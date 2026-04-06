Welcome to Memoir Land—a newsletter edited by Sari Botton, now featuring four verticals:

***Because I’ll be away leading a workshop at a writing conference next week, the next edition of “Memoir Monday” will be crowd-sourced. Get ready to share you favorite essays that were published recently, or ever…

Clockwise from top left: From Electric Literature, photo by Tabitha Turner via Unsplash; From The Rumpus photo by Arya Dubey via Unsplash ; From Orion Magazine, art by Wendy Hollender; From Oldster, photo of Rita as a teen courtesy of the author.

Essays from Partner Publications…

Goodbye, Mermaids

by Christie Chapman

“We brought our daughter in for the six-hour cochlear-implants surgery when she was 13 months old. Tiny blue hospital gown, treaded socks in the smallest size that were still comically large on her. She carried her frog puppet into the operating room with her. She wasn’t supposed to, but the doctors broke protocol because she was scared.”

Electric Literature

Pita

by Christina Hartzell

“Amazon bought my hometown. Another Amazonification of an American town, not headline news, not news at all at this rate. A proposed three-million square-foot fulfillment center on part of the 250 acre property that makes up the old horse race track, my town’s one and only historical landmark. “America’s Favorite Playground”, as it was once dubbed, the Atlantic City Race Course was host to thousands of thoroughbreds and hundreds of thousands of sports betters. A 1966 postcard I found on eBay describes the race track “most picturesque”. Mays Landing, my hometown about 20 miles away from the actual Atlantic City, serves as a perfect locale for Amazon’s next fulfillment center, according to the mayor…”

The Rumpus

A Tulip Tree in Winter: On the Delicate Timing of Things

by Kerissa Fuccillo Battle

“Palms flat against the trunk, I notice my hands have turned cold. A memory arrives unbidden. One afternoon, an elderly neighbor, a dear friend I brought meals to from time to time, looked at me from across her kitchen table, her gaze lingering on the uncertain rise of my belly. “The delicate timing of things can be too much to bear,” she said softly. I forced a smile.”

Orion Magazine

Baby Girls: An excerpt of Bridgett M. Davis’s “Love, Rita: An American Story of Sisterhood, Joy, Loss and Legacy”

“Rita was born when our parents were struggling so bad, the only place they could afford to live was on a street called Delaware, in a cold-water flat within an over-crowded ramshackle tenement on Detroit’s dangerous side of town, with rats and roaches everywhere, fire a constant danger, and coals to heat the furnace a rare luxury. It was bad.”

Oldster

Essays from around the web…

Craigslist Made Me Rich. Giving the Money Away Is Easy.

By Craig Newmark

“I grew up in Morristown, N.J. My dad served in World War II and my mom was a bookkeeper. I’m not a jet, yacht or vacation home guy. I like buying books and I have a really nice house, but that’s about it. It’s always been my attitude that others could benefit from what I didn’t need. Rich people never seem all that happy, either. When I became accidentally wealthy it meant a lot to me that I could help people who were less lucky.”

New York Times/Opinion

One Publix After Another: A family vacation in Singer Island, Fla. ends in a new personal reckoning.

by A.J. Daulerio

“I told Julieanne that every time I pass a Publix, it makes me uneasy, a reminder of that long stretch of personal upheaval I’m still processing, sometimes healthily, but sometimes not. As we drove by what felt like the fourth one in under ten minutes on the way back to Mangrove Bay, Julieanne was forced to comment. ‘Jesus, there are so many of them.’”

The Small Bow

How I Became a Filmmaker

by Lena Dunham

“To this day, I feel a pang every time I watch a documentary about artists and they describe the moment when they first became part of a creative community, when nobody was doing it for the cash yet, nobody had betrayed a trusted collaborator or called someone else a sellout. At the time, it all seemed tentative and terrifying, impossible and inevitable. In total, this period lasted only a year or so, but it felt much longer, or maybe wider, because it was when I really fell in love with movies. It was also the first time that I felt like someone worth knowing.”

The New Yorker

Going to the Go-Go’s: A concert, a critic, a coke habit, and how the beat goes on

“The Go-Go’s were something of an anomaly at the time—an all-female band—and despite the frothy femme image they were reluctantly shoved into by the media, they had preserved a rebellious edge and a firm resistance to patriarchal mores, ways, and means that resonated deeply with my misfit teenage spirit. That night, they showed me that women could (literally) band together and make art without giving a shit what guys thought. Being in that crowd that night felt more like being in a movement than just taking in a concert.”

