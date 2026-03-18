Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Wendy Goodman's avatar
Wendy Goodman
1h

Incredible. This is so spot on...and probably exactly why you were meant to be obsessed with the story, so that at this moment you would even know this playing out for her and feel the waves of what you stared down. Thank you, Becky, for your courage. It's an inspiration.

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Julie Metz's avatar
Julie Metz
1h

On point. I can imagine that Swift is taking advice from a manager or publicist, urging her to retreat. But when there is documentation...well...then things get tricky. An apology would be great, but is probably not forthcoming. And I was also fascinated by the “Bad Art Friend” story. In the case of It Ends With Us, I still assume that Baldoni is the a-hole in this scenario, because this is so often the case in situations where an actress feels ill-used on a film set, especially when the director is also the male lead...an actress will feel overpowered by the double role of the director—that's a lot of power. And the irony is that this is a story about domestic abuse! I have not seen the movie, and one reason was because I wondered how a male director/actor could convincingly bring to life the world of a woman who is in an abusive relationship. I contrast the conflicts that arose from this not-so-great-movie with the effusive commentary about the friendship and good vibes on the set of Hamnet, where Chloe Zhao as director went above and beyond to ensure that her two stars were able to bond as on-screen lovers and fully inhabit the passion and complex emotions of their characters. What I think we need is more female directors so that actresses feel safer on sets.

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