I still bleed, regularly, at 52. In some ways my body feels younger than ever. I feel my feelings immediately, almost as quickly as a toddler, an ability that took years of therapy to regain. I feel increasing sexual aliveness—I am aroused constantly, gratifying myself almost daily. And now in this sixth decade, I do what I want for the most part (perhaps with more grace than a toddler), after a lifetime of doing what I thought others wanted me to do. I set my work schedule, I write, I work with amazing young people, I have confidence in my professional expertise, I travel, I have more than one lover. But there are the markers of change and decay, those enervating badges none of us escape—the pains (especially in the morning), the lost flexibility, the afternoon exhaustion, and the foggy brain.

But I still bleed, and I love it. I have always loved it. I love the smell of it, the way it looks, the way it feels when it’s dripping out of me. Newly divorced and dating ravenously, I feel giddy each time a new lover asks with surprise, “You still get your period?” One joked, “We talked about STDs, do we also need to talk about babies?”

The first time I felt like an anomaly about my period was in the 8th grade bathroom, facing the appalled looks the other girls gave when I rejoined their complaints about their periods with, “I like it.” I haven’t liked the cramps but have loved the intense pleasure from masturbating them away, feeling the contractions of my orgasm releasing some of the blood from my uterine walls.

At 48, my mother declared that she was “bleeding all over Western North Carolina.” I thought this would happen to me, like the way my hair is thinning as hers did. My period comes a little sooner than before—after 23 or 24 days instead of 28—but the flow is lighter. I have mostly avoided my mother’s regional deluge, but I did have a moment like hers recently, walking down a side street in the Ginza neighborhood of Tokyo. I was on my way to treat said sparsely covered scalp when I felt a rush into my panties. With a mix of pleasure and panic, I chuckled, “Oh no, oh no.” Still blocks away from the spa and wearing light-colored trousers, I ducked into an alley and, standing next to the garbage cans just out of sight of the security camera, I unzipped and stuffed a tissue from my bag into my crotch.

I laughed, thinking how women the world over have to prepare for such surprises. I remembered working the lights from the catwalk in my high school summer acting program. I watched in powerless horror as one of the actors, wearing white pants during a performance, lay “dead” down center stage for the last ten minutes of the play, a red spot overtaking her groin. I wanted to help and I wanted to hide as her vulnerability oozed a few feet from the people in the front row. I cut the spotlight. But now I wonder why this commonplace occurrence is so universally shameful. It isn’t really; it’s rather amazing.

I’ve heard from friends ahead of me that things get easier after menopause. Hormones stabilize. Clarity comes, power arrives. I want that, but I also want my bleeding. I feel powerful when I bleed. Sexually powerful. Femininely powerful. I’ve also heard about the welcome departure of the sex drive, freeing up time and attention for self-empowering pursuits. To me, this sounds most unwelcome. The past couple of years have found me in an unexpected sexual awakening. With a mixture of gratitude and ruefulness at its late arrival, I have been exploring appetites that I never fully satisfied in past relationships, and discovered new ones.

And my body doesn’t want to let this amazing spectacle go. Literally, like today. My period officially ended five days ago, but it’s still here … sort of. There’s some blood, but it’s dried up. Mucousy. And the smell is ... not good. It’s old. Passed. Decaying. And today emerged a dark, black globule whose walnut size shocked me. The same shock I felt in the days of my first periods, trying to make sense of what was coming out of me and at what rate. I pulled the blob off the toilet paper and pressed it like a soap bead between my fingers. Smelled it. Considered it. I thought of Stanley, my dog who died some months ago. In his final days, his bowels a wreck, the cancer tearing up his insides, I found such a globule on the living room floor. Huge. Black. Spongy. Rank. Dried blood from his insides that had solidified enough for him to poop it out.

And now my vagina is doing the same. But is in it its final days?

I’ve heard from friends ahead of me that things get easier after menopause. Hormones stabilize. Clarity comes, power arrives. I want that, but I also want my bleeding. I feel powerful when I bleed. Sexually powerful. Femininely powerful. I’ve also heard about the welcome departure of the sex drive, freeing up time and attention for self-empowering pursuits. To me, this sounds most unwelcome. The past couple of years have found me in an unexpected sexual awakening. With a mixture of gratitude and ruefulness at its late arrival, I have been exploring appetites that I never fully satisfied in past relationships, and discovered new ones.

I’ve had lovers who are sensually skillful, if emotionally limited. Verbally enchanting yet physically absent. A playful and present fellow who masterfully rigged toys for mind-bending play, but was too large for penetrative sex. Another who delighted my body for hours only to send darts of emotional abuse in between our encounters. I met a man who set my mind on fire, laughed and riposted my jokes almost as well as my closest women friends, made lots of promises, but couldn’t make room for me in his life. I’ve had partners who are serious, attuned, disappointing, and surprising. High-demand seekers, some of whose minds are more open than mine. Men who have held me vulnerably while we’ve watched the world falling apart. Avoidants I’ve pursued in avoidance of my own decomposition. Although no one in what my therapist calls my “caseload of boyfriends” is fully meeting the mark, each has given me a different prism of a full view of myself. It is an overwhelming, stimulating, rich, gratifying, and confusing time. A time that’s hard for me to hold lightly because I know it will pass. But for now, I’m in a spiritual threesome with Henry David Thoreau and Mary Oliver. Tied up in the woods, waiting to suck the marrow out of my lovers with my one, precious life.

This precious life that still bleeds. Once, when having sex with a lover in the back of my car outside a car charging station (yes, this was not when I was a teenager, this was in my electric car just last year) I thought my period was done. My lover exclaimed, “Oh, Sweetie, you’re bleeding. There’s a lot of blood.” I felt my wet cunt. It was heavy wet. I looked at his blood-covered member and I loved it. I loved that I had marked him with the uncontrolled messiness. But being middle aged, of course I had tissues in the console. I wiped us both off. Then I cleaned him with my mouth, which allowed him to unfreeze and relax. We continued with our pleasure.

I don’t want to lose this bleeding. I am sitting above the charnel grounds of my fertility (about which I don’t care, no longer aspiring to be a mother.) But I’m watching the bleeding leave in this strange way. The vultures of toilet paper pluck the last of it from me. I wonder how my pussy will change when there’s no more heavy wetness. I wonder how I will change. Each time I open a new box of tampons, I muse, “Is this the last one? How many more times will I bleed? Two? Twelve?” And then what will happen? Will Henry David and Mary trot off into the woods together, leaving me with my vaginal dryness?

My friend Sarah was ten months out and then got another period. My gynecologist happily responded when I told her no, I don’t have any pain during sex. She said, “Well if you do, we’ll just get you a topical estrogen cream and that should take care of it.” My friend Rachel swore estrogen patches brought her boobs back to life. My friend Katie pointed me to an article on women taking testosterone to get their libidos back. Then, at a dinner party, my friend Margaret and her prescribing nurse practitioner regaled me with the life-giving benefits of T. My libido and my life are fine. They’re fantastic. For now. But I’m terrified that will change. The change. The change is, now I do what I want. But so does my changing body.

Amy Laird Webb is an educator, actor, and writer based in NYC and the Hudson Valley. Her essay, “Much Ado About Swimming,” will be published in the forthcoming anthology about Governors Island, Ferried Away, by Fordham University Press.