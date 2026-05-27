Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Jerry Stahl's avatar
Jerry Stahl
20h

What a fantastic list.

The one thing actual writing can do — that AI can’t — is heal.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
16h

Ooh, such an embarrassment of riches. Off to Libby then Bookshop!

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