Screen shots of celebrities taking part in the popular meme.

I was home with a stomach bug, scrolling through way too much Instagram, when it started. “Mom what were you like in the 90s?” the captions asked. Cute, I thought at first. Some girls in vintage dresses and the basic makeup we could access pre-Sephora. Then the celebrities joined in. Molly Ringwald, every Gen X girl’s dream, chic in vintage designer frocks, auburn hair curled just so; Jazmine Guy, her Southern Black belle charm (her character, Whitley, on A Different World taught me there were Black southern belles) playing peekaboo with her vigilant gaze. Then the trend jumped the Zima, starting with the Say Anything actress and former Beastie Boys spouse Ione Skye. Then there were the C-listers. Then there were the regular folks posting. Next, it went meta: Gen Z-ers posted montages as if they were Queen Latifah or Blossom rather than worrying about whether they’d ever get a job, as their generation has become more or less unhireable. All set to the deeply unhip Goo Goo Dolls song “Iris.”

Which brings me to myself. I didn’t participate in the trend. Why? Because I had no cute reel to post. I didn’t take many photos in the 90s. The truth is: I didn’t think I was hot. Even back then, when I probably was. The thing was, I was not obviously sexually available to men, which made me all but invisible to them. And then to myself. I, born zaftig and suspicious, with a Philly loud mouth on me, did not fulfill my era’s hot girl mission. The 1990s were Peak Fucked Gamine, older sister of the Manic Pixie Dream girl, but without the laughs. The ideal was bony, frenetic, and self-deprecating, in Calvin Klein triangle underpants, smoking Parliaments in frequent Girl Interrupted-esque mental health spirals, with dark circles under her eyes like Prozac Nation’s author Lizzy Wurtzel (RIP to a still-under-sung genius). I had three friends who dated posh heroin addicts. The ethos was vivid, waifish melancholy. The one-hit-wonder singer Lisa Loeb was the version nicer guys could desire, begging them to “please stay.”

That wasn’t me, and it may not have been you, either. I was a strong person who said what I thought, which usually didn’t include whining for a guy to love me. Where are the women like me who were celebrating their lives in “Mom, What Were You Like in the 1990s?”

The author in the 90s. “1991, yearbook photo, Philadelphia.”

I dressed in thrifted clothes, wore matte red lipstick and black eyeliner, and had big curly hair, in which I affixed barrettes shaped like shooting stars or flowers. My boots were combat, and my sneakers crayon-color Adidas. I lived in a huge loft on 123rd Street in Manhattan and then in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, when people joked you could use frequent flier miles to get there. I went to clubs in the Meatpacking District when it still smelled like meat, smoking menthols in cabs on the way home.

There was another reason, though, why the 90s weren’t all baby barrettes, the ability to smoke in bars, and that first brilliant Fugees record. How about, instead of romanticizing the 90s, we discuss them? What did it feel like for a girl back then? Post # MeToo, I can tell you, it wasn’t great. My VH1 VP boss felt comfortable leeringly peeking into a shopping bag of bras I’d bought at Macy’s during my lunch break. I was 22; he was fifteen years older, married, with a kid. I didn’t know how to say no. My longtime boyfriend nagged me to lose weight. After I did, we broke up. My Oscar-nominated screenwriting teacher suggested the brunette teenager in my screenplay should “at least” have big breasts. I stopped writing screenplays.

This social media trend is part of a raft of 90s resurgences, sparked by the Carolyn Bessette and JFK Jr romance pastiche Love Story, and centred around the fashion zeal for minimalism and monochrome. I feel like my mom when I used to buy fifties prom dresses, and she would protest, “We had to wear girdles with those and couldn’t go to a formal without some dumb date!”

Here’s an example to make you wonder, kids. Janine Garafolo was this uber-cool, ironic comedian and actress, starring in Reality Bites with Ethan Hawke and Winona Ryder, the absolute icons of 90s hotness. But Janine, who had, you know, like, visible hips and who was less anguished than Winona, was known, and repeatedly cast, as the fat friend with a pretty face. The number of dudes who told me I reminded them of her… I knew what they meant: “I think you’re attractive, but we all know I’m not supposed to think so.”

Now I wonder, a la Carrie Bradshaw, how free did Molly, Jazmine, or Ione feel back then?

Nostalgia for the prior generation is business as usual today—and good for business—as the Gap revives its plain (to me, boring) hoodies, and a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer tantalizes us. The 90s seem cool now. A time before phones and social media. It seems romantic to an alienated, siloed batch of Zoomers that we ran into people on the street instead of screens, made plans without endless text chains, or cozied up in authentic preppy vintage J. Crew roll-neck sweaters. And we didn’t have the current political wasteland, the rising seas, or the…

The author in “1998-ish, in my apartment on 123 rd St”

Wait. We did. Trump was in New York back then, on the covers of magazines, bragging about his avaricious bullshit. Mayor Giuliani was arresting homeless people and building the infrastructure for the mallification of New York City. Also, we all knew about climate change. Anyone who says differently didn’t read newspapers, which may have been plentiful and cheap, but also claimed objectivity, even though most of the people who wrote for them were white men.

