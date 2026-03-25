Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Brooke Warner's avatar
Brooke Warner
16hEdited

Very proud of this book and thanks for featuring it, Sari and Oldster! It's a fascinating account of what it was like to live through one of the most sensationalized murder trials of the era, pre-social media, with Joan Didion covering it and with such an interesting and flawed character in the mother, Lucille Miller, a "housewife" who was accused of killing her husband in 1964 and convicted in 1965. (NPR review) I hope Oldster readers will love this memoir. It's a story Deb has been waiting to tell her whole life.

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
16h

Another side of Joan Didion. I must reread the essay. And I look forward to Debra's memoir.

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