Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

***Thanks to everyone who suggested personal essays in the comments of last week’s crowd-sourced edition of Memoir Monday! Lots of great recommendations in here:

Going forward, for various practical reasons, I’m going to use this stock art for Memoir Monday instead of art from essays. vector/Getty Images

Essays from Partner Publications…

My Absolutely Chaotic Adventures at Sea During the Summer of 1984

by Andrew Printer

“This was the summer of 1984. Dominic and I were 20. Tom was in his late 40s, ex-Royal Navy, tight and wiry like a featherweight fighter, with a bashed-in boxer’s nose. We’d met him in Athens while we were sleeping rough by the port. One night, he burst out of the Plum Pudding Pub, a way station for captains and crew, belting a sea shanty, tripped over our belongings and fell face-first into a bush. We helped him up. He launched into a far-fetched saga involving buoys, knots and his need for extra hands to get his yacht to the Atlantic. We said yes before he could change his mind. By the next afternoon, we were on a ferry to Kusadasi on the Turkish coast, all expenses paid. I was thrilled — one step further from home.”

Narratively

Running Behind

by Stephanie Wambugu

“I began analysis to sort out certain ideas I had about my parents and to address the sudden oppressive fear of dying that overtook me when I turned twenty-five years old. I was also a bit worried that once my novel was published, people I knew would read it and come away thinking I was a crazy person or a sexual deviant, or both. I explained all of this to my analyst during our early sessions, hoping we would go through my list of concerns in a straightforward and efficient way, not realizing that this wasn’t at all how the process would work. Instead of focusing on my stated motivations for beginning treatment, I spent a great deal of time in these conversations thinking about, and apologizing for, my chronic lateness.”

Granta

Observations from Inside Immigration Court

by Laurie Lathem

“ICE regularly detains people in these very hallways, often violently separating children from their parents. It doesn’t matter if the judge has granted a continuance, or if there is no history of arrest—according to official records, more than 70% of those held by ICE nationwide have no criminal record. People leave the courts jubilant that a judge has granted them more time to make their cases, only to be taken by ICE in the hallway.”

Electric Literature

Raising Mom

by Melanie Chartoff

“We watched our mother mature—into her own woman rather than our abusive father’s beleaguered wife. She went through many phases—beginning with attending Co-Dependents Anonymous meetings, which helped her immeasurably. Her anxiety disorder lessened. We noticed her voice changing and lowering as she moved through a new kind of puberty.”

Oldster

How Writing Helped Me Heal After a Trauma

By Grace Spulak

“On June 4, 2015, I was sexually assaulted and nearly murdered. I went to bed in the evening, the way I always did. I read. I turned out my lamp. In the dark, I listened to the train in the distance, the one that rumbled past every night at ten-thirty. I woke in a hospital two days later with no memory of what had happened to me, in a body that I could no longer make work. ‘Someone broke into your house and attacked you,’ a nervous-faced resident told me. She was young. Maybe unaccustomed to giving bad news.”

LitHub

Essays from around the web…

I Never Stopped Wanting a Mother

By Leslie Vooris

“In 2009 my adoptive mother had been gone for nearly ten years. I had learned how to live without her, but not how to stop wanting a mother. I was living in New York City in an apartment with a radiator that ticked all hours of the day. I’d been sitting at my kitchen table, looking up at the clock above the stove blinking 12:00 a.m., when I realized it had been a decade since she’d been gone. Her death awakened the ache I had carried inside me since childhood — and it only grew sharper.”

Dame Magazine

Homecomings: I was invited to go back to my high school to talk about my work and was asked about despair. The students surprised me and I surprised myself.

by Alexander Chee

“I didn’t know what was possible for me back then, when I was 17, but I was trying to learn what was possible and how to change what I feared, to have more of the life I wanted. I was learning how to live. Most of my life in this country when I think about it has been spent trying to keep myself and those I love safe from violence because of who we are and who we love. Much has changed, but that remains at the core of what I am still doing. That I was even invited back and treated with this kind of respect tells me that for all the hate being summoned back right now, we still live in the changed world, the one that has marshaled so much venom.”

