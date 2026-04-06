Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Legacium's avatar
Legacium
2h

These roundups are such a gift to the memoir community — proof that the personal essay is alive and in good hands. The range of voices you curate here is one of the things that keeps this form from going stale. Thank you for this, every week.

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Pia Hinckle's avatar
Pia Hinckle
4m

Memoir Monday roundup is my favorite part of Monday!

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