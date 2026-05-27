I know your fear. It’s scary to think that we could be overcome by AI. I felt this fear so acutely while recovering from a severe brain injury. When friends who came to care for me began sharing how their workplaces were changing and how instantly they could be replaced in ways they never asked for, ways they were too nervous or exhausted to even imagine, I could only respond in the way I’d always known. Happy I could still be useful, I recommended memoirs.

I was fighting for my life—and my living—at the neuro-intensive care unit as Anthropic, the AI superforce, began to profit from my debut memoir Monsoon Mansion. The year was 2023, what now seems like ancient history. Anthropic had illegally downloaded my book, along with roughly 500,000 other titles, to train Claude, the chatbot.

By the time I was discharged from the hospital, Claude could do tasks that were now difficult or impossible for me: make lists, process information, remember events, write... write like me. Claude could also costume a “human-like” template to stand in the place of actors my friend Chris, a creative director, would’ve cast, and designers my friend Nancy, a fashion lead, would’ve assigned.

“Are we next?” they asked.

Again, I directed them to my home library, to the nonfiction shelf. I said, having to budget my words and energy, “You should read this memoir.”

The brain aneurysm rupture I survived and the brain surgery I endured left me with reduced neuro capacity, a disrupted sense of self, unreliable short-term memory, and mild to moderate aphasia—a language disorder caused by brain damage that impairs speaking, reading, writing, and understanding. AI was getting smarter; I was losing the very skills that had given me a sense of identity and upward mobility in this world. AI, they said, was set to take over.

“It can’t,” I said, believing still in the power of the intrinsic, of what memoir means, of what memoir is, of what makes us human.

In two years, I recovered my abilities as best as I could, with my community supporting and assisting me as needed. Because, I still believed, resilience was rooted in community, and community was something AI could never have nor take from me. We often misrepresent memoirs as stories about individuals, when in fact they are stories told by individuals about the collectives that raised them, held them, uplifted them, gave them shape and voice, brought them back to life, or bruised them. AI’s only relationship is with information, and memoir is so much more than data, that I knew, even with a brain decimated by leaked blood.

In those two years, a class action lawsuit was filed against Anthropic. Hundreds of thousands of authors, myself included, joined. By September 2025, a settlement was reached. Around the same time, I completed A Way Home (out June 9), the very memoir I was working on when the aneurysm burst in my skull. I finished it by learning a new way of writing (with pen and paper, transcribed by friends and family, in the accessible, attainable micro-memoir form). I read and engaged with my previous works, and studied the memoirs of mentors and peers. Their memoirs were a guide for relearning not only the art of personal narrative but the reciprocities that set apart (wo)man from machine: a mother’s bequests; a father’s departure; the intimacy of a lover’s touch and the sound of their snore; a disabled body searching for its place in the world; a confession of failure and a meditation on achievement, and how both begin and end with human love.

In the age of AI and widespread kleptofascist erasure, I offer you a list of nonfiction titles that helped bring me home... memoirs that I hope will lead you back to your cogent, capable, curious self, and the communities, big and small, that set you apart from Claude. These are books that mark much more than a particular human’s passage in time. While Claude underwent update after update, I was adapting to what life was asking of me. I wrote about this journey and made another book, a book I now hold dear and so cherish. (I highly doubt Claude has loved—or hated—anything it’s made.)

A Way Home is a story about someone who makes something and in turn finds her way home, much like how the memoirists in this reading list wrote about themselves as characters in development, in evolution, emerging amongst and from and to various kinds of love.

Humans and their relationships with achievement and failure

Uncommon Measure: A Journey Through Music, Performance, and the Science of Time by Natalie Hodges After dedicating herself to mastering the violin, a young Korean American musician and writer’s extreme performance anxiety forces her to give up the dream of becoming a concert solo violinist. The memoir traces her passage through difficult family dynamics, prejudice, and crushing expectations, and her arrival at an unexpected place still very much shaped by her love of music. This is a memoir about a person’s ever-changing relationship with an art form.

The Blueberry Years: A Memoir of Family and Farm by Jim Minick Written by one of my mentors, The Blueberry Years is an award-winning memoir of the joys and frustrations of blueberry farming. Set in one of the mid-Atlantic’s first certified-organic, pick-your-own blueberry farms, this lyrical work transports us not only to the idyllic but through the oft-painful choices we have to make for our beloved humans and beloved ventures.