How I Learned

Swimming at Dawn: First I Pretended to Be A Morning Person, Then I Became One

by Pia Hinckle

“Crissa is not a natural morning person. I was never a morning person either. My whole life B.S. (Before Swimming), I resented duties such as going to work and children that interfered with my preferred midnight to 8 sleep routine. Now that I have adult children and a writer’s life, which means I can make my own schedule, I could return to sleeping late if I felt like it. Instead, I’m getting up earlier than I ever have.”

Words & Water

My Year’s Long Fight to Say “They”

By Daniel Allen Cox

“Making a living as a freelancer means meekly accepting the requested edits and moving on. This is how queerness and gender nonconformity wind up being controlled in elite literary circles. If you can’t use someone’s pronoun, they can’t be written about. Their life is quietly stricken from the record. Gatekeepers don’t outwardly shun gays and theys. We’re welcome to the banquet, but there are rules about how we can refer to ourselves, and hidden trip wires. We’re supposed to be grateful and comply with this erasure of queer life.”

The Nation

I Spent $2,000 on a Birthday Gift for My Boyfriend—His Face Fell When He Opened It

by Rachel Kramer Bussel

“I arranged for the print to arrive unframed, since Drew’s an artist who’s very particular about frames, on his birthday. I was giddy, pushing aside my heartache and focusing on the impending arrival of the new artwork I anticipated hanging proudly from his bedroom wall (we have separate bedrooms). I didn’t realize how much was at stake for me, emotionally, until the huge box arrived during an afternoon of hectic meetings for him.”

Newsweek

What I Talk About When I Talk About My Neurodivergent Husband

“One of Kevin’s greatest moments of understanding came in our couples counselor’s office when he vocalized his frustration with our son’s behavior. ;How can he forget what we remind him of every day? Why does he challenge everything we ask of him? I’m sure he’s been untruthful,’ he said, incredulous. ‘Do you not understand that I’ve been asking myself those questions about you for the past 20 years?’ I responded. I watched his reaction and saw the pain come over his face. No, he had never realized how, for me, this was round two of raising a neurodivergent person to adulthood.”

Open Secrets Magazine

Differential Force

by Dayna Bateman

“Set a bike loose, riderless, with a gentle slope beneath it to give it speed, and the bike will remain upright regardless of terrain. Rough road or no, the bike will correct itself when the world goes wobbly and all sense would suggest that it should fall to the ground. Scientists have been trying to explain the mystery of bicycle self-stability since the 19th century. The key to this enigma, they believe, is that when a riderless bicycle tips, it steers itself into the fall. A bike that cannot bend in the direction of its own disaster is unable, given the way the world spins, to set itself right again.”

Pacifica Review

Doctors dismissed my agonizing symptoms for years — my misunderstood condition affects 190M people

“It’s easy to focus on anxiety when a patient is an overachiever from an immigrant home. It’s easy to zoom in on the ovaries of a married woman in her reproductive age, even if she tells you she’s not looking to have kids. It’s easier to count follicles during ultrasounds than to count days of missed school, missed work and missed fun.”

New York Post

Hand Me Down Stories

by Kelly Thompson TNWWY

“Great Grandma used a razor strap of Loddick’s, and in her fear and pain, her bewilderment before this son whom alcohol had stolen, she brought the strap down upon him until she had exhausted herself, then crumpled into a heap beside the bed, her breath ragged, the boy-man dead to her pleas, and the devil himself might have given in if he could have.”

TNWWY

Mothering, 21st Century Edition

by Charlotte Hamrick

“Because I’d startle awake to rattling sounds and to mocking silence; Because I’d fly across the room – Are you breathing? – Because I’d hear them call out, ill; Because I’d dash and line up for night duty, dry tears, change sheets, bring fever meds and drinks and lollipops; Because I’d hold them, pop them into showers and whisper, there, there, it will get better, this cough will go away; Because I earned a medal for catching vomit – in bowls, bags, even my baggy bra;”

Reckon Review

🚨Announcements:

📢 Don’t Miss the 2026 Open Secrets Magazine Live Personal Storytelling Summit—where I will be on Blaise Allysen Kearsley ’s Identity Panel

Tickets are NOW ON SALE for personal storytelling summit Open Secrets Live 2026! The event will take place Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with a ticketed after party from 6-8 p.m., at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, 250 W. 95th Street, New York (95th and Broadway).

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Narratively Academy, Writing the “What If”—Speculative Nonfiction Workshop starting April 7th.

