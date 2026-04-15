Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Eaddy's avatar
Eaddy
9h

Hot damn! Celebrating the blood bath of sensuality right there with you, turning 56 soon and bled just last week. ‘I’m grateful for the estrogen’ is my line these days, but there’s so much more too it, brilliant essay 🙌

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DIAHANN REYES-LANE's avatar
DIAHANN REYES-LANE
9h

Loved this essay in all its boldness and celebration of our messy periods. Gorgeous writing and cheers to your pleasure.

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