Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Michael A. Gonzales's avatar
Michael A. Gonzales
14h

As a Prince fan and former come home drunk and blast music person, I very much liked your story. So cool to hear how the purple boy wonder helped during the dark days. Thank you for sharing those memories.

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Lisa Guerci's avatar
Lisa Guerci
11h

This is a fantastic, immersive essay. As someone in recovery (early. again) I related deeply both to the addiction aspect of this pivotal and painful time in your life, and also to the power of music to transform us from who we are to who we want to be.

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