Walking down a dark street at night was scarier without a phone. A friend of mine was sitting on a train at rush hour when a man inserted his penis in her ear. No one yelled at him, let alone filmed him. When I was a senior at the all-women Barnard College in 1996, I took a class called Feminist Theater. Most of the students refused to identify with that f-word—not me, never me. Our professor, horrified, told us about when she and fellow artists “barred the doors” to men in the 1970s. “We had to, to make art without their interference!” she yelled. My classmates shrugged.

How about, instead of romanticizing the 90s, we discuss them? What did it feel like for a girl back then? Post # MeToo, I can tell you, it wasn’t great. My VH1 VP boss felt comfortable leeringly peeking into a shopping bag of bras I’d bought at Macy’s during my lunch break. I was 22; he was fifteen years older, married, with a kid. I didn’t know how to say no. The boyfriend I had nagged me to lose weight. After I did, we broke up. My Oscar-nominated screenwriting teacher suggested the brunette teenager in my screenplay should “at least” have big breasts. I stopped writing screenplays.

Today, at age 51 in the spring of 2026, I’m realizing, or rather confirming, something I always knew: I may have been young and free in the 90s, but the dudes—even the nerdy, artsy ones—thought they had the right to actual nymphettes, or at least the girls who played them. And who gave them that permission? The guys who we now know to have been abusive, some associated with Epstein, like Woody Allen, some who have already been me-too-ed, and some who refused to grow up. Those men never deserved us. But they were everywhere, and they were loud.

The older women who’d cut their consciences to fit the era’s fashions weren’t great either. That VP’s boss was so scary, she went on to invent the Real Housewives franchise. The cool girls who looked past me because they dated indie band boys. The trust-fund baby women’s-mag freelancers who somehow had enough money to act as if they weren’t freelancers. That friend Jenny, who coaxed me into showing my boss the bras.

The women were the real betrayers because I’d expected more of them. I was a feminist, born and bred. I thought it would be easier for me than it had been for my mom. We could wear our cool vintage crinolines without girdles. We didn’t have to take friends to illegal abortions. We wouldn’t have to be married to get birth control. We could get our own credit cards.

Talking on the phone at WKCR-FM, Columbia, circa 1995.

How about, instead of romanticizing the 90s, we discuss them? What did it feel like for a girl back then? This is why I love the show Yellowjackets, now filming its fourth and final season. Yes, that series, about a high school girls’ soccer team from suburban New Jersey who crash-land in the Canadian Wilderness and resort to cannibalism. The show progresses in two timeframes: the teenagers trying to survive in the woods through winter and starvation, and the older women who did make it out alive, now, in the 2020s. The brilliant twist of the show is that the creators, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, don’t use aging techniques or CGI to jump between eras. Instead, they cast parallel teams of actresses, all appropriately aged for their characters. The young actresses are wonderful, incandescent, even when covered in each other’s blood.

But the older actresses reveal, via the long-form character building of a multi-season show, what the quick-glimpse Insta reels can’t. Melanie Lynsky, Lauren Ambrose, Hilary Swank, and Juliette Lewis. Christina Ricci! And this season, coming up, Molly fucking Ringwald. These women feel the trauma of that time in the woods, and, as Queen Tori Amos sang in 1992, their voices have “been here/Silent all these years.” In the first episode, Linsky as Shauna, guts and fricassees a veg-thieving bunny from her garden, and Misty, played by Ricci, chats with her parrot, Caligula. Ambrose’s Van runs a failing video rental store. Tawny Cypress as Taissa yearns for the relative simplicity of her first love with Van—before they came home to the real world. These women, now in their 50s, may be haunted by the past, but they know how to cut and bleed.

As do the actresses who play them. In an otherwise banal press video, a young interviewer asks whether the Gen X actresses have shared their experiences with the younger women. Ricci smirks and answers, “I don’t think we’ve terrified them with our stories.” She continues, “I find it wonderful to see how the attitudes have changed… to be involved in the choreography of sex scenes, set limits, say no to things, and feel safe and comfortable… You’d have to be a monster to want to see people suffer in the same way you did.”

You’d have to be a monster. But there are so many monsters still out here.

I have a 15-year-old child. Since her birth, I worried: Who would her role models be? Her mentors? Would she, too, feel the pains of a hypersexualized yet withholding culture for women and girls? Ha. Everything is weirder, worse, and also sometimes better than I could have imagined. August is obsessed with the show Yellowjackets. Not only does it have, at least by her exacting standards, the best sapphic romance on TV, but, passing the Bechdel Test with flying colors, the actresses don’t bounce off men. It’s the way she imagines the world should be; girls, all of us, with men as ancillary characters.

What was I like in the 90s? I was fucking mad about how much work we had to do to dodge predators, write stories, and find a decent partner. The misogyny is still in the water—Unlike RFK Jr.’s plans for fluoride. At least I can write this now without worrying someone will not want to fuck me after reading it.