Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Lisa Cottrell's avatar
Lisa Cottrell
1h

You really captured the 90's here! From the sexual harassment, the smoking in bars and cabs, the being told to lose weight when I was barely in the triple digits, to the boyfriend on heroin, I can relate to it all.

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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
1h

You didn't ask what guys were feeling in the 90s, and I understand why. But I'll tell you that MY 90s were all about the frenzy of parenting, and paying for that privilege while also maintaining my bona fides as a dad and husband. It was thrilling and difficult, and I'm still not sleeping well after all these decades. I watched those movies, but didn't feel entitled to Ms. Skye. Rather, I was trying to navigate the male-female byplay in the real world, with women who I assumed were my equals/betters. It was a negotiation on both sides, not a demand, and my wife and I worked it out somehow. And still our boys grew up and moved away, and that was that. Wouldn't trade it for the world.

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