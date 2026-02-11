Memoir Land

Memoir Land

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tatyana Sussex's avatar
Tatyana Sussex
8h

Yes yes and more yes! I can relate to so many of the lines in your piece. I love "vocational promiscuity." I've felt exactly the same way about my coaching career too. Way to late into my career I realized something. if I were to go back and advise the younger me, I'd say: Think of four year chunks. After about four years, I'm ready for a change. There wasn't any guidance for the renaissance worker :) in my day. Great piece and thank you for your honesty, vulnerability, and RELATABILITY! xo

Reply
Share
4 replies
Jen Gilman Porat's avatar
Jen Gilman Porat
6h

I feel this too. And coincidentally was just working on an essay about the day I knew I did not want to be a therapist anymore. 😱

Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture