the above, I would have moved in with him, but he wasn’t ready to move in with me, and given the speed of everything, I couldn’t really argue.”

Short Reads

Life isn’t about what we lose. It’s about what we keep

“The things I keep tell stories that I won’t be able to tell when I’m gone, too. They reveal what was important to the people who came before us — a concert they loved, a job offer they were proud of, a milestone they celebrated, like buying a home. Holding on to these objects is my way of keeping everyone here just a little bit longer. I hope they don’t mind.”

WBUR/Cognoscenti

Blankie: A Tragedy

By Pia Hinckle

“Blankie had been dozing there in the sun, but ‘wash’ was a word so alarming that they cracked open one pink rosebud satin eye to take a look around. They had seen what “washing” had done to other linens. They left Pia’s room full of themselves and came back empty, reset, and wiped clean of their smells and their memories.”

Words & Water

Doctors Expected My Son To Die. In My Rush To Prove Them Wrong, I Made A Serious Error.

by Janet Funk

“We had private health insurance at the time. I didn’t open a single medical bill until after we were home for a couple months. The outrageous numbers seemed fake — like I would pay them with Monopoly money. I chose to believe that they hadn’t been submitted to insurance yet. Medical debt is the number one reason why people become bankrupt and lose their homes in this country. It’s crushing to come home with a sick baby, and have to wait on hold with the hospital to get on a payment plan. This is one more reason I felt like a failure.”

HuffPost Personal

Colors of Masculinity

by Khushboo Jain

“What I was not prepared for was being molested by male children, aged between 7-8 to about 14-15 years, who targeted my said body parts as I walked to the temple, in the temple and towards the ground where Lathmar Holi was to be played in the evening. As they targeted me, I could not help but wonder what kind of early sexualisation and ideas of masculinity we are exposing and pushing these children towards. When we bay for the blood of a young person for rape, saying if you are old enough to rape, you are old enough to be hanged, do we ever pause to check where and how we went wrong as a society in raising the young?”

Substack

Free Range Kids, Grown Up

by Asher J. Mongomery

“The children of Old Seminole Heights were frequently picked up from school together, often spending evenings and late nights together as a neighborhood family of sorts. . . . While the houses of each family served as bases for food and security, the streets and spaces between the homes were where we felt fully and freely responsible for ourselves and our own safety.”

The Harvard Crimson

The Aspens Quaked Their Whispers in the Wind,

by Will Cole

“Later, I sneak Amber into the hotel room that my office booked for one. My ears tingle as we change, our backs turned in modesty, my body sensing her body. Neither of us wears the unsexy Mormon undergarments anymore; her secular pajamas expose her shoulders, most of her thighs. My jammies are a baggy T-shirt and gym shorts. I climb into the soft king-size bed, thinking nothing of two straight women under one comforter. That’s not weird, right? Raymond and I use separate blankets, but he runs hot, I run cold.”

Portland Review

