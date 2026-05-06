Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Donna Pahl's avatar
Donna Pahl
15mEdited

I love that you saved yourself through writing. I also believe that often things happen for a reason. Your therapist and you laid the groundwork for your journey, her maternity leave forced you to continue the healing journey you needed and isn’t it more gratifying to know you had the power to heal yourself all along. We have to thank the ones who help us get there (like your therapist and your parents) but now you have the ownership of that healing! ❤️‍🩹 I also wrote a book to help me heal. I did not know at the time how getting those thoughts on paper could help me release my worries and fears. Good luck in your journey!

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