In this 6-week workshop at Narratievly Academy, led by author Haley Swanson, writers will explore how to bend the boundaries of nonfiction and incorporate speculation into essay and memoir. $495.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Orion Magazine: Environmental Writers’ Workshop June 14-19, 2026 at Omega Institute

Join a community of writers, improve your craft, and reimagine how you think about nature. Guided by award-winning instructors, the Orion Environmental Writers’ Workshop provides an intimate space to connect with writers, artists, and editors, spark creativity, and renew, illuminate, and deepen your relationship with place. This week-long workshop is cosponsored by the Omega Center for Sustainable Living.

You’ll be studying with: Hannah Dela Cruz Abrams, Erica Berry, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Maria Pinto, Roger Reeves, Nicholas Triolo, and Isle McElroy.

Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From The Oxford American—2026 Home Double Issue: Call for Submissions

The Oxford American is now accepting pitches for our special Summer/Fall 2026 double issue dedicated to Home. It’s an idea as gloriously complicated as the South itself, and we’re interested in works across genres that tackle it from all angles. We think of home as our region, but also as our physical houses and apartments. Home can be our sanctuary, but also our cage. It can represent our connection to a community, and can be troubled by violence, displacement, and loss within that community. It’s deeply personal, but always political…

Learn More/Submit

📢 From Off Assignment, “Writing the Mundane“ with Heather Radke, with Ross Gay, Leslie Jamison, Elissa Gabbert, & Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Nonfiction so often gravitates toward the loudest, most dramatic moments in life: illness, trauma, transformation. But what about the small, glimmering ones? Trying to coax a child to sleep, buying candy at the corner store, the way light falls across a kitchen table. These daily, seemingly insignificant experiences can hold surprising aesthetic and political power. To write the mundane is to look again at what usually escapes notice, and to find meaning in the ordinary. Led by Heather Radke with class visits from Ross Gay, Leslie Jamison, Elissa Gabbert, & Aimee Nezhukumatathil, this course asks: How might paying attention to the most ordinary moments in life help us all write about the most extraordinary parts of living?

Tuesdays: April 7-28 // 7 - 9:30 p.m. EST $450 (Memoir Monday readers can use code MEMOIR20 for 20% off)

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📢 From Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsche: Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30

Four days of yoga + guided writing in an intentionally intimate group. You’ll return to what’s true for you and leave with real momentum on the page and in your life. Peel away from the demands of day-to-day life and chart your own unique path forward in the Catskill Mountains. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to pause and reconnect with yourself and your creative purpose.

Dates: Aug 27–30, 2026

Where: Spruceton Inn, West Kill, NY

Group size: Only 7 guests (intimate by design)

Rooms: All private rooms

Includes: Lodging + all meals + daily yoga + daily writing sessions

Investment: $3,000 (includes $500 deposit to secure your spot) Learn More/Sign Up

📢 From Sneaker Wave Magazine: Keeping Your Story In Balance April 16th

Join sneaker wave magazine on Thursday, April 16, at 5 pm pacific time / 8 pm eastern time for a 90-minute live course on “Keeping Your Story in Balance.” All four of our editors will teach from examples in the magazine, their work, and other beloved texts demonstrating how to balance exposition, scene, and summary, and when to break for reflection.

Participants will leave the class with actionable tools for how to revise and structure their own work for greater clarity and impact.

Buy Tickets Now!

Learn More/Get Tickets

📢 From Memoir Nation : “Memoir Showers: Water the Garden of Your Story”

This April, join us for “Memoir Showers.” Write to our daily prompts each day in April to keep your writing momentum going.

You’ve got nothing to lose and your memoir to gain. It’s free! Join us!

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📢 From Writing Co-Lab: Peitho's Gift Writing Retreat in Crete, Greece

Join us for a week-long writing retreat at a lovely hotel on a quiet beach on the southern coast of Crete. Away from the crowds, Peitho’s Gift offers writers a peaceful place close to nature and steeped in history to connect with their creative spirit and partake in the joys of an intentional creative community. Your facilitators, Trish Fancher and Brian Gresko, will provide a structure designed to help you maximize your day’s productivity. The mornings are free for writing and enjoying the sea, while afternoons provide opportunities for socializing, and the day ends with writing salons and local delicacies.

Learn More/Apply

📢 Attention Publications and writers interested in having published essays considered for inclusion in our weekly curation:

By Thursday of each week, please send to memoirmonday@gmail.com:

The title of the essay and a link to it. Your name and Substack profile link, if you have one, so I can tag you in the post. A paragraph or a few lines from the piece that will most entice readers. Please be advised that we cannot accept all submissions, nor respond to the overwhelming number of emails received. Also, please note that we don’t accept author submissions from our partner publications.

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