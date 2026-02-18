Memoir Land

Margaret
2h

I have been reading so much lately about women's health throughout history and how our pain has always been discounted. I know this isn't specifically about women's health per say but that just makes me think that it is even more insane the way doctor's treat anyone with chronic pain. Also fascinated by the bit at the end and how we have driven such a divide between emotional healing and "medical" healing when, given everything we know, we should have teams of professionals addressing our health from all angles. We just keep treating the symptoms. Thank you so much for sharing, hoping you find something to relieve your pain.

Jean Iversen
2h

This is one of the most powerful and relatable pieces of writing on pain and its role in art. Like Neil in this story, I had to leave my job due to spine problems. Being a creative on my own schedule is the only work I can do. The anecdotes of Dr. S and desperate attempts to find back pain relief were eerily familiar. I'm glad to read that swearing is analgesic. Let the expletives fly!