The Querent

My Father and the Mushrooms: For decades, my dad was consumed by alcoholism and anger. I hoped psychedelic therapy could change him.

by John O’connor

“My father was psychedelically naïve, as unlikely a psychonaut as there ever was, a man who never took a puff of the “catnip” making the cocktail-party rounds in the ’70s and who once grounded me for a month after finding a roach in my corduroys. His decision, in 2023, to agree to psychedelic-assisted therapy may have been a desperation lob, one that seemed to raise, in his mind, the possibility of a reconciliation with my sisters.”

NYMag/Intelligencer

I Wrote a Polyamory Memoir. You’ve Probably Never Heard of Me

by Deepa Paul

“Most importantly, I categorically declined all press requests to include my partners in photo shoots and interviews. ‘Your book stands on its own. Your writing speaks for itself,’ my husband said. ‘Why do they need a man’s voice to legitimize a woman’s story?’ When West’s husband, musician Ahamefule Olou, sent a scathing email to Slate journalist Scaachi Koul for her profile of West, the public crashout made me glad to have decided on these boundaries in advance.”

Open Secrets Magazine

A Trip to the Land of Disability

by Rona Maynard

“Walking is my gym and my chapel, both locomotion and devotion. I like it fast but pause for oddities and marvels--two insects fighting to the death at my feet, a love note painted overnight on a planter at the liquor store. I don't know where I am until I've walked the place, whether it's my home for the weekend somewhere new or my neighborhood of more than 20 years. Nothing ever stays the same for long. I smile at a baby in a pram. Next thing I know, he's pedaling a tricycle.”

Amazement Seeker

Origin Stream

By Rachel Greenley

“Once, a black bear also ambled by. I knew he was an adolescent by his walk. He walked just like my teen children—part bravado, part insecurity. I stood watching, realizing there was an entire world that lived in the woods mostly unseen. Like the salmon under the surface.”

Passages North

What I Was Thinking at the Lunch Table

by Brian Levy

“My brimming eyes wandered. To the Sunkist fruit snacks I wanted to apply as chewy press-on fingernails. To the Japanese kids’ dark boxes filled with neat, colorful compositions of vegetables, fish, rice, and things I didn’t recognize. To Timmy Lee Edmond’s cafeteria pizza, which he sauced, to my shock, with ketchup. Timmy was a new arrival from England, and I assumed it was customary, or at least acceptable, to put ketchup on pizza in the faraway place that had given him his accent and his red mullet. He was the epitome of what I called, in my head and to my sister, a “Ketchup Kid”: pale-faced with semi-permanent pink condiment stains about the corners of the lips. One day, our feet touched under the table, accidentally, and then we tapped them together a few more times, on purpose, sharing tight-lipped smiles.”

Formal Assignment

Becoming a Viral Poet Ruined My Idea of Love

by Ava Pauline Emilione

“When Seeley returned thoroughly sunburnt from Ecuador that fall, we began to plan our future together. Seeley bought a 1998 Toyota 4 Runner for us to travel the country in. I saved up some money and quit my unfulfilling post-grad job in finance to go with them. We went from calling each other 'boyfriends,' to 'partners,' to unofficial 'wives.' Throughout our numerous adventures—like a two-month long road trip from New York to Los Angeles and volunteering on organic farms together—I learned that the English language has limits. The way Seeley holds me at night, extends kindness to my family and friends, and affirms my non-binary identity defies language. When I asked my mother what she thought of Seeley, she only said, 'Well, they’re your person.’”

The Queer Love Project

Resilience in the City of Ghosts

“Jazz surges over my body, stealing the air from my lungs. It catches in my throat, in a gasp suspended between grief and joy. I want the music to cleanse me—baptize me of the ghosts hanging heavy on my body, slowly eating me alive.”

Eclectica

Artful: How To Navigate 1591.7 Centimeters

by C. Zhang

“My neighbor seems kind. He cleans the sink and always smiles at me shyly when we mix up our spoons in the same slot on the drying rack. Isn’t it an intimacy, being unable to distinguish between our own forks and the forks of a near stranger?”

Split Lip Magazine

I Wanted To Know My Brother Better. When He Died, I Realized a Painful Truth

by Alyson Pomerantz

“A blue breathing tube emerged from my brother’s mouth like a tentacle. My mother had died years earlier, and what that experience had taught me was that when a family member is on the edge of death, you don’t leave anything unsaid. But with my brother, it was different. I couldn’t explain to him my biggest fear—that I had never truly known him.”