Come Back in September: A Literary Education on West Sixty-seventh Street, Manhattan by Darryl Pinckney In the age of AI, mentorships hold new meaning. Darryl Pickney’s book, mostly set in 1970s and 1980s literary New York, reminds us what’s at the center of these mentor-mentee relationships. Often it is a shared love of a particular craft, because of and around which evolution and liberation take place. If you need to remember that creation is rarely a solitary endeavor, and that creative practice is a means for communion, or that we humans need our idols, our obsessions, then this memoir might just need to be at the top of your list.



Humans and their relationships the natural and supernatural

Soil: The Story of a Black Mother’s Garden by Camille T. Dungy The poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil described this as “a heartfelt and thoroughly enchanting tribute to family and community,” and Ross Gay said it is “a brilliant and beautiful memoir of Dungy’s deepening relationship with the earth.” These very elements set us apart as a species: family, community, an evolving relationship with the natural world. This is a book that will remind you of the gift of being here in this beautiful, complicated world, and the joy of being able to write about what it’s like to touch grass and hold dirt.

The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir by Ingrid Rojas Contreras What else do we have that AI can only dream of having? It’s our connection to the mysteries beyond and the mysteries herein. This dazzling memoir is about family, healing, heritage, and all that connects Rojas Contreras to her otherworldly legacy. This book’s characters have to make a choice: believe their secrets to be a gift or a curse. In my opinion, it’s a uniquely human conundrum.



Humans on life with, after, amid, or because of loss

Mother Mary Comes To Me by Arundhati Roy In this first work of nonfiction, luminary Arundhati Roy faces the loss of her mother and describes how she became a writer because of and despite this unorthodoxly injurious and intelligent woman, Mary. As singular as her mother was, I couldn’t help but liken her to my own. I think so many readers will have the same experience, remembering someone who perhaps was, as Roy says of her mother and first teacher, both “my shelter and my storm.” This is part of the magic of memoir. As the memoirist Patricia Hampl once put it, “You tell me your story, and somehow, I get mine.”

All You Can Ever Know: A Memoir by Nicole Chung When I first read this memoir, I found myself at both ends of Nicole Chung’s story. I was both Nicole, a transnational adoptee, and her long-lost sister. Because of the compassion with which this book was written, I found a soft strength with which I’d embark on my own search for the sibling I never met but always imagined. Was her hair as dark as mine? Did she have our estranged, abusive, criminal mother’s nose? Would she care to know me? Soon after I turned the last page, surprising and necessary changes were afoot in my world. Memoirists are always asking the questions we ourselves are asking. While they rarely provide easy answers, books like All You Can Ever Know dare us to search and discover.

Lost & Found: Reflections on Grief, Gratitude, and Happiness by Kathryn Schulz Two things can be true at once. For Kathryn Schulz, she was losing her father to illness just as she was finding love in a woman who’d turned her life into a dazzling exploration. Schulz also pays attention to other equally universal kinds of conjunction: private glories amid global catastrophe, how our sources of irritation and inspiration are often inseparable, if not one and the same (read: our partners, our children, our vocations). Sure, AI can extract (steal) data from multiple sources at top speed, but can it say that life’s contradictions drive it to make choices that then become a worthwhile, relatable story?



Human bodies in exploration: deconstructing and reconstructing on the page

Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloe Cooper Jones Moving through the world in a body that looks different than most, Chloe Cooper Jones learned early on that pain, physical and otherwise, would accompany her through life. Moreso, her pain would inform her lens, a lens giving us one of the most elegant, assured prose I’ve ever come across. Rereading this book while getting acquainted with my new cognitive deficits helped me understand my own complicity in upholding myths that diminish the quality of life of people with disabilities and chronic illnesses. Jones was a beacon for me during a dark and confusing time.

Insomnia by Marina Benjamin This is a memoir of someone’s relationship with a condition she’s found to be both enemy and ally. Insomnia affects millions of humans, and I experienced it in the years after brain surgery. Marina Benjamin’s book had long been a companion book because before my own bouts with sleeplessness, I was genuinely curious about what dimensions it added to someone’s life. After I acquired a brain injury and ensuing insomnia, passages from Benjamin’s book assured me that while night seemed frustratingly lonely and endless, sleeplessness can also grant us valuable insights into the workings of our lives and minds. Dare I say that at night, humans come alive?



I hope this reading list introduced you not only to memoirs for your to-be-read pile but that it both affirmed and assuaged feelings of dread or panic over the rise of AI. They say it’s here to stay. And if there’s one thing these memoirists echo, it’s this: We are too.