Newsweek

Northern Waters

by Cristina Olivetti

“I slipped into the tub and pressed myself against the white porcelain. Every inch of me up to my chin submerged. My skin was hot velvet under my palm and pulled my hands along my inner curves, around the friendly dough of my too-soft abs, under the weight of my breasts. I inhaled the steam, then let my arms go limp, felt the fullness of my lungs float me toward the surface. The cold air tickled my nipples when they rose above the waterline...”

KHÔRA

🚨Announcements:

📢 Don’t Miss the 2026 Open Secrets Magazine Live Personal Storytelling Summit—where I will be on Blaise Allysen Kearsley ’s Identity Panel

Tickets are NOW ON SALE for personal storytelling summit Open Secrets Live 2026! The event will take place Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with a ticketed after party from 6-8 p.m., at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, 250 W. 95th Street, New York (95th and Broadway).

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 Submissions Are Open at How I Learned

Blaise Allysen Kearsley is considering essays of up to 1500 words and micro-essays between 500 and 800 words for her excellent magazine, How I Learned.

“What to send: Sharp, personal narratives with an evocative spin on existential-leaning themes. Stories about the horror and the hilarity of being in the world. The profound and the absurd; the texture, the nuance; a particular way of seeing. How we change, or don’t change; how the world changes, or fails to. How people try. Moments of discovery conflict with the old narrative and challenge a long-held belief. Little things are big. Not everything aligns. Nothing resolves neatly. Make meaning out of chaos, but leave us wondering what happens after it ends.”

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Orion Magazine: Environmental Writers’ Workshop June 14-19, 2026 at Omega Institute

Join a community of writers, improve your craft, and reimagine how you think about nature. Guided by award-winning instructors, the Orion Environmental Writers’ Workshop provides an intimate space to connect with writers, artists, and editors, spark creativity, and renew, illuminate, and deepen your relationship with place. This week-long workshop is cosponsored by the Omega Center for Sustainable Living.

You’ll be studying with: Hannah Dela Cruz Abrams, Erica Berry, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Maria Pinto, Roger Reeves, Nicholas Triolo, and Isle McElroy.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From The Oxford American—2026 Home Double Issue: Call for Submissions

The Oxford American is now accepting pitches for our special Summer/Fall 2026 double issue dedicated to Home. It’s an idea as gloriously complicated as the South itself, and we’re interested in works across genres that tackle it from all angles. We think of home as our region, but also as our physical houses and apartments. Home can be our sanctuary, but also our cage. It can represent our connection to a community, and can be troubled by violence, displacement, and loss within that community. It’s deeply personal, but always political…

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsche: Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30

Four days of yoga + guided writing in an intentionally intimate group. You’ll return to what’s true for you and leave with real momentum on the page and in your life. Peel away from the demands of day-to-day life and chart your own unique path forward in the Catskill Mountains. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to pause and reconnect with yourself and your creative purpose.

Dates: Aug 27–30, 2026

Where: Spruceton Inn, West Kill, NY

Group size: Only 7 guests (intimate by design)

Rooms: All private rooms

Includes: Lodging + all meals + daily yoga + daily writing sessions

Investment: $3,000 (includes $500 deposit to secure your spot) Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Memoir Nation : “Memoir Showers: Water the Garden of Your Story”

This April, join us for “Memoir Showers.” Write to our daily prompts each day in April to keep your writing momentum going.

You’ve got nothing to lose and your memoir to gain. It’s free! Join us!

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Writing Co-Lab: Peitho's Gift Writing Retreat in Crete, Greece

Join us for a week-long writing retreat at a lovely hotel on a quiet beach on the southern coast of Crete. Away from the crowds, Peitho’s Gift offers writers a peaceful place close to nature and steeped in history to connect with their creative spirit and partake in the joys of an intentional creative community. Your facilitators, Trish Fancher and Brian Gresko, will provide a structure designed to help you maximize your day’s productivity. The mornings are free for writing and enjoying the sea, while afternoons provide opportunities for socializing, and the day ends with writing salons and local delicacies.

Learn More/Apply

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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